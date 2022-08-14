Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Madison Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MADI   US5582691060

MADISON SYSTEMS, INC.

(MADI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:22 2022-08-12 pm EDT
0.1800 USD   +12.50%
04:03pMADISON : Notification of Late Filing Q2 2022
PU
2021MADISON SYSTEMS INC. : - Stanmac Broadband Inc. Press Release
PR
2019Madison Systems, Inc. cancelled the acquisition of Stanmac Broadband Inc.
CI
Madison : Notification of Late Filing Q2 2022

08/14/2022 | 04:03pm EDT
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: Madison Systems, Inc.

Check One:

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Interim Report

For Period Ended: 6/30/22

Address of Principal Executive Office:

1111 Davis Dr., Unit 23

Newmarket, ONT L3Y 9E5

Canada

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

Financial statement preparation.

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

No later than 8/22/22

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Officer/Director Signature:

Date: 8/14/22

Signature: /s/ Donald M. McNally

Name: Donald M. McNally

Title: CEO

Disclaimer

Madison Systems Inc published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 20:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
