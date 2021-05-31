Log in
    1883   JP3861600009

MAEDA ROAD CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(1883)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

MAEDA ROAD CONSTRUCTION : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021

05/31/2021 | 04:02am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

May 14, 2021

Company name: MAEDA ROAD CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 1883

URL: https://ssl.maedaroad.co.jp

Representative: Yasuhiko Imaizumi, President and Representative Director

Contact: Seiji Nishi, General Manager, Accounting & Finance Division, Administration Headquarters

Phone: +81-3-5487-0011

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: June 25, 2021

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: June 25, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 28, 2021

Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual financial results: Not available

Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Not scheduled

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

234,612

(1.3)

20,738

5.9

21,078

6.0

16,750

(11.0)

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

237,812

6.3

19,575

14.3

19,877

12.7

18,826

64.0

March 31, 2020

(Note) Comprehensive

income: Fiscal year

ended March 31, 2021: ¥

18,857 million [23.7%]

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥15,241 million [51.4%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Rate of return on

Ordinary profit

Operating

profit

per share

per share

equity

to total assets

to net sales

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

203.23

-

9.1

8.7

8.8

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

223.02

-

9.1

7.2

8.2

March 31, 2020

(Reference)

Equity in earnings

(losses) of associates:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥- million

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥- million

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2021

222,930

163,560

72.7

1,967.73

As of March 31, 2020

264,080

206,889

77.7

2,490.89

(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2021: ¥162,178 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥205,299 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by

Cash and cash

(used in) operating

(used in) investing

(used in) financing

equivalents at end of

activities

activities

activities

period

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

25,612

222

(62,186)

44,324

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

2,627

21,568

(15,988)

80,669

March 31, 2020

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Payout

Dividends

Total

ratio

to net

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

assets

quarter-endquarter-endquarter-end

dividends (consolidated)

(consolidated)

Fiscal year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

-

-

-

100.00

750.00

ended March

61,815

336.3

30.8

31, 2020

Fiscal year

-

-

-

70.00

70.00

ended March

5,769

34.4

3.1

31, 2021

Fiscal year

ending March

-

-

-

-

-

-

31, 2022

(Forecast)

(Note) 1. In addition to the above, year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 include dividends with record dates other than quarter-ends. For details, please see "Breakdown of dividends with record dates other than quarter-ends" below.

2. The Company will establish a joint holding company through a joint share transfer with Maeda Corporation and MAEDA SEISAKUSHO CO., LTD. as of October 1, 2021 (planned date). Dividends forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is undecided since the dividends will be distributed to the joint holding company. We will announce the dividends forecast of the joint holding company at another time.

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

to owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

240,000

2.3

19,100

(7.9)

19,400

(8.0)

13,000

(22.4)

157.73

(Note) The Company will establish a joint holding company through a joint share transfer with Maeda Corporation and MAEDA SEISAKUSHO CO., LTD. as of October 1, 2021 (planned date). The financial results forecast presented above are calculated based on current structure of the Company and we will announce the financial results forecast of the joint holding company at another time.

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  1. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): March 31, 2021: 89,159,453 shares
      March 31, 2020: 89,159,453 shares
    2. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

March 31, 2021: 6,740,228 shares

March 31, 2020: 6,739,344 shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: 82,419,619 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: 84,416,385 shares

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

215,743

(1.8)

17,708

3.9

20,059

16.9

16,907

(3.6)

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

219,662

3.9

17,043

(0.3)

17,155

2.7

17,532

58.4

March 31, 2020

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

205.14

-

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

207.69

-

March 31, 2020

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2021

211,074

157,205

74.5

1,907.39

As of March 31, 2020

253,338

201,352

79.5

2,443.00

(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2021: ¥157,205 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥201,352 million

  • These consolidated financial results are outside of the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes(Notes on forward looking statements)
    The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document, and the Company does not intend to make guarantees of achievement. Additionally, actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. Please refer to "(4) Future Outlook" on page 4 of the attached material for suppositions that form the assumptions for the forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.
    (Obtaining materials distributed at the annual financial results briefing session)
    The Company has decided to cancel the annual financial results briefing session to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. The information materials that was scheduled to be used at the session will be posted on the Company's website at a later date

Breakdown of dividends with record dates other than quarter-ends

Year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 with record dates other than quarter-ends are as follows:

Record date

March 6, 2020

Total

Dividends per share

¥650.00

¥650.00

Total dividends

¥53,573 million

¥53,573 million

.

Table of Contents

1. Overview of Business Results, etc. ..................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review................................................................

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Under Review..............................................................

4

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Under Review........................................................................

4

(4)

Future Outlook .............................................................................................................................................

4

2. Basic Policy Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards ............................................................................

5

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes....................................................................................

6

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets........................................................................................................................

6

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ...............................................................

8

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity..........................................................................................

10

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ....................................................................................................

12

(5)

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ........................................................................................

14

(Notes on going concern assumption) ...................................................................................................

14

(Additional information) .......................................................................................................................

14

(Segment information) ..........................................................................................................................

16

(Per share information)..........................................................................................................................

20

(Material subsequent events).................................................................................................................

20

4. Complementary Information ..........................................................................................................................

21

Amount of Orders Received, Net Sales and Amount Carried Forward to Next Period by Business.............

21

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MAEDA Road Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
