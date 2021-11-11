Magazine Luiza's Q3 profit plummets on Brazil's high inflation, rates

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine
Luiza on Thursday posted a sharp decrease in its
third-quarter profit as higher interest rates and inflation
weighed on the purchase of durable goods, the company said.
Its recurring net income plummeted to 22.6 million reais
($4.18 million) from 216 million reais a year earlier. Still,
total sales rose 12%, to 13.8 billion reais.
($1 = 5.4021 reais)
