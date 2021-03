SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazil retailer Magazine Luiza reported profits of 523 million reais ($89.01 million) in the fourth quarter on Monday, in line with expectations and 40% higher than last year as pandemic lockdowns helped boost ecommerce demand.

Sales grew 66% to 14.9 billion reais, driven by its ecommerce division which more than doubled in revenue. ($1 = 5.8755 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves Editing by Chris Reese)