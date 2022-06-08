Log in
    MGLU3   BRMGLUACNOR2

MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.

(MGLU3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-06-08 pm EDT
3.220 BRL   -2.13%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
TRANSCRIPT : Magazine Luiza S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 17, 2022
CI
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. : Press Release
CO
Magazine Luiza S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

06/08/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Quarterly Information (ITR)

Magazine Luiza S.A.

March 31, 2022

with Independent Auditor's Review Report

Magazine Luiza S.A.

Individual and consolidated financial statements

March 31, 2022

Contents

Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information

...............................................................1

Audited individual and consolidated financial statements

Statements of financial position............................................................................................................

5

Statements of profit or loss ..................................................................................................................

7

Statements of comprehensive income .................................................................................................

8

Statements of changes in equity ..........................................................................................................

9

Statements of cash flows ...................................................................................................................

10

Statements of value added ................................................................................................................

11

Notes to quarterly information....................................................................................................

12

São Paulo Corporate Towers

Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 1.909 6º ao 10º andar - Vila Nova Conceição 04543-011 - São Paulo - SP - Brasil

Tel: +55 11 2573-3000 ey.com.br

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on quarterly information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)

Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information (ITR)

To the Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers

Magazine Luiza S.A.

Franca - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Magazine Luiza S.A. ("Company") contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which comprises the statement of financial position as at March 31, 2022 and the related statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity, and of cash flows for the three-month period then ended, including explanatory information.

The executive board is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review Engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively)..A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the CVM.

Other matters

Statements of value added

The quarterly information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (SVA) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's executive board, and presented as supplementary information for IAS 34 purposes. These statements were subject to review procedures conducted jointly with the review of the quarterly information for the purpose of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and whether their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, pursuant to such standard and consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.

Audit of corresponding figures

The Company's individual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021 and the individual and consolidated interim financial information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, presented for comparative purposes, were audited and reviewed, respectively, by another independent auditor, who issued unmodified audit and review reports dated March 14, 2022 and May 13, 2021, respectively.

São Paulo, May 13, 2022.

ERNST & YOUNG

Auditores Independentes S.S.

CRC-2SP034519/O-6

Alexandre Rubio

Accountant CRC-1SP223361/O-2

2

A free translation from Portuguese into English of quarterly information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)

Magazine Luiza S.A.

Statements of financial position

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (In thousands of reais - R$)

Individual

Consolidated

Note

03/31/2022

12/31/2021

03/31/2022

12/31/2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5

579,533

1,458,754

1,407,204

2,566,218

Marketable securities

6

584,427

1,556,211

584,427

1,556,371

Accounts receivable

7

2,762,578

3,928,531

4,801,071

5,650,759

Inventories

8

6,870,322

7,873,544

8,077,255

9,112,214

Accounts receivable from related parties

9

3,461,072

4,201,742

2,887,052

3,707,284

Taxes recoverable

10

1,154,812

1,151,721

1,316,808

1,279,257

Income and social contribution taxes recoverable

11

216,693

205,312

250,086

234,886

Other assets

133,574

136,516

267,369

402,821

Total current assets

15,763,011

20,512,331

19,591,272

24,509,810

Noncurrent assets

Accounts receivable

7

-

17,351

14,166

17,351

Taxes recoverable

10

1,585,315

1,408,706

1,679,734

1,551,556

Deferred income and social contribution taxes

11

1,067,417

874,232

1,114,080

915,111

Judicial deposits

22

974,660

935,329

1,277,107

1,189,894

Other assets

105,241

175,902

310

184,816

Investments in subsidiaries

12

4,282,890

4,099,575

-

-

Investments in jointly-controlled entities

13

377,532

407,780

377,532

407,780

Right of use - lease

14

3,359,747

3,324,747

3,396,711

3,362,998

Property and equipment

15

1,814,204

1,777,788

1,982,862

1,938,713

Intangible assets

16

758,805

728,998

4,327,448

4,306,587

Total noncurrent assets

14,325,811

13,750,408

14,169,950

13,874,806

Total assets

30,088,822

34,262,739

33,761,222

38,384,616

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magazine Luiza SA published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
