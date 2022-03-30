New York Knicks & Maker's Mark Partner with Nonprofit Organization ROAR to Help Support the Bar and Bartender Community in New York City

As Official Marketing Sponsor of the New York Knicks, the Bourbon Brand Will Also Be Integrated Across Knicks Digital and In-Game Elements at The Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) today announced Maker’s Mark has become an Official Marketing Sponsor of the New York Knicks.

As part of the sponsorship, the Knicks and Maker’s Mark are teaming up with the nonprofit organization ROAR NY (Restaurants Organizing, Advocating & Rebuilding) on a platform called “Raise The Bar” to assist the New York City bar and bartender community that has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Knicks and Maker’s Mark will donate $20,000 for each of the next two years to support the rebuilding of the industry.

“The last two years have been challenging times for everyone, and one business that has truly been hit hard is the bar and restaurant industry, so we are incredibly excited to partner on the Raising The Bar initiative with Maker’s Mark,” said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. “Whenever we have an opportunity to make a positive impact on the community, we want to work to make that happen and Maker’s Mark shares in that belief.”

“Helping the bar and restaurant industry rebuild is of the utmost importance, and our hope is that this platform and donation inspire everyone to continue supporting their favorite local bars and bartenders as these communities continue to recover,” said Rob Samuels, Eighth Generation Whisky Maker & Chief Distillery Operator. “We’re looking forward to safely gathering together once again to watch a game and share a cocktail in support of our friends in the hospitality business.”

Bourbon fans will see Maker’s Mark featured throughout Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, including on/in LED signage, on-site activations, GardenVision features and through branding on the digital boards outside of Madison Square Garden, which are on display to the millions of people who walk by The Garden every day.

For more information about Maker's Mark and how it has supported the hospitality industry throughout COVID-19, visit www.MakersMark.com.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Maker's Mark® Bourbon

In 1953, in Loretto, Ky., Bill Samuels, Sr., fulfilled his dream to create a handmade and delicious bourbon. He decided to make his whisky in small batches, using soft red winter wheat to enhance the softness and sweetness. He then rotated each barrel by hand for consistency and, finally, aged each barrel to taste. Bill Samuels, Sr., transformed bourbon from a "commodity" into a premium handmade spirit, and today Maker's Mark continues to make its bourbon the same way. That time-tested approach seems to still be working just fine 60+ years later, as Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon was awarded a Double Gold medal at the esteemed San Francisco Spirits Competition in 2021. In recent years, Maker's Mark has introduced thoughtful, super-premium innovations to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46, Maker's Mark Cask Strength and Maker's Mark Private Selection, the brand's first-ever custom barrel program. For more information, visit www.makersmark.com.

WE MAKE OUR BOURBON CAREFULLY. PLEASE ENJOY IT THAT WAY.

Maker's Mark® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 45% Alc./Vol. ©2022 Maker's Mark Distillery, Inc., Loretto, KY.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005187/en/