Magazine Luiza S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on quarterly information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)
Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information (ITR)
To the Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers
Magazine Luiza S.A.
Franca - SP
Introduction
We have reviewed the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Magazine Luiza S.A. ("Company") contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which comprises the statement of financial position as at March 31, 2022 and the related statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity, and of cash flows for the three-month period then ended, including explanatory information.
The executive board is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review Engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively)..A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the CVM.
Other matters
Statements of value added
The quarterly information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (SVA) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's executive board, and presented as supplementary information for IAS 34 purposes. These statements were subject to review procedures conducted jointly with the review of the quarterly information for the purpose of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and whether their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, pursuant to such standard and consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.
Audit of corresponding figures
The Company's individual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021 and the individual and consolidated interim financial information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, presented for comparative purposes, were audited and reviewed, respectively, by another independent auditor, who issued unmodified audit and review reports dated March 14, 2022 and May 13, 2021, respectively.
São Paulo, May 13, 2022.
ERNST & YOUNG
Auditores Independentes S.S.
CRC-2SP034519/O-6
Alexandre Rubio
Accountant CRC-1SP223361/O-2
A free translation from Portuguese into English of quarterly information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)
Magazine Luiza S.A.
Statements of financial position
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (In thousands of reais - R$)
Individual
Consolidated
Note
03/31/2022
12/31/2021
03/31/2022
12/31/2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5
579,533
1,458,754
1,407,204
2,566,218
Marketable securities
6
584,427
1,556,211
584,427
1,556,371
Accounts receivable
7
2,762,578
3,928,531
4,801,071
5,650,759
Inventories
8
6,870,322
7,873,544
8,077,255
9,112,214
Accounts receivable from related parties
9
3,461,072
4,201,742
2,887,052
3,707,284
Taxes recoverable
10
1,154,812
1,151,721
1,316,808
1,279,257
Income and social contribution taxes recoverable
11
216,693
205,312
250,086
234,886
Other assets
133,574
136,516
267,369
402,821
Total current assets
15,763,011
20,512,331
19,591,272
24,509,810
Noncurrent assets
Accounts receivable
7
-
17,351
14,166
17,351
Taxes recoverable
10
1,585,315
1,408,706
1,679,734
1,551,556
Deferred income and social contribution taxes
11
1,067,417
874,232
1,114,080
915,111
Judicial deposits
22
974,660
935,329
1,277,107
1,189,894
Other assets
105,241
175,902
310
184,816
Investments in subsidiaries
12
4,282,890
4,099,575
-
-
Investments in jointly-controlled entities
13
377,532
407,780
377,532
407,780
Right of use - lease
14
3,359,747
3,324,747
3,396,711
3,362,998
Property and equipment
15
1,814,204
1,777,788
1,982,862
1,938,713
Intangible assets
16
758,805
728,998
4,327,448
4,306,587
Total noncurrent assets
14,325,811
13,750,408
14,169,950
13,874,806
Total assets
30,088,822
34,262,739
33,761,222
38,384,616
