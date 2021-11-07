Log in
    MSGS   US55825T1034

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
Rangers to Hold Military Appreciation Night on Monday, November 8 Against Florida

11/07/2021 | 05:58pm EST
NEW YORK, November 7, 2021 - The New York Rangers will host a Military Appreciation Night on Monday, November 8 when they play the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM.

Military Appreciation Night serves as a night to honor, recognize, and provide support to military service men and women.  The Rangers aim to honor their courage and sacrifice through in-game recognition and storytelling.

Throughout pregame warmups, Rangers players will wear custom camouflage warm-up jerseys and use sticks with camouflage tape. Both the jersey and sticks will be auctioned off beginning at 7:00 PM on Monday at auctions.nhl.com/newyorkrangers and the auction will run through November 15.

Additionally, military personnel will assist in the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner and take part in a ceremonial puck drop.

Fans will be able to purchase headwear and apparel from the military appreciation collection in-stores (military discount provided in-stores) or online at shop.msg.com. Portions of proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 22:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
