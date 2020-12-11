Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund : Does My MSP Need a Professional Services Automation (PSA) Tool?

It is no secret that there are many cloud applications available to managed service providers (MSPs) in the current technology market. However, arguably the most important is the one which helps you centralize operations to help you save time and protect your margins: A Professional Services Automation (PSA) solution.

A PSA system is the central hub for MSPs to run their businesses. They are designed to aggregate data across all aspects and functions of running a business-from sales and project management to time tracking, billing, and service desk-into a single-pane-of-glass view that helps MSPs drive efficiency, accountability, and profitability.

As an MSP, implementing a PSA solution gives you the tools you need to organize both business and client information, inventory, billable hours, time-off requests, and more. A PSA solution provides a 360-degree internal review of services delivered and how and when you are billing clients for the completed work. To complement this, a PSA tool can provide your clients with real-time project insights and reports, enabling them to see exactly how you are supporting them, all in one place.

Accountability and customer satisfaction are complementary in many ways-with more accountability, customer satisfaction rates will soar. Pair that with a business management tool that organizes all of your technicians' tasks and you're sure to see efficiency improvements.

Autotask PSA is an intelligent IT business management platform that centralizes operations to deliver the mission-critical tools needed to run an IT managed services business. A single pane of glass view provides full visibility into services, internal operations, customers, and prospects to improve efficiency and service with workflows optimized for MSPs to help resolve tickets faster-and make data-driven decisions to improve efficiency, accountability, and profitability.

Autotask PSA is a 100% SaaS application which means there is no hardware to test, maintain, or update. Autotask PSA has a proven track record of consistently delivering enterprise-grade, 99.99% uptime. Autotask PSA also offers a secure platform, with Datto requiring two-factor authentication, undergoing routine penetration testing and infrastructure hardening, and actively monitoring for unauthorized access attempts.

Autotask PSA is the central hub for any MSP, and Datto's open platform and API enables it to integrate with more than 200 critical applications such as remote monitoring and management tools and accounting solutions that an MSP needs to run their business. The single pane of glass increases efficiency and productivity with intelligence to quickly identify relevant solutions from the knowledge base to solve issues more quickly and optimize workflows for MSPs to save time on every ticket.

Data-driven Decisions

Autotask PSA enables MSPs to work faster and easier with customizable dashboards for each individual user, providing an instant understanding of what's happening with widgets that show mission-critical business data in real-time. MSPs can track the metrics that matter and dig into the granular reporting that provides intelligence to make the best decisions for the company, such as ticket backlog, service level agreement compliance, resource utilization, and client satisfaction.

Autotask PSA allows MSPs to track the time employees spend on jobs for billing. Users can also track customer-facing time and internal time directly on the ticket or task assigned to them and these time entries will automatically appear on their timesheet. Autotask time tracking creates a complete record of both billable and non-billable resource time. Finally, users can approve and post directly from a widget with one click, and once posted, billing items can then be invoiced in many customizable ways.

Autotask PSA features more than 200 integrations with MSP-centric applications, including RMM, CRM, accounting, email protection, managed print, business continuity, and cloud storage solutions. These integrations are developed to simplify workflows-from customer acquisition and management to service delivery, resolution, and billing. Autotask PSA also has a full REST and SOAP API, making it easier for developers to build integrations into Autotask PSA and increasing the speed at which third-party integrated solutions are available to MSPs. For the full list of Autotask PSA integrations, please visit www.datto.com/integrations.

To learn more about how Autotask PSA can help your MSP save time, money, and resources, all whilst becoming more efficient, book in a demo with Datto today.



Subscribe