ASX:MFG - 2020 AGM CEO's Presentation

Magellan Financial Group Limited
2020 AGM Presentation
Brett Cairns| CEO
Magellan Financial Group Full Year Results
|
$ million
|
30 June 2020
|
30 June 2019
|
% change
|
Management and services fees
|
591.6
|
472.5
|
25%
|
Performance fees
|
81.0
|
83.6
|
(3%)
|
Other revenue
|
20.3
|
21.1
|
(4%)
|
Adjusted revenue
|
692.9
|
577.3
|
20%
|
Adjusted expenses
|
(119.7)
|
(104.0)
|
15%
|
Adjusted net profit before tax
|
573.2
|
473.2
|
21%
|
Adjusted net profit after tax
|
438.3
|
364.2
|
20%
|
Transaction costs related to strategic initiatives (after tax)
|
(38.1)
|
(10.9)
|
n/m
|
Amortisation expense of intangible assets
|
(4.7)
|
(4.5)
|
n/m
|
Net unrealised change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities (after tax)1
|
0.7
|
28.1
|
n/m
|
Net profit after tax
|
396.2
|
376.9
|
5%
|
Key statistics
|
218.3
|
213.1
|
|
Diluted EPS (cents per share)
|
2%
|
Adjusted diluted EPS (cents per share)
|
241.5
|
205.9
|
17%
|
Interim and Final Dividends (cents per share)
|
184.5
|
151.8
|
22%
|
Annual Performance Fee Dividend (cents per share)
|
30.4
|
33.4
|
(9%)
|
Total Dividends (cents per share)
|
214.9
|
185.2
|
16%
|
Franking
|
75%
|
75%
|
Adjusted financial measures are adjusted for non-cash items (amortisation expense and unrealised gains/losses) and transaction costs related to strategic initiatives (IPO costs for Magellan High Conviction Trust and DRP discount funding for Magellan High Conviction Trust and Magellan Global Trust for the year ended 30 June 2020).
1. Net of a realised financial liability relating to strategic initiatives - see Note 16 in the Financial Statements
Magellan|2
Funds Management Business
|
$ million
|
30 June 2020
|
30 June 2019
|
% change
|
Revenue
|
587.2
|
467.8
|
|
Management fees
|
26%
|
Performance fees
|
81.0
|
83.6
|
(3%)
|
Services fees
|
4.4
|
4.7
|
(6%)
|
Other income
|
2.2
|
5.2
|
(58%)
|
Expenses
|
674.8
|
561.3
|
20%
|
73.8
|
62.8
|
|
Employee expense
|
18%
|
Marketing expense
|
4.9
|
3.4
|
46%
|
Other expense
|
38.1
|
35.4
|
8%
|
|
116.8
|
101.5
|
15%
|
Profit before tax
|
558.0
|
459.8
|
21%
|
Profit before tax and before performance fees1
|
477.0
|
376.2
|
27%
Key Statistics
|
|
30 June 2020
|
30 June 2019
|
% change
|
Average Funds Under Management ($ billion)
|
95.5
|
75.8
|
26%
|
Average AUD/USD exchange rate
|
0.6716
|
0.7155
|
(6%)
|
Avg. number of employees
|
128
|
125
|
2%
|
Employee expense/total expense
|
63.2%
|
61.8%
|
|
Cost/Income
|
17.3%
|
18.1%
|
|
Cost/Income (excl performance fees)1
|
19.7%
|
21.3%
|
1. Adjusts for the current period performance fee impact on revenue and expenses for the 12 month period.
Magellan|3
Expenses
-
Costs associated with strategic initiatives considered as outside day-to-day operating expenses
-
-
Excluded from Funds Management business
-
Excluded from dividend payout
-
Cost to income ratio (excluding performance fees) of 19.7% during the period
-
-
Key driver of profit is not expense movements, but FUM movements
-
Expect Funds Management business expenses in 2021 financial year to be $110-$115 million, as a result of no bonus deferral for FY20 and outstanding deferred bonuses paid out in FY20
Magellan|4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 03:29:10 UTC