MAEDA ROAD CONSTRUCTION : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: June 25, 2021
Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: June 25, 2021
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 28, 2021
Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual financial results: Not available
Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Not scheduled
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
234,612
(1.3)
20,738
5.9
21,078
6.0
16,750
(11.0)
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
237,812
6.3
19,575
14.3
19,877
12.7
18,826
64.0
March 31, 2020
(Note) Comprehensive
income: Fiscal year
ended March 31, 2021: ¥
18,857 million [23.7%]
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥15,241 million [51.4%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Rate of return on
Ordinary profit
Operating
profit
per share
per share
equity
to total assets
to net sales
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
203.23
-
9.1
8.7
8.8
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
223.02
-
9.1
7.2
8.2
March 31, 2020
(Reference)
Equity in earnings
(losses) of associates:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥- million
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥- million
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2021
222,930
163,560
72.7
1,967.73
As of March 31, 2020
264,080
206,889
77.7
2,490.89
(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2021: ¥162,178 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥205,299 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Cash and cash
(used in) operating
(used in) investing
(used in) financing
equivalents at end of
activities
activities
activities
period
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
25,612
222
(62,186)
44,324
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
2,627
21,568
(15,988)
80,669
March 31, 2020
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Payout
Dividends
Total
ratio
to net
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
assets
quarter-endquarter-endquarter-end
dividends (consolidated)
(consolidated)
Fiscal year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
-
-
-
100.00
750.00
ended March
61,815
336.3
30.8
31, 2020
Fiscal year
-
-
-
70.00
70.00
ended March
5,769
34.4
3.1
31, 2021
Fiscal year
ending March
-
-
-
-
-
-
31, 2022
(Forecast)
(Note) 1. In addition to the above, year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 include dividends with record dates other than quarter-ends. For details, please see "Breakdown of dividends with record dates other than quarter-ends" below.
2. The Company will establish a joint holding company through a joint share transfer with Maeda Corporation and MAEDA SEISAKUSHO CO., LTD. as of October 1, 2021 (planned date). Dividends forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is undecided since the dividends will be distributed to the joint holding company. We will announce the dividends forecast of the joint holding company at another time.
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
to owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
240,000
2.3
19,100
(7.9)
19,400
(8.0)
13,000
(22.4)
157.73
(Note) The Company will establish a joint holding company through a joint share transfer with Maeda Corporation and MAEDA SEISAKUSHO CO., LTD. as of October 1, 2021 (planned date). The financial results forecast presented above are calculated based on current structure of the Company and we will announce the financial results forecast of the joint holding company at another time.
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): March 31, 2021: 89,159,453 shares
March 31, 2020: 89,159,453 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
March 31, 2021: 6,740,228 shares
March 31, 2020: 6,739,344 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: 82,419,619 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: 84,416,385 shares
(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results
Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
215,743
(1.8)
17,708
3.9
20,059
16.9
16,907
(3.6)
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
219,662
3.9
17,043
(0.3)
17,155
2.7
17,532
58.4
March 31, 2020
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
205.14
-
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
207.69
-
March 31, 2020
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2021
211,074
157,205
74.5
1,907.39
As of March 31, 2020
253,338
201,352
79.5
2,443.00
(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2021: ¥157,205 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥201,352 million
These consolidated financial results are outside of the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes(Notes on forward looking statements) ・The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document, and the Company does not intend to make guarantees of achievement. Additionally, actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. Please refer to "(4) Future Outlook" on page 4 of the attached material for suppositions that form the assumptions for the forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.
(Obtaining materials distributed at the annual financial results briefing session) ・The Company has decided to cancel the annual financial results briefing session to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. The information materials that was scheduled to be used at the session will be posted on the Company's website at a later date
Breakdown of dividends with record dates other than quarter-ends
Year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 with record dates other than quarter-ends are as follows:
Record date
March 6, 2020
Total
Dividends per share
¥650.00
¥650.00
Total dividends
¥53,573 million
¥53,573 million
.
Table of Contents
1. Overview of Business Results, etc. ..................................................................................................................
2
(1)
Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review................................................................
2
(2)
Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Under Review..............................................................
4
(3)
Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Under Review........................................................................
4
(4)
Future Outlook .............................................................................................................................................
4
2. Basic Policy Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards ............................................................................
5
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes....................................................................................
MAEDA Road Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 08:01:04 UTC.