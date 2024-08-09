Earnings Release 2Q24 2Q24: EBITDA grew by 62% and reached R$711 million, with a 7.9% margin. Same-store sales grew by 16%. Payment of R$2.1 billion in debts, eliminating short-term debt. Magalu's total sales reached R$15 billion in 2Q24, an increase of 4% over 2Q23, reaching historical levels for the period. Physical store sales totaled R$5 billion in 2Q24, moving up 14% over 2Q23. On a same-store basis, sales grew 16%. As a result, Magalu increased its market share in the physical world in the quarter. E-commercereached R$11 billion in sales in the period, an increase of 1% over 2Q23. In first-party inventory (1P) e-commerce, the full pass-through of the DIFAL tax-rate differential boosted the gross margin in the quarter. Marketplace sales reached R$4 billion, 4% more than in the same period last year, accounting for more than 40% of online sales. The gross margin reached 30.9%, 2.1 p.p. higher than in 2Q23, driven by a 3.0 p.p. increase in the 1P merchandise gross margin and growth in service revenue. In the quarter, adjusted EBITDA grew by 62%, to R$711 million. The EBITDA margin reached 7.9%, an increase of 2.8 p.p. over the previous year. Financial expenses were 25% lower compared to the previous year, despite the higher volume of card advances due to the payment of Promissory Notes in April. With the improvement in operational results and the reduction in financial expenses, Magalu recorded recurring net income of R$37 million in the quarter. Operating cash flow generation reached R$2.2 billion in the last 12 months, nearly three times the amount recorded in the previous year, driven by a significant improvement in operating performance in the period and the evolution of working capital. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, working capital improved by R$1.0 billion over 2Q23. Magalu ended Jun/24 with a total cash position of more than R$6.5 billion. In 2Q24, we also completed a capital increase at Luizacred of R$200 million and paid around R$2.1 billion in debt (including interest). As a result, Magalu ended the quarter with a total net cash position of R$2.0 billion. Magalu's marketplace reached 359k sellers, an increase of 59k partners over 2Q23. We have a catalog of over 146 million offerings available for sale, compared to 106 million offerings available a year ago. The strategic agreement signed in Jun/24 with AliExpress marks Magalu's entry into cross-borderoperations, offering low-ticket items and higher purchase frequency, significantly expanding the assortment offered on our marketplace. Fulfillment already accounts for 21% of marketplace orders, a significant increase of 8 p.p. in penetration over the end of 2023. More than 3,300 sellers are benefiting from the scale and efficiency of the company's multichannel model. The Corporate NPS increased by 11 points from January to July this year, reaching the highest score ever recorded. This historic milestone was driven by a 20-point increase in the marketplace. At MagaluAds, the platform - sponsored search and showcase products - grew over 41% in revenue in 2Q24. MagaluBank reached R$23.4 billion in TPV. In the credit card operation, billing reached more than R$14 billion in 2Q24, with more than 6 million of active credit cards and a credit portfolio of R$19 billion. It is worth noting a sequential drop in the total default rate and a net income of R$71 million at Luizacred for the quarter. MGLU3: R$ 11.59 per share Conference Call Investor Relations August 09,2024 (Friday) +55 11 3504-2727 Total Shares: 738.955,248 08:00 AM in US (EST)/ 09:00 AM in Brazil www.magazineluiza.com.br/ri Market Cap: R$ 9.3 billion Conference Call Access ri@magazineluiza.com.br

Earnings Release 2Q24 | LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS Magalu's history is marked by cycles, and, in recent quarters, we have gone through a particularly important one - which can be defined by one word: overcoming. In it, Magalu paid off its short-term debt, reached historically high margin levels (safeguarding its operation against a backdrop of high interest rates), consolidated its marketplace as a sustainable business with a high level of service, increased its market share in physical stores, and, most importantly, returned to profit. Now, what lies ahead is a clear runway, which allows us to pick up speed with business launches and strategic partnerships - including a newly formed partnership with AliExpress - and explore countless opportunities in our verticals. In the second quarter of 2024, our EBITDA grew 62% year over year, reaching R$711 million, with a 7.9% margin. We once again recorded the highest operating margin since 2019 - an undeniable demonstration of the Company's focus on returning its profitability. In addition to this feat, the 25% decline in financial