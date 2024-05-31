- Annual Report 2023

CONTENT

Page

Vision & Mission

2

Historical Background

3

Notice of Meeting

4 - 5

Corporate Information

6

Management Team

7

Board of Directors

8

- 10

Chairman's Review

11 -13

Sustainability Report

14

- 21

Report of the Board of Directors on the affairs of the Company

22

- 26

Audit Committee Report

27

- 28

Remuneration Committee Report

29

Related Party Transactions Review Committee Report

30

Corporate Governance Statement

31

- 33

Risk Management

34

- 36

Financial Highlights

37

- 38

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

39

Independent Auditors Report

40

- 44

Statement of Profit or Loss & Other Comprehensive Income

45

- 46

Statement of Financial Position

47

Statement of Changes in Equity

48

Statement of Cash Flows

49

Notes to the Financial Statements

50 - 114

Shareholder and Investor Information

115 - 116

Performance of Estate 2023 & 2022

117

Statement of Value Addition

117

Financial Information

118

Form of Proxy

Instructions for Completion of Form of Proxy

1

- Annual Report 2023

OUR VISION

To be a trendsetter in the Plantation Industry by being a result-oriented innovative Tea Company.

OUR MISSION

  • To manage the Plantations as economically viable units and ensure the enhancement of their economic value.
  • To improve the socio-economic conditions of the Workers.
  • To enhance returns to the Shareholders.
  • To become a best-managed World Class Tea Company reputed for quality.

2

- Annual Report 2023

HISTORICAL BACKGROUND

The Company was originally incorporated as Madulsima Plantations Ltd on 22nd June 1992 by Certificate of Incorporation issued in terms of Section 15 (1) of the Company's Act No. 17 of 1982 read with Section 2 (2) of the Conversion of Public Corporation or Government owned business Undertakings into Public Company's Act No. 23 of 1987 and the order published in the Gazettte Extra Ordinary of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka dated 22nd June 1992.

The Company was thereafter re-registered under the Company's Act No. 07 of 2007 as Company No PQ 184 and a new Certificate of Incorporation was issued under the provision of Section 485 (6) of the Company's Act No. 7 of 2007 with the corporate name changed by operation of law to Madulsima Plantations PLC.

The first tranche of 51% (10.2 million shares) of the issued share capital of the Company was sold by the Secretary to the Treasury through the Colombo Stock Exchange on an "all or nothing" basis and was purchased by Stassen Exports (Pvt) Limited in February 1996.

The convertible Debentures of Rs.90 million issued in February 1996 to Distilleries

Company of Sri Lanka were converted to 9 million ordinary shares on 30th

November 1998 and were issued to the holder.

As per the decision of the Government, 10% (2 million shares) of the shares of the Company belonging to the Secretary to the Treasury on behalf of the Government were distributed among the employees of the Company.

20% (4 million shares) of the shares of the Company belonging to the Secretary to the Treasury on behalf of the Government were sold to the public through the Colombo Stock Exchange.

16,949,673 shares belonging to the main shareholder, Stassen Exports (Pvt) Limited

were purchased by related party Melstacorp PLC on 22nd September 2017.

3

- Annual Report 2023

NOTICE OF MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Thirty-first (31st) Annual General Meeting of MADULSIMA PLANTATIONS PLC will be held as a virtual meeting via an online meeting platform conducted from the "Mini Auditorium", Melstacorp PLC, # 110, Norris Canal Road, Colombo 10, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 25th June 2024 at 01.00 p.m. for the following purposes:

  1. To receive and consider the Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2023 together with the Auditors' Report thereon.
  2. To appoint Mr D H S Jayawardena who is above the age of 70 years as a Director by passing the following resolution.
    "That the age limit stipulated in Section 210 of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 shall not apply to Mr D H S Jayawardena who has reached the age of 81 years prior to the Annual General Meeting and that he shall accordingly be re-appointed".
  3. To appoint Mr C R Jansz who is above the age of 70 years as a Director by passing the following resolution.
    "That the age limit stipulated in Section 210 of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007 shall not apply to Mr C R Jansz who has reached the age of 71 years prior to the Annual General Meeting and that he shall accordingly be re-appointed".
  4. To appoint Dr A Shakthevale who is above the age of 70 years as a director by passing the following resolution.
    "That the age limit stipulated in Section 210 of the Companies Act No, 07 of 2007 shall not apply to Dr A Shakthevale who has reached the age of 81 years prior to the Annual General Meeting and that he shall accordingly be re-appointed".
  5. To re-elect Mr D Hasitha S Jayawardena who retire by rotation at the Annual General Meeting in terms of Article 92 of the Articles of Association as a Director of the Company.
  6. To authorize the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors, Messrs KPMG who are deemed to have been reappointed as Auditors in terms of Section 158 of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

sgd

By order of the Board

Pradeep A Jayatunga

Company Secretary

30th May 2024

Colombo

4

- Annual Report 2023

NOTICE OF MEETING

Notes

The thirty - first (31st) Annual General Meeting of Madulsma Plantations PLC will be held by participants joining in person or proxy, through audio or audio-visual means in the manner specified below:

