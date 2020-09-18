ASX:MFG - Notice of 2020 AGM 0 09/18/2020 | 11:20am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ABN 59 108 437 592 Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Magellan Financial GroupLimited ("Company") will be held as a virtual meeting on Thursday, 22 October 2020, at 11:00am AEDT. BUSINESS: Financial Statements

To receive and consider the Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2020. Remuneration Report

To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution :

"To adopt the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2020." Re-Election of Directors

To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions : (a) Re-Election of John Eales "That John Anthony Eales, a Director retiring by rotation in accordance with Article 47(a) of the Company's Constitution and ASX Listing Rule 14.4, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director of Magellan Financial Group Limited". (b) Re-Election of Robert Fraser "That Robert Darius Fraser, a Director retiring by rotation in accordance with Article 47(a) of the Company's Constitution and ASX Listing Rule 14.4, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director of Magellan Financial Group Limited". (c) Re-Election of Karen Phin "That Karen Leslie Phin, a Director retiring by rotation in accordance with Article 47(a) of the Company's Constitution and ASX Listing Rule 14.4, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director of Magellan Financial Group Limited". 4. Questions and Comments Shareholders will be given a reasonable opportunity to ask questions about or comment on the Company's activities and the audit of the Company. While shareholders will have the opportunity to submit questions online at the meeting, it would be desirable if the Company were able to receive them in advance. Shareholders are therefore asked to send any questions they may have for the Company, its directors or the Auditor ahead of the AGM to info@magellangroup.com.au. We will attempt to respond to as many of the more frequently asked questions as possible in the addresses by the Chair and the CEO at the AGM. The Chair will also permit the Auditor to answer any written questions submitted to the Auditor. GENERAL INFORMATION Voting Entitlements The Company has determined in accordance with regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that for the purposes of the AGM (including voting), shares will be taken to be held by those persons recorded in the Company's register as at 7:00pm AEDT on Tuesday, 20 October 2020. Proxies A shareholder entitled to participate and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies, who need not be members of the Company. Where more than one proxy is appointed, each proxy should be appointed to represent a specified percentage or specified number of the shareholder's voting rights. If the appointments do not specify the percentage or number of votes that each proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise half the votes. Fractions of votes will be disregarded. A Proxy Form accompanies this Notice of AGM. To be valid, and for the proxy to be able to vote online at the AGM, the completed Proxy Form must be submitted to the Company's Share Registry at least 48 hours before the AGM (i.e. by no later than 11:00am AEDT on Tuesday, 20 October 2020) using one of the following methods: Vote Online at: www.votingonline.com.au/mfgagm2020

Deliver the Proxy Form to the office of the Company's Share Registry, Boardroom Pty Limited, Level 12, Grosvenor Place, 225 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000;

Mail the Proxy Form to Boardroom Pty Limited, GPO Box 3993, Sydney, NSW 2001 Australia; or

the Proxy Form to Boardroom Pty Limited, GPO Box 3993, Sydney, NSW 2001 Australia; or Fax the Proxy Form to +61 2 9290 9655. Further directions for the proper completion of the Proxy Form are set out in the Proxy Form. Voting by Attorney A shareholder entitled to participate and vote at the AGM may appoint an attorney to vote at the AGM. Where a shareholder appoints an attorney to act on Magellan Financial Group Limited - Notice of 2020 AGM - Page 1 their behalf at the AGM, the instrument appointing the attorney (together with any authority under which the instrument was signed or a certified copy of the authority) must be received by the Company's Share Registry using the methods described above no later than 11:00 AM AEDT on Tuesday, 20 October 2020. Corporations Any corporate shareholder or a proxy may appoint a representative to act as its representative at the AGM. The representative must ensure that the Company's Share Registry has received a formal notice of appointment signed as required by section 127 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ('Corporations Act') or the constitution of the corporation using the methods described above no later than 11:00 AM AEDT on Tuesday, 20 October 2020. A form of notice of appointment can be obtained from Boardroom Pty Limited or downloaded from: http://boardroomlimited.com.au/investor-forms/ Registration Due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings and for the health and safety of our investors, the AGM will be held virtually and there will be no physical meeting where shareholders can attend. Online registration will open at 10:00 am AEDT on the day of the AGM. Information on how to log on, ask questions and vote online are set out in the enclosed Online Voting User Guide. Shareholders and proxyholders will be able to participate, vote and ask questions at the AGM online by: Visiting https://web.lumiagm.com

