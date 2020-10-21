ASX:MFG - 2020 AGM CEO's Presentation

Magellan Financial Group Full Year Results

$ million 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 % change Management and services fees 591.6 472.5 25% Performance fees 81.0 83.6 (3%) Other revenue 20.3 21.1 (4%) Adjusted revenue 692.9 577.3 20% Adjusted expenses (119.7) (104.0) 15% Adjusted net profit before tax 573.2 473.2 21% Adjusted net profit after tax 438.3 364.2 20% Transaction costs related to strategic initiatives (after tax) (38.1) (10.9) n/m Amortisation expense of intangible assets (4.7) (4.5) n/m Net unrealised change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities (after tax)1 0.7 28.1 n/m Net profit after tax 396.2 376.9 5% Key statistics 218.3 213.1 Diluted EPS (cents per share) 2% Adjusted diluted EPS (cents per share) 241.5 205.9 17% Interim and Final Dividends (cents per share) 184.5 151.8 22% Annual Performance Fee Dividend (cents per share) 30.4 33.4 (9%) Total Dividends (cents per share) 214.9 185.2 16% Franking 75% 75%

Adjusted financial measures are adjusted for non-cash items (amortisation expense and unrealised gains/losses) and transaction costs related to strategic initiatives (IPO costs for Magellan High Conviction Trust and DRP discount funding for Magellan High Conviction Trust and Magellan Global Trust for the year ended 30 June 2020).

1. Net of a realised financial liability relating to strategic initiatives - see Note 16 in the Financial Statements

