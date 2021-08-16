Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maeda : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

08/16/2021 | 04:02am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 6, 2021

Company name:

Maeda Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

1824

URL https://www.maeda.co.jp/

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Soji Maeda

General Manager of Financial Strategy

Inquiries:

Department, Management Innovation

Kazutaka Deguchi

TEL 03-5276-5156

Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 6, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2021

142,134

(0.4)

1,129

(80.0)

1,249

(84.3)

100

(97.2)

Three months ended June 30, 2020

142,635

26.6

5,648

(36.0)

7,962

(27.6)

3,624

(58.7)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2021

0.54

-

Three months ended June 30, 2020

19.60

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2021

880,608

356,005

29.6

As of March 31, 2021

928,889

367,527

29.1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

-

-

38.00

38.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

-

-

38.00

38.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

714,400

5.4

46,700

0.8

46,000

0.7

23,500

1.0

126.48

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2021

194,608,482

shares

As of March 31, 2021

194,608,482

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2021

6,957,214

shares

As of March 31, 2021

7,348,884

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

187,535,458

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2020

184,912,069

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

100,687

97,267

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed

263,430

231,364

construction contracts and other

Securities

30

30

Real estate for sale

2,371

2,371

Merchandise and finished goods

1,597

1,617

Costs on construction contracts in progress

18,729

14,569

Raw materials and supplies

2,602

2,897

Other

43,895

38,110

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(153)

(114)

Total current assets

433,190

388,114

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

165,558

165,148

Intangible assets

Right to operate public facilities

114,424

113,273

Assets related to replacement investment to operate

23,845

23,618

public facilities

Goodwill

26,639

24,948

Other

15,693

15,661

Total intangible assets

180,603

177,501

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

131,063

130,721

Deferred tax assets

745

791

Retirement benefit asset

10,345

11,099

Other

8,876

8,634

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,674)

(1,534)

Total investments and other assets

149,357

149,711

Total non-current assets

495,519

492,361

Deferred assets

179

133

Total assets

928,889

880,608

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

7,837

5,733

Account payable for works in progress and other

109,917

89,936

Short-term borrowings

18,315

21,196

Current portion of non-recourse loans

1,381

836

Current portion of bonds payable

5,000

5,000

Income taxes payable

11,957

985

Advances received on construction contracts in progress

36,961

47,059

Provision for loss on construction contracts

629

761

Other provisions

9,662

4,763

Liabilities related to right to operate public facilities

4,501

4,501

Liabilities related to replacement investment to operate

4,819

4,522

public facilities

Other

56,133

48,017

Total current liabilities

267,118

233,312

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

45,000

45,000

Non-recourse bonds

20

20

Long-term borrowings

64,165

62,306

Non-recourse loans

15,864

15,864

Deferred tax liabilities

18,481

17,701

Retirement benefit liability

16,579

16,640

Other provisions

504

307

Liabilities related to right to operate public facilities

108,398

108,398

Liabilities related to replacement investment to operate

20,833

20,896

public facilities

Other

4,394

4,155

Total non-current liabilities

294,242

291,290

Total liabilities

561,361

524,603

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

28,463

28,463

Capital surplus

37,549

37,682

Retained earnings

178,526

171,376

Treasury shares

(2,833)

(2,641)

Total shareholders' equity

241,706

234,880

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

29,218

26,981

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(19)

(26)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2

3

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(883)

(743)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

28,317

26,214

Non-controlling interests

97,504

94,909

Total net assets

367,527

356,005

Total liabilities and net assets

928,889

880,608

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Net sales

Net sales of completed construction contracts

85,911

79,953

Sales in other businesses

56,723

62,180

Total net sales

142,635

142,134

Cost of sales

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

76,339

73,242

Cost of sales in other businesses

48,431

54,937

Total cost of sales

124,771

128,180

Gross profit

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

9,572

6,711

Gross profit - other business

8,292

7,243

Total gross profit

17,864

13,954

Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,216

12,824

Operating profit

5,648

1,129

Non-operating income

Interest income

38

64

Dividend income

3,036

1,031

Foreign exchange gains

116

-

Other

87

123

Total non-operating income

3,279

1,219

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

633

599

Foreign exchange losses

-

1

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

139

79

Other

192

417

Total non-operating expenses

965

1,098

Ordinary profit

7,962

1,249

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

6

23

Gain on sale of investment securities

1,668

1,508

Other

0

173

Total extraordinary income

1,675

1,705

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

68

45

Loss on valuation of investment securities

122

-

Loss on disaster

-

83

Other

47

27

Total extraordinary losses

238

156

Profit before income taxes

9,398

2,798

Income taxes - current

4,847

1,207

Income taxes - deferred

(2,110)

374

Total income taxes

2,736

1,582

Profit

6,662

1,216

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

3,037

1,115

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,624

100

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maeda Corporation published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 08:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
