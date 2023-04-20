Juanicipio Ships First Commercial Concentrates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been informed by Fresnillo Plc (“Fresnillo”), the operator of the Juanicipio Mine (“Juanicipio”) (56% Fresnillo / 44% MAG), that concentrate production at the high-grade Juanicipio Mine has commenced with the shipment of its first commercial lead and zinc concentrates in late March 2023. Regular concentrate shipments have commenced and are planned going forward.

Construction activities are now substantially complete, commissioning and start-up of the process plant has gone well, and we look forward to ramping up to design rates over the next few months. During March 2023, milling rates were around 60% of design, delivering an average of 2,476 tonnes per day with rates periodically reaching up to 3,900 tonnes per day. Current mill feed is a combination of mineralized material from underground stopes and lower grade stockpiles that were earmarked for commissioning activities. Mining operations continue to perform as planned and will ramp up high grade feed as the plant approaches commercial production and recovery rates are in line with design.

Over the course of March 2023, lower grade commissioning material was processed with recovery rates averaging 84% for silver, slightly above expectations at this stage of the commissioning. We expect the recovery rates to increase steadily and reach design as throughput rates and feed grade increase.

“With first concentrate production ushering in the next chapter for Juanicipio, we are extremely proud of the progress that has been achieved as it graduates to a high-quality, low-cost, tier-1 silver producer,” said George Paspalas, President and CEO of MAG. “We are delighted with the high silver recoveries we are seeing so early in the commissioning process and look forward to the operation progressing into a significant cash flow generator for the Company and a substantial contributor to the local and regional economy.”

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, precious metals projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the operator. The project is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where the operator is currently advancing underground mine development and commissioning a 4,000 tonnes per day processing plant. Underground mine production of mineralized development material commenced in Q3 2020, and an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets at Juanicipio. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in Project in Utah and the recently acquired Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

