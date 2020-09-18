ASX:MFG - Information about 2020 Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

18 September 2020 ASX Limited ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.17.1 please find attached a copy of the following documents which have been mailed to shareholders: Information about the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), including a link to the Notice of Meeting, which will be held as a virtual meeting on Thursday 22 October 2020 at 11:00 am AEDT . Due to the COVID-19 pandemic continually evolving, the AGM will be held as a virtual meeting via an online platform; Online Voting User Guide; Copy of Proxy Form; and Copy of Annual Report (for those shareholders who have elected to receive a printed copy). To participate in the AGM as a shareholder, you will need to access the Lumi online platform (using the link in the Notice of Meeting) and sign in with your: username-this is your Boardroom Voting Access Code (VAC) number and can be located on your Proxy Form or on your Notice of Meeting email; and

18 September 2020 Information about Virtual Annual General Meeting and Notice of Meeting Dear Shareholder Due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings and for the health and safety of our shareholders, the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Magellan Financial Group Limited ( 'Magellan') will be held virtually and there will be no physical meeting where shareholders can attend. The AGM will be held at 11:00 am AEDT on Thursday 22 October 2020via the Lumi online platform at https://web.lumiagm.com/373836213. The Notice of AGM is available online at https://www.magellangroup.com.au/shareholder- centre/annual-general-meeting/. Printed copies of the Notice of AGM will not be sent to shareholders in accordance with the temporary modifications made to the Corporations Act 2001 in response to COVID-19. Shareholders attending the virtual AGM will be able to view presentations from Magellan's Chairman and CEO, vote on resolutions and ask questions. More information about using the Lumi online platform to participate in the virtual AGM can be found in the Notice of AGM. While shareholders will have the opportunity to submit questions online during the AGM, it would be desirable if Magellan received questions in advance. Shareholders are encouraged to send any questions for Magellan, its directors or the Auditor ahead of the AGM to info@magellangroup.com.au. A copy of Magellan's Annual Report is attached only for those shareholders who have elected to receive a printed copy. The proxy and AGM question forms are also attached. Thank you for your ongoing interest and support of Magellan, and I look forward to your attendance at our first virtual AGM. Authorised by Marcia Venegas Company Secretary

Online Voting User Guide Getting Started In order to participate inthemeeting, you will need to download the App onto your smartphone device. This can be downloaded from the Google Play Store™ or the Apple® App Store by searching by app name "Lumi AGM". Alternatively, Lumi AGM can be accessed using any web browser on a PC, tablet or smartphone device. Touse this method, please go to https://web.lumiagm.com. Tologintotheportal, youwill needthefollowinginformation: Meeting ID: 373-836-213 Australian Username (Boardroom's Voting Access Code (VAC) number*) and Password (postcode Residents of your registered address) *The VAC number can be located on the front of your proxy form or on your notice of meeting email) Overseas Username (Boardroom's Voting Access Code (VAC) number*) and Password (three Residents character country code e.g. New Zealand - NZL) A full list of country codes can be found at the end of this guide. Appointed To receiveyour Username and Password, please contact our share registry, Boardroom Pty Proxy Ltd on 1300 005 016 or +61 2 9290 9600 between 8:30am to 5:30pm (AEST) Monday to Friday the day before the meeting. To join the meeting, you will be required to enter the above unique 9 digit meeting ID and select 'Join'. To proceed to registration, you will be asked to read and accept the terms and conditions.

If youarea Shareholder, select 'I have a login' and enter your Username (Boardroom's VAC number) and Password (postcode or country code). If you are a Proxy holder you will need to enter the unique Username and Password provided by Boardroom and select 'Login'. If youarenot a Shareholder, select'I ama guest'. You will be asked to enter your nameand emaildetails, then select 'Enter'. Please note,guestsare not able to ask questions at the meeting. Navigating Once you have registered, youwill be takento thehomepage whichdisplays yourname and meeting information. To activate the webcast, please click on the Broadcast bar at the bottom of the screen. If prompted you may have to click the play buttonin the window toinitiate the broadcast. Once you select to view the webcast fromasmartphoneitcan takeup to approximately30 secondsforthelivefeed to appear on some devices. If you attempt to log into the app before the Meeting commences,adialogbox willappear. NOTE: We recommend once you have logged in, you keepyour browser open for thedurationof themeeting.Ifyouclose your browser you will be asked to repeat the log in process.

