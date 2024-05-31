- Annual Report 2023
CONTENT
Page
Vision & Mission
2
Historical Background
3
Notice of Meeting
4 - 5
Corporate Information
6
Management Team
7
Board of Directors
8
- 10
Chairman's Review
11 -13
Sustainability Report
14
- 21
Report of the Board of Directors on the affairs of the Company
22
- 26
Audit Committee Report
27
- 28
Remuneration Committee Report
29
Related Party Transactions Review Committee Report
30
Corporate Governance Statement
31
- 33
Risk Management
34
- 36
Financial Highlights
37
- 38
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
39
Independent Auditors Report
40
- 44
Statement of Profit or Loss & Other Comprehensive Income
45
- 46
Statement of Financial Position
47
Statement of Changes in Equity
48
Statement of Cash Flows
49
Notes to the Financial Statements
50 - 114
Shareholder and Investor Information
115 - 116
Performance of Estate 2023 & 2022
117
Statement of Value Addition
117
Financial Information
118
Form of Proxy
Instructions for Completion of Form of Proxy
1
- Annual Report 2023
OUR VISION
To be a trendsetter in the Plantation Industry by being a result-oriented innovative Tea Company.
OUR MISSION
- To manage the Plantations as economically viable units and ensure the enhancement of their economic value.
- To improve the socio-economic conditions of the Workers.
- To enhance returns to the Shareholders.
- To become a best-managed World Class Tea Company reputed for quality.
2
- Annual Report 2023
HISTORICAL BACKGROUND
The Company was originally incorporated as Madulsima Plantations Ltd on 22nd June 1992 by Certificate of Incorporation issued in terms of Section 15 (1) of the Company's Act No. 17 of 1982 read with Section 2 (2) of the Conversion of Public Corporation or Government owned business Undertakings into Public Company's Act No. 23 of 1987 and the order published in the Gazettte Extra Ordinary of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka dated 22nd June 1992.
The Company was thereafter re-registered under the Company's Act No. 07 of 2007 as Company No PQ 184 and a new Certificate of Incorporation was issued under the provision of Section 485 (6) of the Company's Act No. 7 of 2007 with the corporate name changed by operation of law to Madulsima Plantations PLC.
The first tranche of 51% (10.2 million shares) of the issued share capital of the Company was sold by the Secretary to the Treasury through the Colombo Stock Exchange on an "all or nothing" basis and was purchased by Stassen Exports (Pvt) Limited in February 1996.
The convertible Debentures of Rs.90 million issued in February 1996 to Distilleries
Company of Sri Lanka were converted to 9 million ordinary shares on 30th
November 1998 and were issued to the holder.
As per the decision of the Government, 10% (2 million shares) of the shares of the Company belonging to the Secretary to the Treasury on behalf of the Government were distributed among the employees of the Company.
20% (4 million shares) of the shares of the Company belonging to the Secretary to the Treasury on behalf of the Government were sold to the public through the Colombo Stock Exchange.
16,949,673 shares belonging to the main shareholder, Stassen Exports (Pvt) Limited
were purchased by related party Melstacorp PLC on 22nd September 2017.
3
- Annual Report 2023
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Thirty-first (31st) Annual General Meeting of MADULSIMA PLANTATIONS PLC will be held as a virtual meeting via an online meeting platform conducted from the "Mini Auditorium", Melstacorp PLC, # 110, Norris Canal Road, Colombo 10, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 25th June 2024 at 01.00 p.m. for the following purposes:
- To receive and consider the Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2023 together with the Auditors' Report thereon.
-
To appoint Mr D H S Jayawardena who is above the age of 70 years as a Director by passing the following resolution.
"That the age limit stipulated in Section 210 of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 shall not apply to Mr D H S Jayawardena who has reached the age of 81 years prior to the Annual General Meeting and that he shall accordingly be re-appointed".
- To appoint Mr C R Jansz who is above the age of 70 years as a Director by passing the following resolution.
"That the age limit stipulated in Section 210 of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007 shall not apply to Mr C R Jansz who has reached the age of 71 years prior to the Annual General Meeting and that he shall accordingly be re-appointed".
- To appoint Dr A Shakthevale who is above the age of 70 years as a director by passing the following resolution.
"That the age limit stipulated in Section 210 of the Companies Act No, 07 of 2007 shall not apply to Dr A Shakthevale who has reached the age of 81 years prior to the Annual General Meeting and that he shall accordingly be re-appointed".
- To re-elect Mr D Hasitha S Jayawardena who retire by rotation at the Annual General Meeting in terms of Article 92 of the Articles of Association as a Director of the Company.
- To authorize the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors, Messrs KPMG who are deemed to have been reappointed as Auditors in terms of Section 158 of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
sgd
By order of the Board
Pradeep A Jayatunga
Company Secretary
30th May 2024
Colombo
4
- Annual Report 2023
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notes
The thirty - first (31st) Annual General Meeting of Madulsma Plantations PLC will be held by participants joining in person or proxy, through audio or audio-visual means in the manner specified below:
-
Attendance of the Chairman and the Board of Directors
The Chairman, the Board of Directors, certain Key Management Personnel, the Company Secretary, and the External Auditors will be available on the Virtual Platform on Tuesday, 25th June 2024 at 01.00 p.m.
- Shareholder Participation
- The Shareholders are encouraged to appoint a Director of the Company as their proxy to represent them at the meeting.
- The Shareholders may also appoint any other persons other than a Director of the Company as their proxy and the proxy so appointed shall participate at the meeting through audio or audio-visual means only.
- The shareholders who wish to participate in the meeting will be able to join the meeting through audio or audio- visual means. To facilitate this process, the shareholders are re-quired to furnish the details of the shareholder and proxy holder, if any, by perfecting Annexure II to the circular posted to the shareholders and forwarding same to Company Secretary via bplmplcompanysecretary@gmail.com or by facsimile on +94 11 254033, to reach the Secretary not less than two (02) working days before the date of the meeting so that the meeting login information could be forwarded to the email address as provided.
- To facilitate the appointment of proxies, the Form of Proxy is attached hereto and the duly filled Form of Proxy should be sent to the Company Secretary via e-mailbplmplcompanysecretary@gmail.com or facsimile on +94 11 254033 or by post to the Registered Office of the Company, Madulsima Plantations PLC, # 833,, Sirimavo Bandaranayake Mawatha, Colombo 14, Sri Lanka, not less than Two (02) working days before the date of the meeting.
-
Shareholder's queries
The shareholders are hereby advised that if they wish to raise any queries, such queries should be sent to the Company Secretary, via e-mail to bplmplcompanysecretary@gmail.com or facsimile at + 94 11 254033 or by post to the Registered Office of the Company, Madulsima Plantations PLC, # 110, Norris Canal Road, Colombo 10, Sri Lanka not less than Two (02) days before the date of the meeting. This is to enable the Company Secretary to compile the queries and forward same to the attention of the Board of Directors so that the same could be addressed at the meeting.
- The Annual Report of the Company for the year 2023 will be available for perusal on the Company website http:// melsta.com/our-core-secotrs/plantations-services and the Colombo Stock Exchange website on www.cse.lk
If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report for the year ended 2023, please complete and forward us the Annexure I of the Form Request posted to the shareholders, by post to the registered address of the Company, Madulsima Plantations PLC, # 833, Sirimavo Bandaranayake Mawatha, Colombo 14, Sri Lanka or email bplmplcompanysecretary@ gmail.com or facsimile + 94 11 2540333.
5
- Annual Report 2023
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Company
Madulsima Plantations PLC
Legal Form
Public Listed Company
Date of Incorporation
22nd June 1992
Company Registration No.
P Q 184
Registered Office
833, Sirimavo Bandaranayake Mawatha, Colombo 14.
Board of Directors
Mr. D H S Jayawardena
Chairman
Mr. C R Jansz
Non Executive Director
Mr. D Hasitha S Jayawardena
Non Executive Director
Mr. M A N S Perera
Executive Director
Mr. K Dayaparan
Non Executive Director
Dr. A Shakthevale
Independent Non Executive Director
Mr. D S K Amarasekera
Independent Non Executive Director
Secretary
Mr. P A Jayatunga
833, Sirimavo Bandaranayake Mawatha
Colombo 14
Telephone : 2524734/2522871
Registrars
Central Depository Systems (Pvt) Ltd
Registrars Unit
Ground Floor,
M & M Center, # 341/5 Kotte Road
Rajagiriya
Telephone :+011 2356446
Auditors
Messrs KPMG
Chartered Accountants
32A, Sir Mohamed Macan Markar Mawatha
Colombo 03.
Bankers
Hatton National Bank Plc
City Office
16, Janadhipathi Mawatha
Colombo 01.
Parent Company
Melstacorp PLC
110, Norris Canal Road
Colombo 10.
