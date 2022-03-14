Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Magazine Luiza S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGLU3   BRMGLUACNOR2

MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.

(MGLU3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Brazil's Magazine Luiza posts adjusted Q4 loss, as macro conditions bite

03/14/2022 | 06:58pm EDT
March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA on Monday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 79 million reais ($15.42 million), blaming high inflation and rising interest rates as it continued to invest for future growth.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 53% year-on-year to 243 million reais, missing a Refinitiv forecast of 304.5 million reais. Before adjustments, it reported a 93 million reais Q4 net profit.

Total sales, including its marketplace, grew 4% to 15.5 billion reais.

Magazine Luiza's business vice-president Eduardo Galanternick said that despite the change in the macro scenario, the retailer continues to invest in technology and logistics to expand its product shelf and engage customers.

"We adjusted our sails with the macro scenario, but we continue with our growth strategy," the executive told Reuters, highlighting efforts to expand sales of supermarket products and the AiqFome meal delivery service.

The Sao Paulo-based company opened 182 new stores in 2021. ($1 = 5.1243 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Aluisio Alves; editing by Richard Pullin)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. -6.33% 5.33 Delayed Quote.-20.78%
Q4 INC. -3.38% 5.15 Delayed Quote.-37.29%
Financials
Sales 2021 36 059 M 7 076 M 7 076 M
Net income 2021 500 M 98,1 M 98,1 M
Net Debt 2021 752 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 75,9x
Yield 2021 0,26%
Capitalization 35 193 M 6 906 M 6 906 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Magazine Luiza S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,69 BRL
Average target price 13,02 BRL
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Luiza Helena Trajano Inácio Rodrigues Chairman
André Luiz de Souza Fatala Chief Technology Officer
Fabrício Bittar Garcia Vice President-Operations & Commercial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-20.78%7 446
WESFARMERS LIMITED-17.07%40 767
FIVE BELOW, INC.-25.84%8 595
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED19.53%6 884
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.03%6 519
ZHEJIANG CHINA COMMODITIES CITY GROUP CO., LTD.0.41%4 227