expenses was also crucial to enable us to reach R$37 million in net income in the period. This was the third consecutive quarter of substantial growth in EBITDA, lower financial expenses, and achievement of net income. This improvement is due to a number of factors, including higher gross merchandise margin, driven by the completion of the DIFAL pass-through; an increase in service revenue; and control of operating expenses. Another highlight was Luizacred's quarterly profit, which surpassed the mark of R$70 million - reversing a loss of R$66 million in the previous year - and also drove our EBITDA growth. This improvement is accompanied by a very positive trend in our cardholder default rates: In June, short-termNPL was a mere 3.0% and long-termNPL was 9.2%, down 0.5 p.p. and 1.7 p.p., respectively, compared to June 2023. Regarding financial services, MagaluBank continues to improve its offerings for our customers. We have issued the first MagaluPay Digital Carnê (Buy Now Pay Later) proposals, fully integrated in the Magalu app. The product increases the purchasing power of our customers in the online channel, with customization of rates and credit lines, simple and fully online contracting, and complete management in the Magalu app. It is also worth noting that, in the second quarter, Magalu paid R$2.1 billion in promissory notes, including interest, which led to additional expenses of around R$30 million in prepayment of receivables - excluding this amount, financial expenses decreased even more for the quarter. We closed June with a solid total cash position of R$6.5 billion. The net cash position is R$2.0 billion, and the Company's total debt is concentrated in the long term, with maturities at the end of 2025 and 2026. In sales, it is worth noting 16% growth in same-store sales In 2Q24, Magalu's total sales reached R$15.4 billion, up 4.5% over 2Q23, reaching an all-time high for the period. The result of physical stores sales increased 16% on a same-store basis and 14% in total. As a result, we continued to gain market share at a fast pace. This progress took place without an expansion in our credit offering; in other words, with an acceleration of the credit, our opportunity to further increase our market share is even greater. E-commerce sales totaled R$10.8 billion, 40% of which from the marketplace (3P), which grew 4% in the quarter. In the operation of first- party inventory (1P), the focus of the quarter continued to be on increasing margins. In 2Q24, the merchandise gross margin of 1P grew by more than 3 percentage points compared to the same period last year - when the DIFAL pass-through has not been fully passed on- and contributed significantly to the substantial increase in the consolidated gross margin of goods. This year, we have Encanta Magalu (Magalu Enchants); therefore, we continue to mobilize our efforts to improve the customer experience on our platform and reap the fruits of this endeavor. Our levels of service are increasingly high: our Corporate NPS (Net Promoter Score), i.e., encompassing all sales channels, increased 11 points from January to July this year. This was our highest-ever score, a milestone driven by an upturn of 16 points in the marketplace.

Earnings Release 2Q24 In addition, our logistics efforts to offer the best customer experience, led by our multichannel Fulfillment, have been crucial. In June, 21% of 3P orders were delivered from Magalu's 8 fulfillment-enabled distribution centers. The number of stock keeping units (SKUs) reached 60,000, distributed in categories such as interior design, home and garden, fashion, and tools, among others. Thus, we are also delivering marketplace orders increasingly faster. Lu from Magalu has a new look and the evolution of MagaluAds In July, Lu from Magalu, the world's biggest virtual influencer, was updated. She has become much more modern and realistic, using state- of-the-art technology that represents a significant leap in graphic quality, and, with the help of AI, production is now faster and more diverse. We also announced the creation of a new Artificial Intelligence department at Magalu, with the challenge of centralizing and accelerating the development of what is dubbed "Lu's brain," a generative artificial intelligence tool that will change the way customers interact with the Company before, during, and after the purchase. As a result, Lu further strengthens the opportunities for advertising investment in Magalu's ecosystem. The first advertising campaign featuring Lu's revamped look was launched in July in partnership with Burger King. This was the first time Lu went on TV without talking about Magalu, and this is only the beginning. Special marketing projects featuring Lu are part of MagaluAds, jointly with the sponsored products platform and the sale of displays. As for MagaluAds, it is also worth noting the 40% increase in revenue from sponsored