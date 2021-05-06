Madison Square Garden Sports : Rangers Recall Jonny Brodzinski, Tim Gettinger, and Justin Richards from Hartford

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has recalled forwards Jonny Brodzinski, Tim Gettinger, and Justin Richards from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Brodzinski, 27, has skated in 14 AHL games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering six goals and 11 assists for 17 points, along with a plus-four rating and eight penalty minutes. He leads Hartford in points per game in 2020-21 (1.21). Brodzinski has also skated in four NHL games with the Rangers this season, and he tallied his first goal/point with the Blueshirts on Feb. 26 vs. Boston.

Gettinger, 23, has skated in 23 AHL games with Hartford this season, registering nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points, along with a plus-two rating and 20 penalty minutes. He is tied for the team lead in power play goals (six), ranks second in points, and ranks third in goals in 2020-21. Gettinger has played in six career NHL games with the Rangers over parts of two seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20).

Richards, 23, has skated in 20 AHL games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording four goals and seven assists for 11 points, along with a plus-three rating and 10 penalty minutes. He ranks second among Wolf Pack rookies in assists and points (only trailing Morgan Barron in each category). Richards tallied two assists, including his first career AHL assist/point, while making his AHL debut on Feb. 7 vs. Bridgeport.