Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund : Datto Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
11/23/2020 | 04:16pm EST
Subscription revenue grew 17 percent year-over-year to $122.8 million
ARR grew 17 percent year-over-year to $522.8 million
Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced its financial results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“We are pleased to report strong third-quarter 2020 results as a newly public company. Both subscription revenue and ARR grew 17 percent year-over-year driven by expansion from existing managed service provider partners as they deployed more Datto solutions to more of their end clients, and by the addition of new partners,” said Tim Weller, Datto’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our sequential ARR growth of $16 million is evidence of the reacceleration of our business and the tailwinds from the digital transformation of small and medium businesses (SMBs). We continue to create enterprise-grade technology for SMBs delivered through our growing, global network of managed service provider partners. Our commitment to the MSP ecosystem is what makes Datto unique - it is the foundation of our strategy and culture.”
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
(In Millions)
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Y/Y Change
Subscription Revenue
$122.8
$105.2
17%
Total Revenue
$130.7
$117.7
11%
ARR(1)
$522.8
$445.4
17%
Gross Margin
73%
66%
691 bps
Net Income
$19.5
$2.7
617%
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$45.8
$25.8
78%
Free Cash Flow(2)
$43.6
-$2.8
NA
1 Annual run-rate revenue (ARR) is the annualized value of all subscription agreements as of the end of a period. We calculate ARR by multiplying the monthly run-rate revenue for the last month of a period by 12.
2 A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Recent Highlights
Datto priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 22,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 3,300,000 shares of common stock at $27.00 per share. Net proceeds from the IPO totaled $641.6 million. Datto is listed on the NYSE under the ticker “MSP”.
Datto repaid all outstanding balances under its $550 million term loan facility and its $50 million revolving credit facility and entered into a new $200 million revolving credit facility which is undrawn.
MSP Partners grew to over 17,200, an increase of 1,000 year-over-year.
Datto hosted its second Virtual MSP Technology Day dedicated to highlighting the tools and technologies that are driving adoption of MSP services through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In July, Datto acquired Gluh Pty Ltd, an Australia-based company with a real-time quoting platform that enables MSPs to simplify the procurement of IT products and services for their clients.
Datto was named a winner of the 2020 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards. The award recognized Datto as a best-in-class channel provider in the categories of Data Protection and Managed Services Software.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Outlook
Datto is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020:
Q4 2020 Outlook
FY 2020 Outlook
Revenue
$133.0 - $135.0 million
$512.8 - $514.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA
$38.0 - $39.0 million
$147.7 - $148.7 million
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures of Non-GAAP Subscription Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Device Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Professional Services and Other Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development expense, Non-GAAP General and Administrative expense, Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these measures exclude interest and other (income) expense, net, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring expense and transaction-related and other expense. In addition, for Non-GAAP Net Income we utilize a non-GAAP tax rate of 25%, which we believe reflects our normalized effective tax rate. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
Reconciliation tables of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this press release.
Datto is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain items are out of Datto’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted, as the items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort.
DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Subscription
$
122,753
$
105,170
$
356,348
$
301,107
Device
6,964
11,948
21,098
29,582
Professional services and other
950
575
2,347
1,937
Total revenue
130,667
117,693
379,793
332,626
Cost of revenue:
Subscription
18,915
20,815
60,786
60,472
Device
10,089
14,036
26,464
36,591
Professional services and other
1,332
1,438
4,399
3,874
Depreciation and amortization
5,526
4,150
15,746
11,256
Total cost of revenue
35,862
40,439
107,395
112,193
Gross profit
94,805
77,254
272,398
220,433
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
24,709
25,084
83,828
79,172
Research and development
15,257
14,640
48,000
43,924
General and administrative
17,433
17,680
59,389
50,555
Depreciation and amortization
6,820
6,782
20,600
20,506
Total operating expenses
64,219
64,186
211,817
194,157
Income from operations
30,586
13,068
60,581
26,276
Other expense:
Interest expense
7,065
9,932
23,590
34,131
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
19,231
Other (income) expense, net
(987
)
7
(1,402
)
2
Total other expense
6,078
9,939
22,188
53,364
Income (loss) before income taxes
24,508
3,129
38,393
(27,088
)
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(4,962
)
(404
)
(8,727
)
4,130
Net income (loss)
$
19,546
$
2,725
$
29,666
$
(22,958
)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.14
$
0.02
$
0.22
$
(0.17
)
Diluted
$
0.14
$
0.02
$
0.22
$
(0.17
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
Basic
135,553,097
135,195,800
135,496,696
135,195,800
Diluted
138,590,770