products in the second quarter, with more than 3,700 active advertisers (sellers and brands). Magalu and AliExpress: increased assortment and a combined audience of more than 700 million monthly visits In addition to the best customer experience and a high level of service, expanding the assortment also plays a key role in the sustainable growth of our platform. In this context, the partnership with AliExpress (the Alibaba group's marketplace platform) announced in June marks Magalu's debut in cross-border operations, with the offering of low-ticket products with higher purchase frequency, significantly expanding the assortment offered in our marketplace. Through the strategic agreement, AliExpress is now selling in Magalu's digital channels items of Choice, its premium shopping service line that offers curated products, better value for money and shorter delivery times. It will include items from several categories, such as home and garden, cosmetics, toys, tools, and technology accessories, among others. Magalu, in turn, will offer its 1P products on the Brazilian AliExpress platform, further expanding the audience for categories in which we are market leaders. It is worth noting that this is the first time AliExpress sells items on a third-party platform worldwide and Magalu takes on the role of seller in another marketplace. Closing Remarks We remain confident in our strategy and our unique business model. The decision to focus on expanding operating margins and increasing profitability has proved to be right and has further strengthened us to continue to invest in long-term projects that will bring further sales growth, in addition to increased profitability. Once again, we thank our customers, sellers, employees, shareholders, and suppliers for their partnership and company on this journey. EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

|2Q24 Financial Highlights Total sales with increased profitability. In 2Q24, total sales -- including physical stores, e-commercefirst-party inventory (1P) and marketplace (3P) grew 4.5% compared to the same period of the previous year and totaled R$15.4 billion. This was a result of a 0.9% increase in total e-commerce and a growth of 14.2% in physical stores, with significant market share gain. Marketplace reaches 40% of total online sales. During 2Q24, e-commerce sales increased 0.9% and totaled R$10.8 billion. Magalu's 1P e-commerce sales, reduced 1.2%. Marketplace sales reached R$4.4 billion during the quarter, with a 4.0% growth. This growth was a reflection of the App's performance, with 49.6 million monthly active users (MAU). Other contributing factors include faster delivery speeds for 1P and 3P, the growth of new categories and an increase in the seller base. Expansion of the merchandise gross margin and higher contribution from service revenue. In 2Q24, the gross margin was 30.9%, a growth of 210 bps from the same period in 2023. The gross margin on goods increased by 180 bps compared to last year, primarily due to a 300 bps expansion in the merchandise gross margin from our 1P e-commerce. Additionally, service revenue grew 11.2% and contributed to the evolution of the total gross margin, resulting in the highest gross margin in a second quarter in the last seven years. Earnings Release 2Q24 Operating expenses. The percentage of adjusted operating expenses in relation to net revenues was 23.4% in 2Q24, stable compared to 2Q23. It is worth noting that non-recurring restructuring and integration expenses decreased from R$160.1 million in 2Q23 to just R$2.6 million in 2Q24. Strong EBITDA growth and net profit. The increase in the contribution margin across all sales channel, including physical stores, e-commercefirst-party investory (1P) and the marketplace, contributed to the 61.6% growth in adjusted EBITDA, which reached R$710.7 million in 2Q24 with a margin of 7.9%, an increase of 280 bps. in relation to last year. During the same period, the adjusted net income was R$37.4 million, reversing the negative net result in 2Q23. Considering non-recurring net expenses, net profit was R$23.6 million. Cash generation and capital struture. Cash flow from operations in the last 12 months was R$2.2 billion, driven by the significant evolution in the operational result and in working capital. In 2Q24, working capital was R$871.1 million better than the same period of the previous year. In Jun/24, Magalu´s adjusted net cash position was R$ 2.0 billion, an increase of R$1.1 billion compared to last year, and the total adjusted cash position was R$ 6.5 billion. MagaluBank. Total payment volume (TPV) reached R$23.9 bilion in 2Q24. In Jun/24, the cardholder base was 6.4 million credit cards. Credit card billing grew 2.2% in 2Q24, reaching R$14.4 billion during the period. The credit card portfolio reached R$19.3 billion at the end of the quarter. Luizacred's profit reached R$71 million in 2Q24.

