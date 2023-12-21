Official MAG SILVER CORP. press release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or “MAG Silver”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Peregoodoff to MAG’s Board of Directors effective January 1, 2024.



“We are thrilled to have Tom join our Board,” said Peter Barnes, Chair of the Board. “Tom brings with him over 30 years of industry knowledge and leadership and has extensive experience in all aspects and stages of the global mining business, specializing in exploration geology.”

Mr. Peregoodoff will fill the vacancy to be created by the planned resignation in June 2024 of Dan MacInnis, who does not plan to seek re-election at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. “We are tremendously grateful for Dan’s leadership and steady-hand since 2005 as a director, and as President & CEO from 2005 to 2013 where he led MAG through transformational change and responsible growth,” said Mr. Barnes.

Mr. Peregoodoff holds a BSc. in Geophysics and is currently the President, CEO and a director of Apollo Silver Corporation. Prior to Apollo, Mr. Peregoodoff was President and CEO of Peregrine Diamonds Ltd., where he led the company from the resource development phase through to the eventual sale to DeBeers Canada in 2018. Previous to that, he spent 18 years in several positions with the mining multinational BHP, culminating in his role as Vice President of Early Stage Exploration, with global responsibility for all early-stage exploration across their commodity groups.

About MAG Silver Corp. ( www.magsilver.com )

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG Silver is emerging as a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day (tpd) Juanicipio mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world’s premier silver mining camp, where in addition to underground mine production and processing of high-grade mineralized material, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG Silver is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

