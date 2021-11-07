Rangers to Hold Military Appreciation Night on Monday, November 8 Against Florida

NEW YORK, November 7, 2021 - The New York Rangers will host a Military Appreciation Night on Monday, November 8 when they play the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM.
Military Appreciation Night serves as a night to honor, recognize, and provide support to military service men and women. The Rangers aim to honor their courage and sacrifice through in-game recognition and storytelling.
Throughout pregame warmups, Rangers players will wear custom camouflage warm-up jerseys and use sticks with camouflage tape. Both the jersey and sticks will be auctioned off beginning at 7:00 PM on Monday at auctions.nhl.com/newyorkrangers and the auction will run through November 15.
Additionally, military personnel will assist in the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner and take part in a ceremonial puck drop.
Fans will be able to purchase headwear and apparel from the military appreciation collection in-stores (military discount provided in-stores) or online at shop.msg.com. Portions of proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.