Mobile device, using the Lumi AGM application. All shareholders and proxyholders participating online in the AGM will be taken for all purposes to be present at the AGM while so participating. The Meeting ID for the AGM is 373-836-213 Your username is your Boardroom Voting Access Code (VAC) number (which can be located on your Proxy Form or on your Notice of Meeting email). Your password is your postcode registered on your holding if you are an Australian shareholder. Overseas shareholders should refer to the Online Voting User Guide. Participating in the AGM online enables shareholders to ask questions and cast votes in real time during polling at the appropriate times during the AGM. Please note that the Company will not be hosting a separate teleconference for this AGM and participation is only via the webcast available once you log in using the following URL and the instructions provided: https://web.lumiagm.com By order of the Board Authorised by Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary 18 September 2020 Magellan Financial Group Limited - Notice of 2020 AGM - Page 2 ENCLOSURES Enclosed with this Notice of AGM is an AGM Question Form to be completed if you would like a question to be addressed by the Company, its directors or the Auditor. Shareholders will also receive their personalised Proxy Form and an Online Voting User Guide separately. Shareholders that did not elect to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report can access the Annual Report from the Company's website at: www.magellangroup.com.au. EXPLANATORY NOTES These Explanatory Notes have been included to provide information about the items of business to be considered at the Company's AGM to be held on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 11:00am AEDT. 1. Financial Statements As required by section 317 of the Corporations Act, the Company's Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report will be presented for consideration. No resolution is required for this item, but shareholders will be given the opportunity to ask questions and to make comments on all aspects of these reports. Shareholders will also have a reasonable opportunity to ask the Auditor questions relevant to the conduct of the audit and the preparation and content of the Independent Auditor's Report. 2. Remuneration Report A resolution for the adoption of the Remuneration Report must be considered and voted on in accordance with section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act. The Remuneration Report forms part of the Directors' Report of the Company's Annual Report. The Remuneration Report details the remuneration arrangements for the key management personnel ("KMP") (who comprise the Directors and group executives as disclosed in the Remuneration Report). The vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. However, the Board will take the outcome of the vote into consideration when reviewing the remuneration practices and policies of the Company. Directors' recommendation The Board recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the adoption of the Remuneration Report. Subject to the voting exclusion statement below, the Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote all undirected proxies in favour of the adoption of the Remuneration Report. Voting exclusion statement The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 2 by, or on behalf of: a member of the KMP, as disclosed in the Remuneration Report; and

their closely related parties, unless the vote is cast: by a person as proxy for a person entitled to vote in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form; or

