Maendeleo Bank : Financial Statements as at 31st December, 2022
01/30/2023 | 03:24am EST
MAENDELEO BANK PLC
Report of Condition of bank published pursuant to section 32(3) of the Banking and Financial Institution Act, 2006
BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31ST DEC. 2022
(AMOUNT IN MILLIONS OF SHILLINGS)
AS AT 31ST
AS AT 30TH
DEC.2022
SEPT. 2022
ASSETS
1
Cash
2,510
1,567
2
Balances with Bank of Tanzania
7,665
6,957
3
Investment in Government Securities
21,465
19,252
4
Balances with Other Banks and financial Institution
544
402
5
Cheques and Items for Clearing
85
81
6
Interbranch Float items
0
0
Bills Negotiated
Customers' Liabilities on Acceptances
9
Interbank Loan Receivables
8,288
4,646
10
Investments In other Securities
11
Loans, Advances and Overdrafts (Net of Allowances)
60,658
65,529
12
Other Assets
3,199
2,542
Equity Investments
Underwrittings accounts
15
Property,Plant and Equipment
2,107
2,214
16
TOTAL ASSETS
106,521
103,190
LIABILITIES
17
Deposits from Other Banks and Financial Financial Institution
6,200
7,648
18
Customers Deposits
70,928
65,203
19
Cash Letters of Credit
20
Special Deposits
223
206
21
Payment orders/Transfer payables
22
Bankers Cheques and Drafts Issued
0
1
23
Accrued Taxes and Expenses payable
487
677
24
Acceptances Outstandng
25
Interbranch Float items
-
70
26
Unearned income and other deffered charges
-
-
27
Other Liabilities
1,352
1,511
28
Borrowings
9,956
10,761
29
TOTAL LIABILITIES
89,146
86,077
30
NET ASSETS/(LIABILITIES) (16 MINUS 29)
17,375
17,113
SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
31
Paid up Share Capital
13,927
13,923
32
Capital Reserves
1,668
1,667
General Reserves
-
-
33
Retained Earnings
469
469
34
Profit (Loss) Account
1,311
1,054
35
Other Capital account
-
-
36
Minority Interest
33
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
17,375
17,113
34
Contingent Liabilities
35
Non-Performing Loans and Advances
3,240
4,464
36
Allowances for Probable Losses
1,870
2,777
37
Other Non-Performing assets
FINANCIAL CONDITION INDICATORS
(i)
Shareholders Funds to total assets (%)
16%
17%
(ii)
Non Performing loans to Total gross Loans (%)
5.1%
6.7%
(iii)
Gross Loans and Advances to Total Deposits (%)
81%
94%
(iv)
Loans and Advances to Total Assets (%)
57%
64%
(v)
Earning Assets to Total Assets
85%
87%
(vi)
Deposits Growth
6%
4%
(vii)
Assets Growth
3%
2%
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DEC. 2022
(AMOUNT IN MILLIONS OF SHILLINGS)
COMPARATIVE
CURRENT
COMPARATIVE
CURRENT
YEAR
YEAR
QUARTER
QUARTER 31ST
CUMULATIVE
CUMMULATIVE
(Previous Year)
DEC.2022
31ST DEC. 2021
31ST DEC.
(Previous Year)
2022
31ST DEC. 2021
1
Interest Income
4,318
3,518
15,736
12,865
2
Interest Expenses
(1,447)
(1,508)
(5,815)
(5,306)
3
Net Interest Income (1 minus 2)
2,871
2,010
9,921
7,559
4
Bad debts written off
-
-
-
(666)
5
Impairment Losses on Loans and Advances
(940)
(300)
(2,837)
(1,101)
6
Non - Interest Income
514
485
2,154
1,683
6.1 Foreign Currency Dealings and
9
21
42
64
Translation Gains/Loss
(2)
(26)
(20)
(21)
6.2 Fees and Commissions
392
319
1,609
1,300
6.3 Dividend Income
-
-
-
-
6.4 Other Operating Income
115
171
523
340
7
Non - Interest Expenses:
(2,011)
(2,035)
(7,223)
(6,765)
7.1 Salaries and Benefits
(832)
(838)
(3,254)
(3,103)
7.2 Fees and Commissions
-
-
-
-
7.3 Other Operating Expenses
(1,179)
(1,197)
(3,969)
(3,662)
7.4 Other Provision
-
-
-
-
8
Operating Income/(Loss)
434
160
2,015
710
9
Income Tax Provision
(176)
(54)
(704)
(212)
10
Net income (loss) after Income Tax
258
106
1,311
498
-
-
11
Number of Employees
105
93
105
93
12
Basic Earnings Per Share
10
4
50
20
13
Diluted Earnings Per Share
10
4
50
20
14
Number of Branches
4
4
4
4
PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(i)
Return on Average Total Assets
0.2%
0.1%
1.3%
0.5%
(ii)
Return on Average Shareholders' Funds
1.5%
0.7%
7.6%
3.1%
(iii)
Non Interest Expenses to Gross Income
59%
82%
60%
73%
(iv)
Net Interest Income to Average Earning Assets
3%
2%
3%
9%
SIGNED BY:
Dr. Ibrahim Mwangalaba
Managing Director
………………………………
26-Jan-23
CPA
Peter B. Tarimo
Head of Finance
………………………………
26-Jan-23
CPA
Kapilima Saidi
Head of Internal Audit
………………………………
26-Jan-23
We, the undersigned non-executive members of the board of directors, attest to the correctness of the above statements. We declare that the statements have been examined by us, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, have been prepared in conformance with instructions and are true and correct.
Figures in the brackets indicate negative value.
SIGNED BY:
