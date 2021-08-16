Maeda : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 6, 2021
Company name:
Maeda Corporation
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
1824
Representative:
President and Representative Director
Soji Maeda
General Manager of Financial Strategy
Inquiries:
Department, Management Innovation
Kazutaka Deguchi
Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 6, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2021
142,134
(0.4)
1,129
(80.0)
1,249
(84.3)
100
(97.2)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
142,635
26.6
5,648
(36.0)
7,962
(27.6)
3,624
(58.7)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2021
0.54
-
Three months ended June 30, 2020
19.60
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2021
880,608
356,005
29.6
As of March 31, 2021
928,889
367,527
29.1
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
-
-
38.00
38.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
-
-
38.00
38.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
714,400
5.4
46,700
0.8
46,000
0.7
23,500
1.0
126.48
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2021
194,608,482
shares
As of March 31, 2021
194,608,482
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2021
6,957,214
shares
As of March 31, 2021
7,348,884
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
187,535,458
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2020
184,912,069
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
100,687
97,267
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed
263,430
231,364
construction contracts and other
Securities
30
30
Real estate for sale
2,371
2,371
Merchandise and finished goods
1,597
1,617
Costs on construction contracts in progress
18,729
14,569
Raw materials and supplies
2,602
2,897
Other
43,895
38,110
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(153)
(114)
Total current assets
433,190
388,114
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
165,558
165,148
Intangible assets
Right to operate public facilities
114,424
113,273
Assets related to replacement investment to operate
23,845
23,618
public facilities
Goodwill
26,639
24,948
Other
15,693
15,661
Total intangible assets
180,603
177,501
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
131,063
130,721
Deferred tax assets
745
791
Retirement benefit asset
10,345
11,099
Other
8,876
8,634
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,674)
(1,534)
Total investments and other assets
149,357
149,711
Total non-current assets
495,519
492,361
Deferred assets
179
133
Total assets
928,889
880,608
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
7,837
5,733
Account payable for works in progress and other
109,917
89,936
Short-term borrowings
18,315
21,196
Current portion of non-recourse loans
1,381
836
Current portion of bonds payable
5,000
5,000
Income taxes payable
11,957
985
Advances received on construction contracts in progress
36,961
47,059
Provision for loss on construction contracts
629
761
Other provisions
9,662
4,763
Liabilities related to right to operate public facilities
4,501
4,501
Liabilities related to replacement investment to operate
4,819
4,522
public facilities
Other
56,133
48,017
Total current liabilities
267,118
233,312
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
45,000
45,000
Non-recourse bonds
20
20
Long-term borrowings
64,165
62,306
Non-recourse loans
15,864
15,864
Deferred tax liabilities
18,481
17,701
Retirement benefit liability
16,579
16,640
Other provisions
504
307
Liabilities related to right to operate public facilities
108,398
108,398
Liabilities related to replacement investment to operate
20,833
20,896
public facilities
Other
4,394
4,155
Total non-current liabilities
294,242
291,290
Total liabilities
561,361
524,603
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
28,463
28,463
Capital surplus
37,549
37,682
Retained earnings
178,526
171,376
Treasury shares
(2,833)
(2,641)
Total shareholders' equity
241,706
234,880
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
29,218
26,981
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(19)
(26)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2
3
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(883)
(743)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
28,317
26,214
Non-controlling interests
97,504
94,909
Total net assets
367,527
356,005
Total liabilities and net assets
928,889
880,608
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Net sales
Net sales of completed construction contracts
85,911
79,953
Sales in other businesses
56,723
62,180
Total net sales
142,635
142,134
Cost of sales
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts
76,339
73,242
Cost of sales in other businesses
48,431
54,937
Total cost of sales
124,771
128,180
Gross profit
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
9,572
6,711
Gross profit - other business
8,292
7,243
Total gross profit
17,864
13,954
Selling, general and administrative expenses
12,216
12,824
Operating profit
5,648
1,129
Non-operating income
Interest income
38
64
Dividend income
3,036
1,031
Foreign exchange gains
116
-
Other
87
123
Total non-operating income
3,279
1,219
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
633
599
Foreign exchange losses
-
1
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
139
79
Other
192
417
Total non-operating expenses
965
1,098
Ordinary profit
7,962
1,249
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
6
23
Gain on sale of investment securities
1,668
1,508
Other
0
173
Total extraordinary income
1,675
1,705
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
68
45
Loss on valuation of investment securities
122
-
Loss on disaster
-
83
Other
47
27
Total extraordinary losses
238
156
Profit before income taxes
9,398
2,798
Income taxes - current
4,847
1,207
Income taxes - deferred
(2,110)
374
Total income taxes
2,736
1,582
Profit
6,662
1,216
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
3,037
1,115
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,624
100
5
All news about MAEDA CORPORATION
Sales 2022
716 B
6 542 M
6 542 M
Net income 2022
25 667 M
235 M
235 M
Net Debt 2022
23 188 M
212 M
212 M
P/E ratio 2022
6,61x
Yield 2022
4,53%
Capitalization
163 B
1 480 M
1 485 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,26x
EV / Sales 2023
0,28x
Nbr of Employees
6 929
Free-Float
67,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MAEDA CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
839,00 JPY
Average target price
1 268,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target
51,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.