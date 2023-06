Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in pursuing novel therapeutics for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The Company's product candidate, resmetirom, is a proprietary, liver-directed, selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß (THR-ß), agonist being developed as a once-daily oral pill for the treatment of NASH. NASH is a more advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NASH is a liver disease that affects people with metabolic diseases, such as obesity and diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).