ASX:MFG - Funds Under Management - September 2020

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED ('MAGELLAN')
FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT (FUM) UPDATE1
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
|
A$ million
|
30 Sep 2020
|
31 Aug 2020
|
Retail
|
27,691
|
27,489
|
Institutional
|
74,397
|
73,382
|
Total FUM
|
102,088
|
100,871
|
Global Equities
|
77,655
|
77,118
|
Infrastructure Equities
|
17,275
|
16,363
|
Australian Equities
|
7,158
|
7,390
In September, Magellan experienced net inflows of $1,198 million, which included net retail inflows of $239 million and net institutional inflows of $959 million.
7 October 2020
Authorised by
Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary
-
Funds under management are approximate and rounded, and have not been audited.