Earnings Release 2Q24 R$ million (except when otherwise indicated) 2Q24 2Q23 % Chg 1H24 1H23 % Chg Total Sales¹ (including marketplace) 15,385.1 14,727.2 4.5% 31,413.4 30,275.4 3.8% Gross Revenue 11,177.3 10,645.9 5.0% 22,707.4 21,957.5 3.4% Net Revenue 9,010.0 8,572.3 5.1% 18,249.2 17,639.6 3.5% Gross Income 2,782.3 2,468.6 12.7% 5,545.7 4,947.9 12.1% Gross Margin 30.9% 28.8% 210 bps 30.4% 28.1% 230 bps EBITDA 655.0 283.9 130.7% 1,339.8 608.0 120.4% EBITDA Margin 7.3% 3.3% 400 bps 7.3% 3.4% 390 bps Net Income 23.6 (301.7) - 51.5 (693.0) - Net Margin 0.3% -3.5% 380 bps 0.3% -3.9% 420 bps Adjusted - EBITDA 710.7 439.8 61.6% 1,398.4 887.8 57.5% Adjusted - EBITDA Margin 7.9% 5.1% 280 bps 7.7% 5.0% 270 bps Adjusted - Net Income 37.4 (198.8) - 67.3 (508.3) - Adjusted - Net Margin 0.4% -2.3% 270 bps 0.4% -2.9% 330 bps Same Physical Store Sales Growth 15.6% 2.1% - 12.3% 4.4% - Total Physical Store Sales Growth 14.2% 2.7% - 11.0% 5.1% - E-commerce Sales Growth (1P) -1.2% 2.3% - -1.6% 4.4% - Marketplace Sales Growth (3P) 4.0% 15.1% - 5.2% 17.2% - Total E-commerce Sales Growth 0.9% 7.0% - 1.1% 9.0% - E-commerce Share of Total Sale 70.4% 72.9% -2.5 pp 70.9% 72.8% -1.9 pp Number of Stores - End of Period 1,246 1,303 -57 stores 1,246 1,303 -57 stores Sales Area - End of Period (M²) 693,120 716,595 -3.3% 693,120 716,595 -3.3% 1 Total Sales include gross revenue from physical stores, 1P e-commerce sales and 3P marketplace sales.

Earnings Release 2Q24 | NON-RECURRING EVENTS For ease of comparability with 2Q23, 2Q24 results are also being presented in an adjusted view, without the effects of non- recurring provisions and expenses. CONCILIATION ADJUSTED INCOME 2Q24 V.A. Non-recurring 2Q24 V.A. STATEMENT (R$ million) Adjusted Gross Revenue 11,177.3 124.1% - 11,177.3 124.1% Taxes and Deductions (2,167.4) -24.1% - (2,167.4) -24.1% Net Revenue 9,010.0 100.0% - 9,010.0 100.0% Total Costs (6,227.7) -69.1% - (6,227.7) -69.1% Gross Income 2,782.3 30.9% - 2,782.3 30.9% Selling Expenses (1,693.7) -18.8% - (1,693.7) -18.8% General and Administrative Expenses (339.9) -3.8% - (339.9) -3.8% Provisions for Loan Losses (110.0) -1.2% - (110.0) -1.2% Other Operating Revenues, Net 36.4 0.4% (55.7) (19.3) -0.2% Equity in Subsidiaries 35.6 0.4% - 35.6 0.4% Total Operating Expenses (2,071.6) -23.0% (55.7) (2,127.3) -23.6% EBITDA 710.7 7.9% (55.7) 655.0 7.3% Depreciation and Amortization (323.3) -3.6% - (323.3) -3.6% EBIT 387.4 4.3% (55.7) 331.7 3.7% Financial Results (401.1) -4.5% - (401.1) -4.5% Operating Income (13.7) -0.2% (55.7) (69.4) -0.8% Income Tax and Social Contribution 51.1 0.6% 41.9 93.0 1.0% Net Income 37.4 0.4% (13.8) 23.6 0.3% | Adjustments - Non - Recurring Events Adjustments 2Q24 Tax Credits ¹ 163.4 Gain on Sale of Assets (0.4) Tax Provisions ² (204.2) Expert Fees (8.1) Non Recurring Expenses (2.6) Other Expenses (3.8) EBITDA Adjustments (55.7) Income Tax and Social Contribution 41.9 Net Income Adjustments (13.8) Reassessment of the calculation methodology for excluding ICMS from the PIS/COFINS tax base in final judicial decisions. As a result, a tax credit of R$160.8 million was recognized during the period. It primarily refers to the provision for ICMS - DIFAL, where the Company believes the chances of loss are greater than those of gain (R$142.9 million in the parent company and R$61.3 million for the subsidiaries).

