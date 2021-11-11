Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Magazine Luiza S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGLU3   BRMGLUACNOR2

MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.

(MGLU3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/11
13.64 BRL   +4.76%
05:43pMagazine Luiza's Q3 profit plummets on Brazil's high inflation, rates
RE
10/08MAGAZINE LUIZA S A : Notice to the Market - Withdrawal Right
PU
10/08MAGAZINE LUIZA S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
Summary 
Summary

Magazine Luiza's Q3 profit plummets on Brazil's high inflation, rates

11/11/2021 | 05:43pm EST
SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza on Thursday posted a sharp decrease in its third-quarter profit as higher interest rates and inflation weighed on the purchase of durable goods, the company said.

Its recurring net income plummeted to 22.6 million reais ($4.18 million) from 216 million reais a year earlier. Still, total sales rose 12%, to 13.8 billion reais.

($1 = 5.4021 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves, writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 37 573 M 6 953 M 6 953 M
Net income 2021 550 M 102 M 102 M
Net cash 2021 2 922 M 541 M 541 M
P/E ratio 2021 169x
Yield 2021 0,17%
Capitalization 86 305 M 15 952 M 15 971 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 42,5%
Managers and Directors
Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Luiza Helena Trajano Inácio Rodrigues Chairman
André Luiz de Souza Fatala Chief Technology Officer
Fabrício Bittar Garcia Vice President-Operations & Commercial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-45.33%15 742
WESFARMERS LIMITED17.06%49 970
FIVE BELOW, INC.20.07%11 770
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED17.07%6 672
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.76%5 955
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-0.14%4 860