6
- Annual Report 2023
MANAGEMENT TEAM
Head office - Badulla
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. M A Fernando
Finance Manager
Mr. N Jayasinghe
Head office - Colombo
Director Operations
Maj. Gen. (Retd). D Fernando
General Manager Finance (Plantations)
Mr. D S Heenatigalage
Company Secretarial & Legal Division
Company Secretary/Legal Officer
Mr. P A Jayatunga
Estate Managers
Madulsima Region
Name of the Estate
Name of the Superintendent
Battwatte Estate
Mr. S S Narayanan (w.e.f. 18th May 2024)
Cocogalla Estate
Mr. K K Weerasinghe
El-teb Estate
Mr. C A Jayarathne (w.e.f. 15th January 2024)
Galloola Estate
Mr. A Padmanadan (Senior Assistant Superintendent In-charge)
Mahadowa Estate
Mr. M A Rathnadason
Roeberry Estate
Mr. T S M Wickramasinghe (w.e.f. 15th February 2024)
Uvakellie Estate
Mr. S J Mudannayake (w.e.f. 15th February 2024)
Verellapatna Estate
Mr. D T Gunarathne
Bogawantalawa Region
General Manager
Mr. L G S Wijerathne
Kew
Mr. W M H E Wijerathne
Kirkoswald
Mr. L G S Wijerathne
Theresia
Mr. I A Bogahawaththe
Venture
Mr. C M Senevirathne
7
- Annual Report 2023
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
MR D H S JAYAWARDENA
CHAIRMAN
Mr D H S Jayawardena is one of the most successful and prominent business magnates in Sri Lanka. He was elected Chairman of the DCSL Group in 2006 after serving as its Managing Director for almost two decades. He heads many successful ventures in diversified fields of business. He is the founder Director and the present Chairman / Managing Director of the Stassen Group of Companies.
Chairman
He is the Chairman of Aitken Spence PLC, Browns Beach Hotels PLC, Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings PLC, Aitken Spence Hotel Managements Asia (Pvt) Ltd., Negombo Beach Resorts (Pvt) Ltd., Lanka Power Projects (Pvt) Ltd., Stassen Exports (Pvt) Ltd., Milford Exports (Ceylon) (Pvt) Ltd., Stassen International (Pvt) Ltd., Stassen Natural Foods (Pvt) Ltd., Stassen Foods (Pvt) Ltd., Milford Developers (Pvt) Ltd., C B D Exports (Pvt) Ltd., Ceylon Garden Coir (Pvt) Ltd., Lanka Milk Foods (CWE) PLC, Lanka Dairies Ltd., Ambewela Livestock Company Ltd., Ambewela Products (Pvt) Ltd., Pattipola Livestock Company Ltd., United Dairies Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., Timpex (Pvt) Ltd., Texpro Industries Ltd., Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC, Periceyl (Pvt) Ltd., Melstacorp PLC, Melsta Health (Pvt) Ltd., Milford Holdings (Pvt) Ltd., Balangoda Plantations PLC, Bogo Power (Pvt) Ltd., Bellactive (Pvt) Ltd., Lanka Bell Ltd., Bell Solutions (Pvt) Ltd., DCSL Breweries Lanka Ltd.
Managing Director
Stassen Real Estate Developers (Pvt) Ltd
Director
Melsta Gama (Pvt) Ltd., Hospital Management Melsta (Pvt) Ltd, DCSL Brewery (Pvt) Ltd, Aitken Spence Aviation (Private) Limited, McSen Range (Pvt) Ltd.
Others
Mr. Jayawardena is the Honorary Consul for Denmark and was honoured with the prestigious "Knight's Cross of Dannebrog' by Her Majesty, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, for his significant contribution to the Danish arts, sciences, and business life.
MR C R JANSZ
NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Mr Jansz is a Director of Stassen Group, Lanka Milk Foods Group, Aitken Spence Group & Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC. He is the Chairman of Melsta Hospitals Ragama (Pvt) Ltd., Melsta Hospitals Colombo North (Pvt) Ltd., and Deputy Chairman of Melstacorp PLC.
He has been the Chairman of DFCC Bank and Sri Lanka Shippers Council.
Mr Jansz holds a Diploma in Banking and Finance from London Metropolitan University, UK. He is a Chevening Scholar and an UN-ESCAP Certified Training Manager on Maritime Transport for Shippers.
Mr Jansz specializes in the movement and finance of international trade.
8