  1. Attendance of the Chairman and the Board of Directors
    The Chairman, the Board of Directors, certain Key Management Personnel, the Company Secretary, and the External Auditors will be available on the Virtual Platform on Tuesday, 25th June 2024 at 01.00 p.m.
  2. Shareholder Participation
  1. The Shareholders are encouraged to appoint a Director of the Company as their proxy to represent them at the meeting.
  2. The Shareholders may also appoint any other persons other than a Director of the Company as their proxy and the proxy so appointed shall participate at the meeting through audio or audio-visual means only.
  3. The shareholders who wish to participate in the meeting will be able to join the meeting through audio or audio- visual means. To facilitate this process, the shareholders are re-quired to furnish the details of the shareholder and proxy holder, if any, by perfecting Annexure II to the circular posted to the shareholders and forwarding same to Company Secretary via bplmplcompanysecretary@gmail.com or by facsimile on +94 11 254033, to reach the Secretary not less than two (02) working days before the date of the meeting so that the meeting login information could be forwarded to the email address as provided.
  4. To facilitate the appointment of proxies, the Form of Proxy is attached hereto and the duly filled Form of Proxy should be sent to the Company Secretary via e-mailbplmplcompanysecretary@gmail.com or facsimile on +94 11 254033 or by post to the Registered Office of the Company, Madulsima Plantations PLC, # 833,, Sirimavo Bandaranayake Mawatha, Colombo 14, Sri Lanka, not less than Two (02) working days before the date of the meeting.
  1. Shareholder's queries
    The shareholders are hereby advised that if they wish to raise any queries, such queries should be sent to the Company Secretary, via e-mail to bplmplcompanysecretary@gmail.com or facsimile at + 94 11 254033 or by post to the Registered Office of the Company, Madulsima Plantations PLC, # 110, Norris Canal Road, Colombo 10, Sri Lanka not less than Two (02) days before the date of the meeting. This is to enable the Company Secretary to compile the queries and forward same to the attention of the Board of Directors so that the same could be addressed at the meeting.
  2. The Annual Report of the Company for the year 2023 will be available for perusal on the Company website http:// melsta.com/our-core-secotrs/plantations-services and the Colombo Stock Exchange website on www.cse.lk

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report for the year ended 2023, please complete and forward us the Annexure I of the Form Request posted to the shareholders, by post to the registered address of the Company, Madulsima Plantations PLC, # 833, Sirimavo Bandaranayake Mawatha, Colombo 14, Sri Lanka or email bplmplcompanysecretary@ gmail.com or facsimile + 94 11 2540333.

5

- Annual Report 2023

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Company

Madulsima Plantations PLC

Legal Form

Public Listed Company

Date of Incorporation

22nd June 1992

Company Registration No.

P Q 184

Registered Office

833, Sirimavo Bandaranayake Mawatha, Colombo 14.

Board of Directors

Mr. D H S Jayawardena

Chairman

Mr. C R Jansz

Non Executive Director

Mr. D Hasitha S Jayawardena

Non Executive Director

Mr. M A N S Perera

Executive Director

Mr. K Dayaparan

Non Executive Director

Dr. A Shakthevale

Independent Non Executive Director

Mr. D S K Amarasekera

Independent Non Executive Director

Secretary

Mr. P A Jayatunga

833, Sirimavo Bandaranayake Mawatha

Colombo 14

Telephone : 2524734/2522871

Registrars

Central Depository Systems (Pvt) Ltd

Registrars Unit

Ground Floor,

M & M Center, # 341/5 Kotte Road

Rajagiriya

Telephone :+011 2356446

Auditors

Messrs KPMG

Chartered Accountants

32A, Sir Mohamed Macan Markar Mawatha

Colombo 03.

Bankers

Hatton National Bank Plc

City Office

16, Janadhipathi Mawatha

Colombo 01.

