Brazil's Magazine Luiza posts adjusted loss to Q4, pushed by adverse macro scenario

March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA on Monday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 79 million reais ($15.42 million), pushed by a more adverse macroeconomic scenario in the country with high inflation and rising interest rates.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 53% year-on-year to 243 million reais, missing a Refinitiv forecast of 304.5 million reais. Its Q4 net profit was of 93 million reais. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese)