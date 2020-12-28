MSP Round-Up: Top Cybersecurity Blogs of 2020

As we prepare to close out another calendar year, we're looking back on some of the blogs that have proved to be most helpful for our readers. News around cybersecurity certainly didn't slow down this year, so we had plenty to choose from. Here's a quick recap of some information for both managed service providers (MSPs) and your small and medium business (SMB) clients to take into 2021 to ensure cybersecurity stays a top priority.

But there are five primary tactics that hackers tend to use. Be sure you and your team know the gist of these tactics, and you can even share with your clients to keep them in the know.

Check out our blog, 5 Types of Social Engineering Attacks.

They can do quite a lot, but certainly not everything. MSPs have begun partnering with experts like managed security service providers (MSSPs) to fill gaps in their offerings. A gap isn't necessarily a negative thing, and it's important MSPs know where their specialties lie.

Learn more about how MSPs can fill gaps in their offerings in our blog, How MSPs Can Address Security Gaps.

Managed service providers (MSPs) and IT providers have become more of a target for hackers due to their broad access to client endpoints. Our latest State of the Channel Ransomware Report found 95% of MSPs agree that their own businesses are increasingly being targeted with attacks. It's crucial MSPs look at their own cybersecurity infrastructure and identify where they may be falling short.

See more resources to help you determine where there's room for improvement in your infrastructure on our blog, MSPs are a Growing Target for Cyber Attackers.

Not all backup methods are created equally, and none are one size fits all for every situation. Learn the methods you can use to backup your data and when to use them in our blog, Data Backup and Recovery Methods.

Happy holidays to you and yours. We hope to see you back on the blog in 2021!