Earnings Release 2Q24 | OPERATING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Magalu ended 2Q24 with 1,246 physical stores, (1,015 conventional, 231 virtual). During 2Q24, the company closed 17 stores, including 11 conventional and 6 virtual. Twenty-four percent of our total number of stores are in the process of maturation. Number of Stores Average Age of Stores (number of stores) 1,303 1,303 1,286 1,263 1,246 3 124 237 237 237 237 231 58 17 17 118 1,049 1,049 1,049 1,026 1,015 943 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 Conventional Stores Kiosks Virtual Stores Up to 1 year Up to 2 years Up to 3 years Up to 4 years Up to 5 years More than 5 years In 2Q24, Magalu´s total sales grew 4.5%, as a result of an 0.9% increase in e-commerce sales and a 14.2% increase in physical store sales. It is worth mentioning the performance of the marketplace, which grew 4.0% in 2Q24, resulting in a 24.3% four-year CAGR. Total Sales Growth (%) Same Physical Store Sales Growth Marketplace E-commerce Growth (3P) Physical Store Total Sales Growth Total E-commerce Growth (1P+3P) Traditional Ecommerce Growth (1P) Total Retail Sales Growth 15.1% 15.6% 14.2% 17.2% 7.0% 12.3%11.0% 5.8% 4.0% 4.5% 9.0% 7.9% 5.1% 5.2% 2.1% 2.7% 2.3% 4.4% 4.4% 3.8% 0.9% 1.1% -1.2% -1.6% 2Q23 2Q24 1H23 1H24 Financed Sales Mix (% of total sales) 34% 36% 34% 35% 47% 46% 47% 47% 19% 18% 19% 18% 2Q23 2Q24 1H23 1H24 In 2Q24, the share of cash (non-installment) sales increased from 34% to 36% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in cash sales was driven by widespread PIX adoption, especially at Kabum, Netshoes and Magalu, which contributed to mitigate the effect of high interest rates.

Earnings Release 2Q24 | Gross Revenues (in R$ million) 2Q24 2Q23 % Chg 1H24 1H23 % Chg Merchandise Sales 10,083.0 9,661.6 4.4% 20,531.6 19,994.5 2.7% Services 1,094.3 984.3 11.2% 2,175.8 1,963.0 10.8% Gross Revenue - Total 11,177.3 10,645.9 5.0% 22,707.4 21,957.5 3.4% In 2Q24, total gross revenue was R$11.2 billion, a 5.0% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The performance of physical stores and the growth of e-commerce during the quarter contributed to the evolution of gross revenue. It's worth highlighting the 11.2% increase in service revenue, notably including the growth in marketplace revenues and the insurance sold in stores. In 1H24, total gross revenue was R$22.7 billion. | Net Revenues (in R$ million) 2Q24 2Q23 % Chg 1H24 1H23 % Chg Merchandise Sales 8,099.9 7,756.0 4.4% 16,460.4 16,004.2 2.9% Services 910.1 816.2 11.5% 1,788.9 1,635.3 9.4% Net Revenue - Total 9,010.0 8,572.3 5.1% 18,249.2 17,639.6 3.5% In 2Q24, total net revenue was R$9.0 billion, a 5.1% increase compared to 2Q23, in line with the variation in total gross revenue. In 1H24, net revenue increased 3.5% to R$18.2 billion. | Gross Profit (in R$ million) 2Q24 2Q23 % Chg 1H24 1H23 % Chg Merchandise Sales 1,881.4 1,658.9 13.4% 3,775.9 3,325.0 13.6% Services 900.8 809.8 11.2% 1,769.8 1,622.9 9.1% Gross Profit - Total 2,782.3 2,468.6 12.7% 5,545.7 4,947.9 12.1% Gross Margin - Total 30.9% 28.8% 210 bps 30.4% 28.1% 230 bps In 2Q24, gross profit grew by 12.7% and reached R$2.8 billion. Gross margin was 30.9%, an increase of 2.1 p.p. compared to the same period last year. The gross margin on goods increased by 180 bps compared to last year, primarily due to a 300 bps expansion in the merchandise gross margin from our 1P e-commerce. Additionally, service revenue contributed to the addition to the total gross margin, resulting in the highest gross margin in in the past seven years. In 1H24, gross profit grew 12.1% to R$5.5 billion, equivalent to a gross margin of 30.4%.

