Maendeleo Bank : Financial Statements as at 30th September, 2022

INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

(AMOUNT IN TSH MILLIONS)

COMPARATIVE CURRENT YEAR COMPARATIVE CURRENT YEAR QUARTER QUARTER 30TH CUMULATIVE CUMMULATIVE (Previous Year) SEPT.2022 30TH SEPT. 2022 (Previous Year) 30TH 30TH SEPT. 2021 SEPT. 2021 1 Interest Income 3,713 3,326 11,418 9,347 2 Interest Expenses (1,509) (1,417) (4,368) (3,798) 3 Net Interest Income (1 minus 2) 2,204 1,909 7,050 5,549 4 Bad debts written off - - - (666) 5 Impairment Losses on Loans and Advances (578) (300) (1,896) (801) 6 Non - Interest Income 623 439 1,640 1,198 6.1 Foreign Currency Dealings and 15 25 33 43 Translation Gains/Loss 6 2 (18) 5 6.2 Fees and Commissions 364 406 1,216 981 6.3 Dividend Income - - - - 6.4 Other Operating Income 238 6 409 169 7 Non - Interest Expenses: (1,774) (1,738) (5,212) (4,731) 7.1 Salaries and Benefits (815) (770) (2,422) (2,265) 7.2 Fees and Commissions - - - - 7.3 Other Operating Expenses (959) (968) (2,790) (2,466) 7.4 Other Provision - - - - 8 Operating Income/(Loss) 475 310 1,582 549 9 Income Tax Provision (176) (108) (528) (157) 10 Net income (loss) after Income Tax 299 202 1,054 392 - - 11 Number of Employees 104 85 104 85 12 Basic Earnings Per Share 11 8 40 16 13 Diluted Earnings Per Share 11 8 40 16 14 Number of Branches 4 4 4 4 PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (i) Return on Average Total Assets 0.3% 0.2% 1.0% 0.4% (ii) Return on Average Shareholders' Funds 1.7% 1.3% 6.2% 2.4% (iii) Non Interest Expenses to Gross Income 63% 74% 60% 70% (iv) Net Interest Income to Average Earning Assets 2% 2% 2% 7%

In preparation of the quarterly financial statements, consistent accounting policies have been used as those applicable to the previous year audited financial statements

Name and Title Signature Date Kevin Wingfield 26-Sep-22 (Chief Executive Officer) Lydia Kokugonza 26-Sep-22 (Chief Financial Officer) Jonathan Ngoma 26-Sep-22 (Chief Internal Auditor)

We, the undersigned directors, attest to the faithful representation of the above statements. We declare that the statements have been examined by us and, to the best of our knowledge and belief, have been prepared in conformance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the requirements of the Banking and Financial Institutions Act, 2006 and they present a true and fair view.