Magellan Financial Group Limited is an Australia-based specialist asset manager. The Companyâs segments include Funds Management, Fund Investments and Associate Investments. The Funds Management segment provides investment fund management services to high net worth and retail investors in Australia and New Zealand, and to institutional investors globally. Its Funds Management activities include providing investment research and administrative services to certain clients; providing investment management and sub-advisory services under client mandates, and acting as responsible entity/trustee (RE) and/or investment manager (IM) for the funds (collectively the Magellan Funds). The Fund Investments segment comprises its direct investment in certain Magellan Funds and a select portfolio of listed Australian and international equities. The Associate Investments segment comprises a portfolio of selective investments in businesses in which it has a strategic interest.