by the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for a person entitled to vote and the Chairman has received express authority to vote undirected proxies as the Chairman sees fit, even though the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Company's KMP. 3. Re-Election of Directors 3 (a) Re-Election of John Eales Mr John Eales retires in accordance with Article 47(a) of the Company's Constitution and ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election as a Director. Mr Eales was originally appointed to the Board on 1 July 2017 and elected at the AGM on 12 October 2017. Mr Eales is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Remuneration and Nominations Committee. Mr Eales graduated from the University of Queensland in 1991 before embarking on a 10 year international rugby career with the Wallabies from 1991 to 2001, captaining the side from 1996 until 2001. He has served in executive or advisory positions and as an investor and Director in a number of organisations. John co-founded the Mettle Group in 2003 - a corporate consultancy which was acquired by Chandler Macleod in 2007 - and currently sits on the boards of Flight Centre Travel Group and Fuji Xerox - Document Management Solutions and recently stepped down from his role as a Director of Palladium Group. He continues to serve as a consultant to major Australian companies, including Westpac. John has been a regular columnist in both the Australian Financial Review and The Australian over the last 20 years and is the author of two books, Learning from Legends Sport and Learning from Legends Business. He was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1999 for services to the community and rugby. The Board considers that Mr Eales is independent. Directors' recommendation Following an assessment of Mr Eales' performance, the Board (with Mr Eales abstaining) recommends the re-election of Mr Eales. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of the re-election of Mr Eales. Magellan Financial Group Limited - Notice of 2020 AGM - Page 3 3 (b) Re-Election of Robert Fraser Mr Robert Fraser retires in accordance with Article 47(a) of the Company's Constitution and ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and, being eligible, offers himself for re- election. Mr Fraser was originally appointed to the Board on 23 April 2014 and re-elected at the AGM on 12 October 2017. Mr Fraser is Chairman of Magellan Asset Management Limited, the Responsible Entity and main operating subsidiary of Magellan, Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nominations Committee. Mr Fraser is a company director and corporate adviser with over 30 years of investment banking experience, specialising in mergers and takeovers, corporate and financial analysis, capital management and equity capital markets. He is presently the Managing Director of TC Corporate Pty Limited, the corporate advisory division of Taylor Collison Limited stockbrokers of which he is a Director and principal. Robert has a Bachelor of Economics and Bachelor of Laws (Hons) degrees from the University of Sydney and is also qualified as a licensed business broker and licensed real estate agent. Robert currently serves on the Boards of ARB Corporation Limited (since February 2004), F.F.I. Holdings Limited (since October 2011) and MFF Capital Investments Limited (since May 2019). The Board considers that Mr Fraser is independent. Directors' recommendation Following an assessment of Mr Fraser's performance, the Board (with Mr Fraser abstaining) recommends the re-election of Mr Fraser. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of the re-election of Mr Fraser. 3 (c) Re-Election of Karen Phin Ms Karen Leslie Phin retires in accordance with Article 47(a) of the Company's Constitution and ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and, being eligible, offers herself for re-election as a Director. Ms Phin was originally appointed to the Board on 23 April 2014 and reelected at the AGM on 12 October 2017. Ms Phin is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Remuneration and Nominations Committee. Ms Phin has over 20 years' capital markets experience advising a range of top Australian companies on their capital management and funding strategies. Until 2014, Karen was Managing Director and Head of Capital Management Advisory at Citigroup in Australia and New Zealand. From 1996 - 2009, she worked at UBS where she was also a Managing Director and established and led the Capital Management Group. Prior to joining Citigroup, Karen spent 12 months at ASIC as a Senior Specialist in the Corporations group. Karen is currently a Non-Executive Director of Omni Bridgeway Ltd (since August 2017) and ARB Corporation Limited (since June 2019). She is also a member of the Takeovers Panel and the Ascham School Council of Governors. Karen has a Bachelor of Arts/Law (Honours) from the University of Sydney and is a graduate of the AICD. The Board considers that Ms Phin is independent. Directors' recommendation Following an assessment of Ms Phin's performance, the Board (with Ms Phin abstaining) recommends the re-election of Ms Phin. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of the re-election of Ms Phin. 4. Questions and Comments In addition to any questions asked or comments made in relation to the specific items of business, the Chairman will give shareholders a reasonable opportunity to ask questions about or comment on the activities of the Company. While shareholders will have the opportunity to submit questions online at the AGM, it would be desirable if the Company were able to receive them in advance. Shareholders are therefore asked to send any questions they may have for the Company, its directors or the Auditor ahead of the AGM to info@magellangroup.com.au. Magellan Financial Group Limited - Notice of 2020 AGM - Page 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

