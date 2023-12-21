MAG Silver Corp. announced the appointment of Tom Peregoodoff to MAG?s Board of Directors effective January 1, 2024. Mr. Peregoodoff will fill the vacancy to be created by the planned resignation in June 2024 of Dan MacInnis, who does not plan to seek re-election at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Peregoodoff holds a BSc. in Geophysics and is currently the President, CEO and a director of Apollo Silver Corporation. Prior to Apollo, Mr. Peregoodoff was President and CEO of Peregrine Diamonds Ltd., where he led the company from the resource development phase through to the eventual sale to DeBeers Canada in 2018.

Previous to that, he spent 18 years in several positions with the mining multinational BHP, culminating in his role as Vice President of Early Stage Exploration, with global responsibility for all early-stage exploration across their commodity groups.