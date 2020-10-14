Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Magellan Financial Group Limited    MFG   AU000000MFG4

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(MFG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/13
64.2 AUD   +1.42%
03:50aASX : MFG - Funds Under Management - September 2020
PU
09/21MAGELLAN FINANCIAL : Barrenjoey Capital Lures Magellan Financial
AQ
09/18ASX : MFG - Notice of 2020 AGM
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASX:MFG - Funds Under Management - September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 03:50am EDT

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED ('MAGELLAN')

FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT (FUM) UPDATE1

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

A$ million

30 Sep 2020

31 Aug 2020

Retail

27,691

27,489

Institutional

74,397

73,382

Total FUM

102,088

100,871

Global Equities

77,655

77,118

Infrastructure Equities

17,275

16,363

Australian Equities

7,158

7,390

In September, Magellan experienced net inflows of $1,198 million, which included net retail inflows of $239 million and net institutional inflows of $959 million.

7 October 2020

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

  • Funds under management are approximate and rounded, and have not been audited.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 07:49:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
03:50aASX : MFG - Funds Under Management - September 2020
PU
09/21MAGELLAN FINANCIAL : Barrenjoey Capital Lures Magellan Financial
AQ
09/18ASX : MFG - Notice of 2020 AGM
PU
09/18ASX : MFG - Information about 2020 Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
08/26ASX : MFG - Magellan podcast
PU
08/26ASX : MFG - 2020 Final Dividend Chairman's Letter
PU
08/21ASX : MFG - Ceasing to be a substantial holder for ALD
PU
08/17MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/12MAGELLAN FINANCIAL : Targets Low-Cost Demand
AQ
08/12ASX : MFG - Dividend/Distribution - MFG
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 708 M 507 M 507 M
Net income 2021 413 M 296 M 296 M
Net cash 2021 335 M 240 M 240 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 11 790 M 8 448 M 8 449 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales 2022 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Magellan Financial Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 59,12 AUD
Last Close Price 64,20 AUD
Spread / Highest target 4,67%
Spread / Average Target -7,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Peter Cairns Chief Executive Officer
Hamish Macquarie Douglass Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Kirsten Elizabeth Morton Chief Financial Officer
Kris Webster Head-Technology, Communications & Media
Vihari Ross Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED12.73%8 448
BLACKROCK, INC.22.32%93 761
UBS GROUP AG-12.68%41 914
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.72%33 494
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.18.34%32 479
STATE STREET CORPORATION-16.45%23 687
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group