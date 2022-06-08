Magazine Luiza S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

São Paulo Corporate Towers

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on quarterly information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)

Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information (ITR)

To the Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers

Magazine Luiza S.A.

Franca - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Magazine Luiza S.A. ("Company") contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which comprises the statement of financial position as at March 31, 2022 and the related statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity, and of cash flows for the three-month period then ended, including explanatory information.

The executive board is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review Engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively)..A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the CVM.