Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund : Dispelling SaaS Backup Myths and Misconceptions

SaaS (Software as a Service) adoption remains on the rise. From small and medium businesses (SMBs) to large enterprise users the $100 billion+ SaaS market is going strong. SaaS benefits such as rapid deployment to remote work forces, increasingly sophisticated and diverse platforms, and a more efficient path to updates than with on-prem alternatives are major SaaS growth drivers.

Our new SaaS Protection Buyer's Guide provides MSPs with a valuable roadmap for correcting a common client oversight: ensuring effective backup for their SaaS solutions. The vulnerability of data contained in major cloud-based SaaS platforms was highlighted by a December 2020 Google outage in the United States and Europe that left Gmail and other services inaccessible. And in October 2020, Microsoft 365 users endured three large outages globally.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Teams-part of the Microsoft Office 365 productivity cloud suite-has seen adoption explode to over 115 million daily users. It is projected that 78% of businesses will run almost entirely on SaaS by 2022. Unfortunately, many among this growing user base will remain unaware that Microsoft, Google, and other SaaS providers are not necessarily responsible for data restoration.

Datto's SaaS Protection Buyer's Guide helps you educate your clients on the importance of backup and restoration for SaaS-dependant businesses. You will learn:



Common myths and misconceptions about SaaS

Talking points for discussing SaaS data loss and downtime with clients

What to look for when selecting a SaaS backup solution

How you can use SaaS backup to build margin and grow your business.

One major SaaS myth: File sync is a replacement for backup. While file sync tools like Microsoft OneDrive or Google Drive do create a second copy of files and folders, they are not a replacement for backup. File sync automatically copies changes to synchronized files. So, if a file or folder is infected with ransomware, the malware will automatically be copied to all synced versions of that file.

File sync services do offer some restore capabilities via versioning, but they fall short of a true SaaS backup solution.



