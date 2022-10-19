Advanced search
    500264   INE270B01027

MAFATLAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500264)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-17
334.10 INR   -2.07%
India's Nocil expects stronger sales as buyers pursue China Plus One

10/19/2022 | 03:01am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's largest rubber chemicals maker Nocil Ltd is expecting higher sales volumes in the next couple of years, as firms globally push for diversified supplies beyond top producer China that is battling supply constraints.

Part of an over 100-year old Arvind Mafatlal Group (AMG), the Mumbai-based Nocil produces antidegradants, antioxidants, accelerators that are used by the tyre industry and other rubber processing companies.

In the backdrop of firms globally pursuing the China Plus One strategy, Nocil's talks with customers in Europe, Americas, Southeast Asia and Japan have become "deeper and more strategic," Priyavrata Mafatlal, vice-chairman of AMG, told Reuters in an interview.

"What China Plus has done for us globally is, it has broadened the discussions with customers to increase our volume share," Mafatlal said.

In the last two years, Nocil's profit grew more than five-fold to 664.8 million Indian rupees ($8.07 million), driven mainly by strong demand for tyres, while China was hit by supply bottlenecks during the pandemic.

"Even pre-pandemic we were reliable suppliers in the export markets of Europe, Americas, Southeast Asia and Japan, which constitutes a major share of tyre makers in the world outside of China," Mafatlal said.

Nocil is also eyeing strong demand from the domestic markets, where China has a strong footing, with the government encouraging its 'Make in India' programme that is aimed at boosting local manufacturing.

Nocil's sales volume had grown 17% on-year in the quarter ended June. Its shares are up over 11% so far this year after gaining a staggering 62% in 2021.

($1 = 82.3340 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

By Sethuraman N R


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAFATLAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -2.07% 334.1 End-of-day quote.84.33%
NOCIL LIMITED 2.27% 258.75 End-of-day quote.11.34%
Financials
Sales 2022 9 908 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2022 288 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
Net Debt 2022 582 M 7,07 M 7,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 710 M 57,2 M 57,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 948
Free-Float 21,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
M. B. Raghunath Chief Executive Officer
Milan P. Shah Chief Financial & Human Resources Officer
Hrishikesh Arvind Mafatlal Executive Chairman
Amish Kumar Shah Secretary & Compliance Officer
Vilas Raghunath Gupte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAFATLAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED84.33%57
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-15.71%2 342
TRIDENT LIMITED-33.27%2 161
TEIJIN LIMITED-2.12%1 788
ZHE JIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-37.09%1 139
COATS GROUP PLC-13.73%1 076