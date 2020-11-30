Log in
Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund

MADISON STRATEGIC SECTOR PREMIUM FUND

(MSP)
Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund : Datto Expands Global Sales Leadership to Accelerate MSP Partner Growth

11/30/2020 | 12:01am EST
New leaders in APAC and EMEA drive move to managed services model for SME IT

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced several key sales leadership appointments across Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). As the MSP technology company, Datto expanded its sales leadership team to help empower MSPs with the IT resources and added expertise required to meet the increasing and accelerating digital transformation needs of the (Small and Medium Enterprises) SME market in 2021.

Leadership in APAC:

Datto welcomes Danny Mesrop as Vice President of Sales, APAC, to establish and grow Datto’s go-to-market strategy in the Asia-Pacific region. Mesrop brings years of experience leading successful sales programmes and channel relationships to Datto. Prior to joining, he was Regional Vice President, Channels & Alliances for Asia Pacific at Akamai Technologies. After over a decade of being based in Singapore, Mesrop will relocate to the Datto office in Sydney, Australia.

To assist Mesrop in expanding partner growth in the Asia-Pacific region, Datto is pleased to announce the promotion of Tom Fernandez as Regional Sales Manager, Asia. Fernandez joined Datto in 2013 and brings years of proven team leadership, sales expertise, and successful MSP partner relations to his new role. Fernandez has recently relocated to the Datto Singapore office in order to better serve MSP partners.

Leadership in EMEA:

Datto welcomes James Vyvyan as Vice President of Sales, EMEA, where he will oversee company growth in the region and manage Datto’s EMEA sales leadership team. Vyvyan began his career in the British Army and reached the rank of Captain before making the move into the corporate realm. Most recently, he spent 13 years at Sophos, managing teams in the channel before he moved on to lead the UK team, where he was ultimately promoted to Senior Vice President of EMEA Sales.

Also in EMEA, Datto welcomes Michael Gutsch as Regional Sales Manager, DACH. Here he will be responsible for the extension of sales, growth of the MSP partner network, and strategic go-to-market activities in the DACH region. Gutsch started his career with Dell where he led Dell’s eBusiness in the German market and was also responsible for End User Computing Brand & Merchandising for Germany. Most recently, he worked as Head of MSP CEEMEA at Sophos where he helped build the MSP Channel for Sophos in the region.

“Prioritising word-class sales talent with experience in forging relationships across the globe is a top priority for Datto,” said Sanjay Singh, Chief Revenue Officer. “Datto has been very clear in its commitment to helping global IT providers transform to the managed services model. Making real investments in regional leadership and resources is a core part of that promise. I’m very pleased to be able to welcome our new sales leaders as they drive our teams to support the accelerated growth of MSP partners in markets across the globe.”

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at www.datto.com.