Parent Company

Melstacorp PLC

110, Norris Canal Road

Colombo 10.

6

- Annual Report 2023

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Head office - Badulla

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. M A Fernando

Finance Manager

Mr. N Jayasinghe

Head office - Colombo

Director Operations

Maj. Gen. (Retd). D Fernando

General Manager Finance (Plantations)

Mr. D S Heenatigalage

Company Secretarial & Legal Division

Company Secretary/Legal Officer

Mr. P A Jayatunga

Estate Managers

Madulsima Region

Name of the Estate

Name of the Superintendent

Battwatte Estate

Mr. S S Narayanan (w.e.f. 18th May 2024)

Cocogalla Estate

Mr. K K Weerasinghe

El-teb Estate

Mr. C A Jayarathne (w.e.f. 15th January 2024)

Galloola Estate

Mr. A Padmanadan (Senior Assistant Superintendent In-charge)

Mahadowa Estate

Mr. M A Rathnadason

Roeberry Estate

Mr. T S M Wickramasinghe (w.e.f. 15th February 2024)

Uvakellie Estate

Mr. S J Mudannayake (w.e.f. 15th February 2024)

Verellapatna Estate

Mr. D T Gunarathne

Bogawantalawa Region

General Manager

Mr. L G S Wijerathne

Kew

Mr. W M H E Wijerathne

Kirkoswald

Mr. L G S Wijerathne

Theresia

Mr. I A Bogahawaththe

Venture

Mr. C M Senevirathne

7

- Annual Report 2023

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MR D H S JAYAWARDENA

CHAIRMAN

Mr D H S Jayawardena is one of the most successful and prominent business magnates in Sri Lanka. He was elected Chairman of the DCSL Group in 2006 after serving as its Managing Director for almost two decades. He heads many successful ventures in diversified fields of business. He is the founder Director and the present Chairman / Managing Director of the Stassen Group of Companies.

Chairman

He is the Chairman of Aitken Spence PLC, Browns Beach Hotels PLC, Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings PLC, Aitken Spence Hotel Managements Asia (Pvt) Ltd., Negombo Beach Resorts (Pvt) Ltd., Lanka Power Projects (Pvt) Ltd., Stassen Exports (Pvt) Ltd., Milford Exports (Ceylon) (Pvt) Ltd., Stassen International (Pvt) Ltd., Stassen Natural Foods (Pvt) Ltd., Stassen Foods (Pvt) Ltd., Milford Developers (Pvt) Ltd., C B D Exports (Pvt) Ltd., Ceylon Garden Coir (Pvt) Ltd., Lanka Milk Foods (CWE) PLC, Lanka Dairies Ltd., Ambewela Livestock Company Ltd., Ambewela Products (Pvt) Ltd., Pattipola Livestock Company Ltd., United Dairies Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., Timpex (Pvt) Ltd., Texpro Industries Ltd., Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC, Periceyl (Pvt) Ltd., Melstacorp PLC, Melsta Health (Pvt) Ltd., Milford Holdings (Pvt) Ltd., Balangoda Plantations PLC, Bogo Power (Pvt) Ltd., Bellactive (Pvt) Ltd., Lanka Bell Ltd., Bell Solutions (Pvt) Ltd., DCSL Breweries Lanka Ltd.

Managing Director

Stassen Real Estate Developers (Pvt) Ltd

Director

Melsta Gama (Pvt) Ltd., Hospital Management Melsta (Pvt) Ltd, DCSL Brewery (Pvt) Ltd, Aitken Spence Aviation (Private) Limited, McSen Range (Pvt) Ltd.

Others

Mr. Jayawardena is the Honorary Consul for Denmark and was honoured with the prestigious "Knight's Cross of Dannebrog' by Her Majesty, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, for his significant contribution to the Danish arts, sciences, and business life.

MR C R JANSZ

NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr Jansz is a Director of Stassen Group, Lanka Milk Foods Group, Aitken Spence Group & Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC. He is the Chairman of Melsta Hospitals Ragama (Pvt) Ltd., Melsta Hospitals Colombo North (Pvt) Ltd., and Deputy Chairman of Melstacorp PLC.

He has been the Chairman of DFCC Bank and Sri Lanka Shippers Council.

Mr Jansz holds a Diploma in Banking and Finance from London Metropolitan University, UK. He is a Chevening Scholar and an UN-ESCAP Certified Training Manager on Maritime Transport for Shippers.

Mr Jansz specializes in the movement and finance of international trade.

8

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Madulsima Plantations plc published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 09:28:05 UTC.