135,615,949
137,006,921
135,195,800
DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
98,614
$
27,597
Restricted cash
1,436
1,469
Accounts receivable, net
16,668
20,841
Inventory, net
17,266
12,415
Prepaid expenses
8,831
10,265
Other current assets
9,453
10,120
Total current assets
152,268
82,707
Property and equipment, net
86,618
80,746
Goodwill
1,123,000
1,118,856
Intangible assets, net
289,954
306,685
Other assets
63,407
53,298
Total assets
$
1,715,247
$
1,642,292
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
8,517
$
16,049
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
35,407
33,909
Long-term debt, current portion
5,500
5,500
Deferred revenue
25,412
24,254
Total current liabilities
74,836
79,712
Long-term debt
575,739
546,499
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
2,937
3,798
Deferred income taxes
17,660
10,120
Other long-term liabilities
13,158
9,860
Total liabilities
684,330
649,989
Commitments and contingencies
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common stock
136
136
Additional paid-in capital
1,092,090
1,083,082
Treasury stock
(3,621
)
(3,621
)
Accumulated deficit
(58,058
)
(87,724
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
370
430
Total stockholders’ equity
1,030,917
992,303
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,715,247
$
1,642,292
DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$
29,666
$
(22,958
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of internally developed software
19,615
14,739
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
16,731
17,023
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
19,231
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,265
1,452
Reserve for inventory obsolescence
1,508
183
Stock-based compensation
6,561
9,454
Provision for bad debt
4,793
3,422
Deferred income taxes
7,556
(6,035
)
Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange
(647
)
235
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(766
)
(12,202
)
Inventory
(6,337
)
(2,035
)
Prepaid expenses and current other assets
2,099
(4,464
)
Other assets
(8,446
)
(15,347
)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
109
4,479
Deferred revenue
348
(554
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
74,055
6,623
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property and equipment
(28,519
)
(27,777
)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(4,371
)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(32,890
)
(27,777
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from debt
32,100
562,250
Repayments of debt
(4,468
)
(522,048
)
Debt issuance costs
-
(8,775
)
Prepayment penalty on debt
-
(10,400
)
Capitalized transaction costs
(980
)
-
Proceeds from stock option exercise
2,500
-
Net share settlement and settlement of stock-based payment awards
(53
)
(1,072
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
29,099
19,955
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
720
(396
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash
70,984
(1,595
)
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year
29,066
37,258
Cash and restricted cash, end of period
$
100,050
$
35,663
Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash:
Cash
$
98,614
$
31,781
Restricted cash
$
1,436
$
3,882
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for income taxes
$
151
$
1,117
Cash paid for interest
$
22,317
$
34,820
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable
$
40
$
512
Deferred initial public offering costs in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
2,620
$
-
DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Non-GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Subscription
$
122,753
$
105,170
$
356,348
$
301,107
Device
6,964
11,948
21,098
29,582
Professional services and other
950
575
2,347
1,937
Total revenue
130,667
117,693
379,793
332,626
Cost of revenue:
Subscription
18,838
20,795
60,206
60,395
Device
10,089
14,036
26,464
36,591
Professional services and other
1,332
1,438
4,260
3,874
Depreciation and amortization
4,351
2,975
12,221
7,731
Total cost of revenue
34,610
39,244
103,151
108,591
Gross profit
96,057
78,449
276,642
224,035
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
24,200
24,465
80,104
76,913
Research and development
14,763
14,406
45,936
40,873
General and administrative
15,644
16,787
53,171
46,488
Depreciation and amortization
2,418
2,338
7,394
7,008
Total operating expenses
57,025
57,996
186,605
171,282
Income from operations
39,032
20,453
90,037
52,753
Other expense:
Interest expense
7,065
9,932
23,590
34,131
Other (income) expense, net
(987
)
7
(1,402
)
2
Total other expense
6,078
9,939
22,188
34,133
Income (loss) before income taxes
32,954
10,514
67,849
18,620
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(8,239
)
(2,629
)
(16,963
)
(4,656
)
Net income (loss)
$
24,715
$
7,885
$
50,886
$
13,964
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.18
$
0.06
$
0.38
$
0.10
Diluted
$
0.18
$
0.06
$
0.37
$
0.10
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic
135,553,097
135,195,800
135,496,696
135,195,800
Diluted
138,590,770
135,615,949
137,006,921
135,626,273
DATTO HOLDING CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics
(in thousands, except percentages and share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended Sept 30,
Nine Months Ended Sept 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Non-GAAP Subscription Cost of Revenue
GAAP subscription cost of revenue
$
18,915
$
20,815
$
60,786
$
60,472
Stock-based compensation expense
(77
)
(20
)
(118
)
(77
)
Restructuring expense
-
-
(462
)
-
Non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue
$
18,838
$
20,795
$
60,206
$
60,395
Non-GAAP Device Cost of Revenue
GAAP device cost of revenue
$
10,089
$
14,036
$
26,464
$
36,591
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
Restructuring expense
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP device gross cost of revenue
$
10,089
$
14,036
$
26,464
$
36,591
