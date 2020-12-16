Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Magazine Luiza S.A.    MGLU3   BRMGLUACNOR2

MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.

(MGLU3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/15
24.61 BRL   +2.33%
05:35pMAGAZINE LUIZA S A : Notice to the Market - New Organizational Structure
PU
11/30MAGAZINE LUIZA S A : Notice to the Market - Highlights of Black Friday
PU
11/09MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. : 3rd quarter results
CO
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Magazine Luiza S A : Notice to the Market - New Organizational Structure

12/16/2020 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID: 47.960.950/0001-21

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.0010481.1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Magazine Luiza S.A. ​("Company​" or "Magalu​"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general its new organizational structure. In recent years, Magalu has positioned itself as a multichannel retailer. As the Company transitions to a new strategic cycle--the digitalization of Brazilian retail--Magalu is evolving from a multichannel retailer to a multichannel marketplace. In order to ensure agile execution, Magalu is creating three new vice-president positions.

The ​Vice-Presidencyof Operations​, under the command of Fabrício Garcia, will be responsible for the operation and expansion of physical stores as well as logistics and distribution activities for the entire Magalu ecosystem. In this way, logistics services will be fully integrated across the company including the marketplace operation. Increasingly, the stores will serve as points of sale, collection, delivery and shipping for marketplace sellers, attracting new sellers and supporting them throughout Brazil.

The ​Vice-Presidencyof Business​, led by Eduardo Galanternik, will be responsible for the marketing and commercial areas of all Magalu categories and brands, including all sales channels (stores, 1P e-commerce and marketplace (3P)). Management will be made by category and will be organized as follows: Durable and Consumer Goods (Luiz Rego); Sports, including Netshoes (Julio Trajano), Fashion and Beauty, including Zattini and Época Cosméticos (Silvia Machado).

The ​Vice-Presidencyof Platformwill be spearheaded by André Fatala and will have as its principal objective the construction of the operating system for Brazilian retail, offering technology solutions for online and offline businesses.

In addition to the three vice-presidents, five executive directors and two directors will also report to Frederico Trajano, the CEO: Marketplace (Leandro Soares), Finance & Investor Relations (Roberto Bellissimo), People Management (Patricia Pugas), Administration and Control (Maria Isabel Bonfim), Staff (Graciela Kumruian), Analytics (Fernando Nagano) and Branding, CRM, UI & Experience (Vinícius Porto).

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed, under the terms of the applicable legislation.

São Paulo, December 16th, 2020

Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues

Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magazine Luiza SA published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 22:34:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.
05:35pMAGAZINE LUIZA S A : Notice to the Market - New Organizational Structure
PU
11/30MAGAZINE LUIZA S A : Notice to the Market - Highlights of Black Friday
PU
11/09MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. : 3rd quarter results
CO
11/08Amazon expands in Brazil, riding e-commerce boom set off by COVID-19 distanci..
RE
11/04MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. : quaterly earnings release
10/14MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. : SPLIT: 4 of 1
FA
10/13Amazon bets on Prime Day in Latin America to battle local rivals
RE
10/07MAGAZINE LUIZA S A : Brazil store chain's bid to recruit Black trainees sparks b..
RE
10/06MAGAZINE LUIZA S A : Brazil store chain's bid to recruit Black trainees sparks b..
RE
09/18MAGAZINE LUIZA S A : Board Proposes 4-for-1 Stock Split After Share Price Increa..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 994 M 5 678 M 5 678 M
Net income 2020 425 M 83,2 M 83,2 M
Net cash 2020 1 835 M 359 M 359 M
P/E ratio 2020 388x
Yield 2020 0,10%
Capitalization 159 B 31 032 M 31 211 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,43x
EV / Sales 2021 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Magazine Luiza S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 26,28 BRL
Last Close Price 24,61 BRL
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues Chief Executive Officer
Luiza Helena Trajano Inácio Rodrigues Chairman
Fabrício Bittar Garcia Vice President-Operations & Commercial
Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
André Fatala Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.106.37%31 243
WESFARMERS LIMITED23.41%43 643
FIVE BELOW, INC.23.69%8 836
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%6 875
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-20.66%5 161
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-24.11%4 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