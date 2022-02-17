Magellan Financial : 2022 Interim Results Briefing

Intention to progress with a 1-for-8 bonus issue of options to Magellan shareholders

Exercise price $35 per option

5 year term - exercisable at any time until expiry

Prospectus expected to be lodged in March 2022

An application will be made with ASX to have the options quoted on ASX

Intention to progress with an issuance of ~10 million unlisted options to be issued to Magellan staff ($35 exercise price, 5 year term)

Board considering on-market share buy-back

Dividend policy confirmed - 90-95% payout

DRP suspended

No plans for further investments in Magellan Capital Partners