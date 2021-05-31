MAEDA ROAD CONSTRUCTION : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] May 14, 2021 Company name: MAEDA ROAD CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 1883 URL: https://ssl.maedaroad.co.jp Representative: Yasuhiko Imaizumi, President and Representative Director Contact: Seiji Nishi, General Manager, Accounting & Finance Division, Administration Headquarters Phone: +81-3-5487-0011 Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: June 25, 2021 Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: June 25, 2021 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 28, 2021 Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual financial results: Not available Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Not scheduled (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % 234,612 (1.3) 20,738 5.9 21,078 6.0 16,750 (11.0) March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ended 237,812 6.3 19,575 14.3 19,877 12.7 18,826 64.0 March 31, 2020 (Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥ 18,857 million [23.7%] Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥15,241 million [51.4%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings Rate of return on Ordinary profit Operating profit per share per share equity to total assets to net sales Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % 203.23 - 9.1 8.7 8.8 March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ended 223.02 - 9.1 7.2 8.2 March 31, 2020 (Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of associates: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥- million Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥- million (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of March 31, 2021 222,930 163,560 72.7 1,967.73 As of March 31, 2020 264,080 206,889 77.7 2,490.89 (Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2021: ¥162,178 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥205,299 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows Net cash provided by Net cash provided by Net cash provided by Cash and cash (used in) operating (used in) investing (used in) financing equivalents at end of activities activities activities period Fiscal year ended Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen 25,612 222 (62,186) 44,324 March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ended 2,627 21,568 (15,988) 80,669 March 31, 2020 2. Dividends Annual dividends Payout Dividends Total ratio to net 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total assets quarter-endquarter-endquarter-end dividends (consolidated) (consolidated) Fiscal year Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Million yen % % - - - 100.00 750.00 ended March 61,815 336.3 30.8 31, 2020 Fiscal year - - - 70.00 70.00 ended March 5,769 34.4 3.1 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending March - - - - - - 31, 2022 (Forecast) (Note) 1. In addition to the above, year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 include dividends with record dates other than quarter-ends. For details, please see "Breakdown of dividends with record dates other than quarter-ends" below. 2. The Company will establish a joint holding company through a joint share transfer with Maeda Corporation and MAEDA SEISAKUSHO CO., LTD. as of October 1, 2021 (planned date). Dividends forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is undecided since the dividends will be distributed to the joint holding company. We will announce the dividends forecast of the joint holding company at another time. 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable Basic earnings to owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 240,000 2.3 19,100 (7.9) 19,400 (8.0) 13,000 (22.4) 157.73 (Note) The Company will establish a joint holding company through a joint share transfer with Maeda Corporation and MAEDA SEISAKUSHO CO., LTD. as of October 1, 2021 (planned date). The financial results forecast presented above are calculated based on current structure of the Company and we will announce the financial results forecast of the joint holding company at another time. * Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No

Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): March 31, 2021: 89,159,453 shares

March 31, 2020: 89,159,453 shares Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: March 31, 2021: 6,740,228 shares March 31, 2020: 6,739,344 shares 3) Average number of shares during the period: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: 82,419,619 shares Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: 84,416,385 shares (Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Fiscal year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % 215,743 (1.8) 17,708 3.9 20,059 16.9 16,907 (3.6) March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ended 219,662 3.9 17,043 (0.3) 17,155 2.7 17,532 58.4 March 31, 2020 Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Fiscal year ended Yen Yen 205.14 - March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ended 207.69 - March 31, 2020 (2) Non-consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of March 31, 2021 211,074 157,205 74.5 1,907.39 As of March 31, 2020 253,338 201,352 79.5 2,443.00 (Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2021: ¥157,205 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥201,352 million These consolidated financial results are outside of the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

・ The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document, and the Company does not intend to make guarantees of achievement. Additionally, actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. Please refer to "(4) Future Outlook" on page 4 of the attached material for suppositions that form the assumptions for the forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.

・ The Company has decided to cancel the annual financial results briefing session to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. The information materials that was scheduled to be used at the session will be posted on the Company's website at a later date

Breakdown of dividends with record dates other than quarter-ends Year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 with record dates other than quarter-ends are as follows: Record date March 6, 2020 Total Dividends per share ¥650.00 ¥650.00 Total dividends ¥53,573 million ¥53,573 million .

Table of Contents 1. Overview of Business Results, etc. .................................................................................................................. 2 (1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review................................................................ 2 (2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Under Review.............................................................. 4 (3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Under Review........................................................................ 4 (4) Future Outlook ............................................................................................................................................. 4 2. Basic Policy Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards ............................................................................ 5 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes.................................................................................... 6 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets........................................................................................................................ 6 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ............................................................... 8 (3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity.......................................................................................... 10 (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .................................................................................................... 12 (5) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ........................................................................................ 14 (Notes on going concern assumption) ................................................................................................... 14 (Additional information) ....................................................................................................................... 14 (Segment information) .......................................................................................................................... 16 (Per share information).......................................................................................................................... 20 (Material subsequent events)................................................................................................................. 20 4. Complementary Information .......................................................................................................................... 21 Amount of Orders Received, Net Sales and Amount Carried Forward to Next Period by Business............. 21 1

