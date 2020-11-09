Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund : Datto Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it will report fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Monday, November 23, 2020. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Datto Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Monday, November 23, 2020

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 8549639

Live Call: 1-833-312-1358 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-236-712-2458 (International)

Replay: 1-800-585-8367 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1- 416-621-4642 (International)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on November 30, 2020)

Webcast: https://investors.datto.com

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.

