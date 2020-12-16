Magazine Luiza S A : Notice to the Market - New Organizational Structure

MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID: 47.960.950/0001-21

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.0010481.1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Magazine Luiza S.A. ​("​Company​" or "​Magalu​"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general its new organizational structure. In recent years, Magalu has positioned itself as a multichannel retailer. As the Company transitions to a new strategic cycle--the digitalization of Brazilian retail--Magalu is evolving from a multichannel retailer to a multichannel marketplace. In order to ensure agile execution, Magalu is creating three new vice-president positions.

The ​Vice-Presidencyof Operations​, under the command of Fabrício Garcia, will be responsible for the operation and expansion of physical stores as well as logistics and distribution activities for the entire Magalu ecosystem. In this way, logistics services will be fully integrated across the company including the marketplace operation. Increasingly, the stores will serve as points of sale, collection, delivery and shipping for marketplace sellers, attracting new sellers and supporting them throughout Brazil.

The ​Vice-Presidencyof Business​, led by Eduardo Galanternik, will be responsible for the marketing and commercial areas of all Magalu categories and brands, including all sales channels (stores, 1P e-commerce and marketplace (3P)). Management will be made by category and will be organized as follows: Durable and Consumer Goods (Luiz Rego); Sports, including Netshoes (Julio Trajano), Fashion and Beauty, including Zattini and Época Cosméticos (Silvia Machado).

The ​Vice-Presidencyof Platformwill be spearheaded by André Fatala and will have as its principal objective the construction of the operating system for Brazilian retail, offering technology solutions for online and offline businesses.

In addition to the three vice-presidents, five executive directors and two directors will also report to Frederico Trajano, the CEO: Marketplace (Leandro Soares), Finance & Investor Relations (Roberto Bellissimo), People Management (Patricia Pugas), Administration and Control (Maria Isabel Bonfim), Staff (Graciela Kumruian), Analytics (Fernando Nagano) and Branding, CRM, UI & Experience (Vinícius Porto).

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed, under the terms of the applicable legislation.

São Paulo, December 16th, 2020

Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues

Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations