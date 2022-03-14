Brazil's Magazine Luiza posts adjusted loss to Q4, pushed by adverse macro scenario

March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA
on Monday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of
79 million reais ($15.42 million), pushed by a more adverse
macroeconomic scenario in the country with high inflation and
rising interest rates.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) fell 53% year-on-year to 243 million
reais, missing a Refinitiv forecast of 304.5 million reais. Its
Q4 net profit was of 93 million reais.