Earnings Release 2Q24 | Operating Expenses (in R$ million) 2Q24 2Q23 1H24 1H23 Adjusted % NR Adjusted % NR % Chg Adjusted % NR Adjusted % NR % Chg Selling Expenses (1,693.7) -18.8% (1,597.0) -18.6% 6.1% (3,353.7) -18.4% (3,241.5) -18.4% 3.5% General and Administrative Expenses (339.9) -3.8% (325.8) -3.8% 4.3% (679.5) -3.7% (634.2) -3.6% 7.1% General and Administrative Expenses (2,033.7) -22.6% (1,922.8) -22.4% 5.8% (4,033.2) -22.1% (3,875.7) -22.0% 4.1% Provisions for Loan Losses (110.0) -1.2% (105.1) -1.2% 4.7% (229.1) -1.3% (204.0) -1.2% 12.3% Other Operating Revenues, Net 36.4 0.4% 20.8 0.2% 74.5% 72.6 0.4% 42.1 0.2% 72.3% Total Operating Expenses (2,107.2) -23.4% (2,007.1) -23.4% 5.0% (4,189.8) -23.0% (4,037.6) -22.9% 3.8% Operaing Expenses / Total Sales -13.7% -13.6% -6.8 bps -13.3% -13.3% -0.1 bps | Selling Expenses In 2Q24, selling expenses totaled R$1.7 billion, representing 18.8% of net revenue. This corresponds to an increase of 0.2 p.p. compared to the same period in 2023, remaining practically stable and reflecting the efforts to increase operational efficiency in recent years. In 1H24, selling expenses totalled R$3.4 billion, equivalent to 18.4% of net revenue. | General and Administrative Expenses In 2Q24, general and administrative expenses totaled R$339.9 million, equivalent to 3.8% of net revenue, stable compared to the same period in 2023. In 1H24, general and administrative expenses were R$679.5 million, equivalent to 3.7% of net revenue. | Provisions for Loan Losses Provisions for loan losses totaled R$110.2 million in 2Q24 and R$229.1 million in 1H24. | Other Operating Revenues and Expenses, Net (in R$ million) 2Q24 % NR 2Q23 % NR % Chg 1H24 % NR 1H23 % NR % Chg Deferred Revenue Recorded 36.4 0.4% 20.8 0.2% 74.5% 72.6 0.4% 42.1 0.2% 72.3% Subtotal - Adjusted 36.4 0.4% 20.8 0.2% 74.5% 72.6 0.4% 42.1 0.2% 72.3% Tax Credits 163.4 1.8% - 0.0% - 163.4 0.9% 0.6 0.0% - Provisions for tax, civil and labor risks (204.2) -2.3% 26.2 0.3% - (204.9) -1.1% 21.0 0.1% - Expert fees (8.1) -0.1% (12.3) -0.1% -34.2% (9.2) -0.1% (12.9) -0.1% -28.3% Restructuring and integration expenses (2.6) 0.0% (160.1) -1.9% -98.4% (2.6) 0.0% (266.3) -1.5% -99.0% Gain on Sale of Assets (0.4) 0.0% (4.7) -0.1% -92.4% (0.1) 0.0% (5.6) 0.0% -98.5% Other Expenses (3.8) 0.0% (5.0) -0.1% -24.2% (5.1) 0.0% (5.3) 0.0% -3.4% Subtotal - Non Recurring (55.7) -0.6% (155.9) -1.8% -64.3% (58.6) -0.3% (268.4) -1.5% -78% Total (19.3) -0.2% (135.1) -1.6% -85.7% 14.0 0.1% (226.3) -1.3% - In 2Q24, other adjusted net operating revenues totaled R$36.4 million, impacted by the recognition of deferred revenues. In 1H24, other operating revenues and expenses net were R$72.6 million. | Equity Income In 2Q24, equity income was R$35.6 million, comprised of R$35.4 million in equity attributable to the performance of Luizacred; and practice adjustments in the amount of R$0.2 million. In 1H24, equity income was R$42.5 million.