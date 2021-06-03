Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSGS   US55825T1034

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison Square Garden Sports : Rangers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Nils Lundkvist

06/03/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rangers' first-round pick in 2018 NHL Entry Draft signs entry-level contract

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Nils Lundkvist on an entry-level contract.

Lundkvist, 20, skated in 52 games with Lulea in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this past season, registering 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points, along with 30 penalty minutes. He was named the winner of the Salming Trophy in 2020-21, which is awarded annually to the best Swedish-born defenseman in the SHL as selected by Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming. Lundkvist established SHL career-highs in several categories in 2020-21, including games played, goals, points, average ice time (21:24), and shots on goal (156). He ranked fifth in the SHL (ranked second among SHL defensemen) in shots on goal in 2020-21, and he also led SHL defensemen in goals and power play goals (eight) this past season. Lundkvist's 14 goals in 2020-21 were the most by a defenseman in one season as a U21 player or younger in SHL history.

The 5-11, 187-pounder has skated in 166 career SHL games over parts of four seasons (2017-18 - 2020-21), registering 30 goals and 48 assists for 78 points. Lundkvist's 78 career points are the most by a defenseman while in his U21 season or younger in league history, his 166 career games are tied for the most by a defenseman while in his U21 season or younger in league history, and his 30 career goals and 48 career assists are each the second-most by a defenseman while in his U21 season or younger in league history. Over the last two seasons (2019-20 and 2020-21), Lundkvist led SHL defensemen in goals (25), ranked second among SHL defensemen in points (63), and ranked sixth among SHL defensemen in assists (38).

Internationally, the Pitea, Sweden native has represented his country in several tournaments. Most recently, Lundkvist recorded five assists in three games at the 2021 IIHF World Championship. He helped Sweden earn a bronze medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship and at the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship, and he also represented Sweden at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Lundkvist was selected by the Rangers in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 21:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
05:53pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Rangers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Nils Lund..
PU
05/28MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : New York Knicks to Welcome Another Sell-Out Crow..
BU
05/19MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Knicks Excited to Announce General Public On-Sal..
PU
05/19MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Mike Grier Named Hockey Operations Advisor
PU
05/12MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Rangers Announce Changes to Coaching Staff
PU
05/10MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Rangers Agree to Terms with Ryan Lindgren
PU
05/10MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : New York Rangers Announce 2020-21 Team Awards
PU
05/07For Sports Executive Scott O'Neil, Failure Is the Best Teacher
DJ
05/06MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Rangers Recall Jonny Brodzinski, Tim Gettinger, ..
PU
05/06MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 385 M - -
Net income 2021 -97,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -51,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 315 M 4 315 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales 2022 5,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 209,33 $
Last Close Price 178,94 $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Sam Lustgarten President & Chief Executive Officer
Victoria M. Mink CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman
Richard D. Parsons Independent Director
Nelson Peltz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-2.80%4 315
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-5.75%19 754
TOHO CO., LTD.2.53%7 226
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED13.54%3 735
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.2.33%3 725
STUDIO DRAGON CORPORATION5.51%2 637