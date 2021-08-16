Maeda : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 6, 2021 Company name: Maeda Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 1824 URL https://www.maeda.co.jp/ Representative: President and Representative Director Soji Maeda General Manager of Financial Strategy Inquiries: Department, Management Innovation Kazutaka Deguchi TEL 03-5276-5156 Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 6, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2021 142,134 (0.4) 1,129 (80.0) 1,249 (84.3) 100 (97.2) Three months ended June 30, 2020 142,635 26.6 5,648 (36.0) 7,962 (27.6) 3,624 (58.7) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2021 0.54 - Three months ended June 30, 2020 19.60 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2021 880,608 356,005 29.6 As of March 31, 2021 928,889 367,527 29.1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 - - - 38.00 38.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 - Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) - - 38.00 38.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 714,400 5.4 46,700 0.8 46,000 0.7 23,500 1.0 126.48

