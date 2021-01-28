Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Datto Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

01/28/2021 | 03:28pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MSP) for violations of the securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MADISON STRATEGIC SECTOR PREMIUM FUND0.00%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.43%7 383
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.88%3 629
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND2.11%2 587
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.1.84%2 409
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.11%2 134
