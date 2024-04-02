April 1, 2024 Madoro Metals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Madoro Metals Corp. ("Madoro" or the "Company") announces the appointment of David Cross as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective April 1, 2024.

Mr. Cross is a Chartered Professional Accountant ("CPA"), Certified General Accountant, and is a co-founder of Cross Davis & Company, a CPA firm that has focused on providing accounting and management services to publicly listed companies since 2010.

The Company wishes to thank Zara Kanji for her many years of service as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.

About Madoro

Madoro Metals Corp. (MDM | TSX Venture Exchange; MSTXF | OTC) is an emerging resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. Madoro also owns a 100% interest in the Cerro Minas Property in Oaxaca, Mexico and a 50% interest in the Ralleau mineral property in the Urban Barry District, Lebel-sur-Quévillon area of Quebec. For further information, investors and shareholders are invited to visit the Company's website at www.madorometals.com, call the office at 1-604-681- 1568, toll free at 1-877-377-6222, or send an email to info@madorometals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"DUŠAN BERKA"

Dušan Berka, P. Eng., President & CEO

