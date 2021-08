SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA reported on Thursday a second-quarter adjusted profit of 89 million reais ($16.93 million), swinging back from a loss in the same period a year ago, helped by strong brick-and-mortar sales.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) went up 209% to 455.4 million reais. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Jimin Kang; Editing by Chris Reese)