Non-GAAP Professional Services and Other Cost of Revenue
GAAP professional services and other cost of revenue
$
1,332
$
1,438
$
4,399
$
3,874
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
Restructuring expense
-
-
(139
)
-
Non-GAAP professional services and other cost of revenue
$
1,332
$
1,438
$
4,260
$
3,874
Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Cost of Revenue
GAAP depreciation and amortization in cost of revenue
$
5,526
$
4,150
$
15,746
$
11,256
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(1,175
)
(1,175
)
(3,525
)
(3,525
)
Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization in cost of revenue
$
4,351
$
2,975
$
12,221
$
7,731
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue
GAAP cost of revenue
$
35,862
$
40,439
$
107,395
$
112,193
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(1,175
)
(1,175
)
(3,525
)
(3,525
)
Stock-based compensation expense
(77
)
(20
)
(118
)
(77
)
Restructuring expense
-
-
(601
)
-
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
$
34,610
$
39,244
$
103,151
$
108,591
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
GAAP gross profit
$
94,805
$
77,254
$
272,398
$
220,433
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,175
1,175
3,525
3,525
Stock-based compensation expense
77
20
118
77
Restructuring expense
-
-
601
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
96,057
$
78,449
$
276,642
$
224,035
Non-GAAP gross margin
73.5
%
66.7
%
72.8
%
67.4
%
DATTO HOLDING CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics
(in thousands, except percentages and share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended Sept 30,
Nine Months Ended Sept 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing
GAAP sales and marketing expense
$
24,709
$
25,084
$
83,828
$
79,172
Stock-based compensation expense
(524
)
(619
)
(1,803
)
(2,259
)
Restructuring expense
15
-
(1,921
)
-
Transaction related and other expense
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
$
24,200
$
24,465
$
80,104
$
76,913
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue
18.5
%
20.8
%
21.1
%
23.1
%
Non-GAAP Research and Development
GAAP research and development expense
$
15,257
$
14,640
$
48,000
$
43,924
Stock-based compensation expense
(494
)
(234
)
(1,115
)
(3,051
)
Restructuring expense
-
-
(949
)
-
Transaction related and other expense
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP research and development expense
$
14,763
$
14,406
$
45,936
$
40,873
Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue
11.3
%
12.2
%
12.1
%
12.3
%
Non-GAAP General and Administrative
GAAP general and administrative expense
$
17,433
$
17,680
$
59,389
$
50,555
Stock-based compensation expense
(1,694
)
(893
)
(3,525
)
(4,067
)
Restructuring expense
-
-
(364
)
-
Transaction related and other expense
(95
)
-
(2,329
)
-
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
$
15,644
$
16,787
$
53,171
$
46,488
Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue
12.0
%
14.3
%
14.0
%
14.0
%
Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Operating Expenses
GAAP depreciation and amortization in operating expenses
$
6,820
$
6,782
$
20,600
$
20,506
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(4,402
)
(4,444
)
(13,206
)
(13,498
)
Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization in operating expense
$
2,418
$
2,338
$
7,394
$
7,008
Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization in operating expense as a % of revenue
1.9
%
2.0
%
1.9
%
2.1
%
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
GAAP operating expenses
$
64,219
$
64,186
$
211,817
$
194,157
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(4,402
)
(4,444
)
(13,206
)
(13,498
)
Stock-based compensation expense
(2,712
)
(1,746
)
(6,443
)
(9,377
)
Restructuring expense
15
-
(3,234
)
-
Transaction related and other expense
(95
)
-
(2,329
)
-
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
57,025
$
57,996
$
186,605
$
171,282
Non-GAAP operating expenses as a % of revenue
43.6
%
49.3
%
49.1
%
51.5
%
Non-GAAP Income From Operations
GAAP income from operations
$
30,586
$
13,068
$
60,581
$
26,276
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
5,577
5,619
16,731
17,023
Stock-based compensation expense
2,789
1,766
6,561
9,454
Restructuring expense
(15
)
-
3,835
-
Transaction related and other expense
95
-
2,329
-
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
39,032
$
20,453
$
90,037
$
52,753
Non-GAAP operating margin
29.9
%
17.4
%
23.7
%
15.9
%
DATTO HOLDING CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics
(in thousands, except percentages and share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended Sept 30,
Nine Months Ended Sept 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income Per Share
GAAP net income (loss)
$
19,546
$
2,725
$
29,666
$
(22,958
)
GAAP (provision for) benefit from income taxes
(4,962
)
(404
)
(8,727
)
4,130
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes
24,508
3,129
38,393
(27,088
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
19,231
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
5,577
5,619
16,731
17,023
Stock-based compensation expense
2,789
1,766
6,561
9,454
Restructuring expense
(15
)
-
3,835
-
Transaction related and other expense
95
-
2,329
-
Non-GAAP (provision for) benefit from income taxes
(8,239
)
(2,629
)
(16,963
)
(4,656
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
24,715
$
7,885
$
50,886
$
13,964
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common shareholders:
Basic
$
0.18
$
0.06
$
0.38
$
0.10
Diluted
$
0.18
$
0.06
$
0.37
$
0.10
Weighted-Average Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:
GAAP and Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share, basic
135,553,097
135,195,800
135,496,696
135,195,800
GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share, diluted
138,590,770
135,615,949
137,006,921
135,195,800
Adjustment to fully diluted shares
-
-
-
430,473
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share, diluted