Maendeleo Bank : Financial Statements as at 30th September, 2022
01/30/2023 | 03:24am EST
PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Report of Condition of bank published pursuant to section 32(3) of the Banking and Financial Institution Act, 2006
BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
(AMOUNT IN TSH MILLIONS)
AS AT 30TH
AS AT 30TH
SEPT.2022
JUNE 2022
ASSETS
1
Cash
1,567
2,631
2
Balances with Bank of Tanzania
6,957
6,056
3
Investment in Government Securities
19,252
18,457
4
Balances with Other Banks and financial Institution
402
282
5
Cheques and Items for Clearing
81
71
6
Interbranch Float items
0
0
Bills Negotiated
Customers' Liabilities on Acceptances
9
Interbank Loan Receivables
4,646
7,233
10
Investments In other Securities
11
Loans, Advances and Overdrafts (Net of Allowances)
65,529
61,326
12
Other Assets
2,542
2,844
Equity Investments
Underwrittings accounts
15
Property,Plant and Equipment
2,214
2,260
16
TOTAL ASSETS
103,190
101,159
LIABILITIES
17
Deposits from Other Banks and Financial Financial Institution
7,648
4,645
18
Customers Deposits
65,203
65,687
19
Cash Letters of Credit
20
Special Deposits
206
310
21
Payment orders/Transfer payables
22
Bankers Cheques and Drafts Issued
1
(2)
23
Accrued Taxes and Expenses payable
677
508
24
Acceptances Outstandng
25
Interbranch Float items
70
69
26
Unearned income and other deffered charges
-
-
27
Other Liabilities
1,511
1,306
28
Borrowings
10,761
11,532
29
TOTAL LIABILITIES
86,077
84,055
30
NET ASSETS/(LIABILITIES) (16 MINUS 29)
17,113
17,103
SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
31
Paid up Share Capital
13,923
13,922
32
Capital Reserves
1,667
1,303
General Reserves
-
-
33
Retained Earnings
469
1,124
34
Profit (Loss) Account
1,054
754
35
Other Capital account
-
-
36
Minority Interest
33
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
17,113
17,103
34
Contingent Liabilities
35
Non-Performing Loans and Advances
4,464
4,311
36
Allowances for Probable Losses
2,777
2,489
37
Other Non-Performing assets
D
FINANCIAL CONDITION INDICATORS
(i)
Shareholders Funds to total assets (%)
17%
17%
(ii)
Non Performing loans to Total gross Loans (%)
6.5%
6.8%
(iii)
Gross Loans and Advances to Total Deposits (%)
94%
91%
(iv)
Loans and Advances to Total Assets (%)
64%
61%
(v)
Earning Assets to Total Assets
87%
86%
(vi)
Deposits Growth
4%
0%
(vii)
Assets Growth
2%
-1%
INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
(AMOUNT IN TSH MILLIONS)
COMPARATIVE
CURRENT YEAR
COMPARATIVE
CURRENT
YEAR
QUARTER
QUARTER 30TH
CUMULATIVE
CUMMULATIVE
(Previous Year)
SEPT.2022
30TH SEPT. 2022
(Previous Year) 30TH
30TH SEPT. 2021
SEPT. 2021
1
Interest Income
3,713
3,326
11,418
9,347
2
Interest Expenses
(1,509)
(1,417)
(4,368)
(3,798)
3
Net Interest Income (1 minus 2)
2,204
1,909
7,050
5,549
4
Bad debts written off
-
-
-
(666)
5
Impairment Losses on Loans and Advances
(578)
(300)
(1,896)
(801)
6
Non - Interest Income
623
439
1,640
1,198
6.1 Foreign Currency Dealings and
15
25
33
43
Translation Gains/Loss
6
2
(18)
5
6.2 Fees and Commissions
364
406
1,216
981
6.3 Dividend Income
-
-
-
-
6.4 Other Operating Income
238
6
409
169
7
Non - Interest Expenses:
(1,774)
(1,738)
(5,212)
(4,731)
7.1 Salaries and Benefits
(815)
(770)
(2,422)
(2,265)
7.2 Fees and Commissions
-
-
-
-
7.3 Other Operating Expenses
(959)
(968)
(2,790)
(2,466)
7.4 Other Provision
-
-
-
-
8
Operating Income/(Loss)
475
310
1,582
549
9
Income Tax Provision
(176)
(108)
(528)
(157)
10
Net income (loss) after Income Tax
299
202
1,054
392
-
-
11
Number of Employees
104
85
104
85
12
Basic Earnings Per Share
11
8
40
16
13
Diluted Earnings Per Share
11
8
40
16
14
Number of Branches
4
4
4
4
PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(i)
Return on Average Total Assets
0.3%
0.2%
1.0%
0.4%
(ii)
Return on Average Shareholders' Funds
1.7%
1.3%
6.2%
2.4%
(iii)
Non Interest Expenses to Gross Income
63%
74%
60%
70%
(iv)
Net Interest Income to Average Earning Assets
2%
2%
2%
7%
In preparation of the quarterly financial statements, consistent accounting policies have been used as those applicable to the previous year audited financial statements
Name and Title
Signature
Date
Kevin Wingfield
26-Sep-22
(Chief Executive Officer)
Lydia Kokugonza
26-Sep-22
(Chief Financial Officer)
Jonathan Ngoma
26-Sep-22
(Chief Internal Auditor)
We, the undersigned directors, attest to the faithful representation of the above statements. We declare that the statements have been examined by us and, to the best of our knowledge and belief, have been prepared in conformance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the requirements of the Banking and Financial Institutions Act, 2006 and they present a true and fair view.
Name
Signature
Date
1.
Gregroy Brackenridge
27-Sep-22
(Board Chairman)
2.
Farzana Karimjee
27-Sep-22
(Board Member)
CASHFLOW STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
Maendeleo Bank plc published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 08:23:06 UTC.