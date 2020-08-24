Log in
Magal Security : to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 2, 2020

08/24/2020 | 02:34am EDT

17 Altalef Street

Yehud Industrial Zone, Israel 5610001

T: 972-3-539-1444 F: 972-3-536-6245

www.magal-s3.com

Magal Security Systems Ltd. to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference on

September 2, 2020

YEHUD, Israel, August 19, 2020 /ACCESSWIRE/ --Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ GMS: MAGS) today announced that Dror Sharon, CEO and Kobi Vinokur, CFO will present at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, and host one-on-one meetings.

The LD 500 conference will take place on September 1st through the 4th. To register for the event, and book a one-on-one meeting with Magal Security Systems, please use the following link: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

View Magal Security Systems' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MAGS

About Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Magal is a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, as well as site management. Over the past 45 years, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailormade security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 80 countries under some of the most challenging conditions. Magal offers comprehensive integrated solutions for critical sites, managed by Fortis our 4th generation, cuttingedge physical security information management system (PSIM). The solutions leverage our broad portfolio of homegrown PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems), Symphony our advanced VMS (Video Management Software) with native IVA (Intelligent Video Analytics) and EAC (Electronic Access Control) security solutions.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

World Leader in Integrated Security Solutions

ISO 9001

OHSAS 18001

ISO 14001

1

For more information:

Magal Security Systems Ltd. Diane Hill, Assistant to the CEO +972-3-539-1421

dianeh@magal-s3.com

www.magalsecurity.com

IR Contact:

Brett Maas

Managing Partner Hayden IR

+1 646-536-7331

Brett@HaydenIR.com

Disclaimer

Magal Security Systems Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 06:33:15 UTC
