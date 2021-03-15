Magazine Luiza S A : Notice to the Market - VipCommerce Acquisition

MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID: 47.960.950/0001-21

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.0010481.1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Magazine Luiza S.A. ("Company" or "Magalu"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it has entered into a contract for the acquisition of 100% of VipCommerce Sistemas LTDA ("VipCommerce" or "Vip"), a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup focused on the grocery sector.

VipCommerce is a Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company which provides white-label e-commerce solutions for supermarkets, wholesale clubs and other retailers. Vip's turnkey solution enables clients to rapidly create websites and mobile apps. This enables them to reach their customers online, while maintaining control of their brands and relationships with consumers.

Vip's software manages the complete order cycle--from initial order to last-mile delivery--via a suite of robust APIs which connect directly to the principal ERP systems used by Brazilian supermarkets. This enables the control of inventory and prices in real time.

The success of Vip's solution has enabled the company to grow exponentially and it's solutions are now used by over 100 supermarket chains with more than 400 stores distributed across 18 states. Vip's database has more than 300 thousand unique items indexed and Vip now processes around R$250 million in annualized sales, ten times the amount processed on the platform during the same period last year (unaudited numbers).

Mercado Magalu: higher purchase frequency and greater assortment

To meet the huge demand for groceries brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, Magalu created a new grocery channel within the SuperApp called, Mercado Magalu. This enabled consumers to order the items necessary for day-to-day life from the safety of their homes. From a trivial percentage a year ago, the grocery category has since grown to represent more than 40% of total items sold through Magalu's e-commerce platform.

The acquisition of VipCommerce will enable thousands of supermarkets across Brazil to join forces with Magalu.

The combination of Magalu's existing first-party (1P) operation with the local supermarkets' third-party (3P)

operations will permit Magalu to offer consumers a comprehensive selection of grocery items, including perishables, through its SuperApp. With fast delivery and a superior shopping experience, the grocery category will significantly increase Magalu's purchase frequency.

Finally, the acquisition represents yet another important step in Magalu's effort to digitalize Brazilian retail. In addition to providing supermarkets with e-commerce solutions, Magalu will be able to offer other services such as

Magalu Payments and Magalu Entregas, further advancing the Company's effort to become the operating system for retail in Brazil.

The acquisition referenced above was made by a company controlled by Magalu, with no impact on the procedures described by Art. 256 of Law 6,404 / 76. The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed under the terms of the applicable legislation.

São Paulo, March 3rd, 2021

Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues

Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations