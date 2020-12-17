Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund    MSP

MADISON STRATEGIC SECTOR PREMIUM FUND

(MSP)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FireEye Breach: Countermeasure Scanner Available for MSP RMM Tools

12/17/2020 | 12:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FireEye, a California-based cybersecurity firm that provides businesses with hardware and software tools to detect malware, was infiltrated by highly-sophisticated state-sponsored adversaries last week.

The stolen tools range from simple scripts used for automating reconnaissance to entire penetration testing frameworks similar to those from CobaltStrike and Metasploit. According to the New York Times, the FireEye tools are 'designed to replicate the most sophisticated hacking tools in the world.' FireEye uses the tools to look for vulnerabilities in their clients' systems. The hackers stole FireEye Red Team assessment tools from a closely guarded digital vault.

FireEye quickly published methods to detect malicious use of the tools.

What This Means for Datto Partners and MSPs

Datto has created a FireEye Red Team Countermeasure Scanner that leverages the FireEye published detection methods. MSPs can use the scanner to detect indicators that the stolen tools are being, or have been, used on managed systems.

The FireEye Red Team Countermeasure Scanner:

  • Utilizes the YARA scanning tool by VirusTotal alongside published countermeasures files from FireEye
  • Scans executable files on Windows systems for the presence of FireEye Red Team's stolen tools
  • Identifies where the stolen FireEye tool is located if detected

If you have a detection that you believe to be a true positive, we suggest you work with a qualified incident response firm to aid you in conducting an investigation into the potential presence of a threat actor.

The FireEye Red Team Countermeasure Scanner is currently available free of charge to Datto RMM partners on the ComStore. Additionally, Datto has made available a script that can be used in conjunction with any RMM to help the larger community prevent and detect threat actors misusing these stolen tools.

Now is a time to remain vigilant and take an active role in hardening systems against these, now known, tactics. Implement preventative and preparatory measures like enabling two-factor authentication (2FA), assessing your environment for the CVEs leveraged by the FireEye tools, asking your key vendors if they used the vulnerable software, implementing the FireEye suggested monitoring, and creating a cyber resiliency plan.

Subscribe

Disclaimer

Datto Holding Corp. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 17:16:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MADISON STRATEGIC SECTOR PREMIUM FUND
12:17pFIREEYE BREACH : Countermeasure Scanner Available for MSP RMM Tools
PU
08:41aMADISON STRATEGIC SECTOR PREMIUM FUN : MSPs Concerned About Ransomware; SMBs, No..
PU
08:30aBarclays Upgrades Datto to Overweight From Equal-Weight; Price Target is $35
MT
12/16MSP TECH DAY : How PSA and RMM Improve Security, Automation, and Efficiency
PU
12/15ALL-NEW : RMM Ransomware Detection for MSPs
PU
12/14MADISON STRATEGIC SECTOR PREMIUM FUN : Google Went Down Leaving Gmail, Drive, Yo..
PU
12/11MADISON STRATEGIC SECTOR PREMIUM FUN : SMBs are the Conduit to a Successful Rans..
PU
12/11MADISON STRATEGIC SECTOR PREMIUM FUN : Does My MSP Need a Professional Services ..
PU
12/10MADISON STRATEGIC SECTOR PREMIUM FUN : Improving MSP Security and Efficiency wit..
PU
12/08MADISON STRATEGIC SECTOR PREMIUM FUN : Why Selling SaaS Backup Should Be a Prior..
PU
More news
Chart MADISON STRATEGIC SECTOR PREMIUM FUND
Duration : Period :
Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MADISON STRATEGIC SECTOR PREMIUM FUND0.00%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-10.99%7 016
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-6.47%3 462
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.52%2 572
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-25.12%2 305
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-29.24%2 147
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