Magellan Financial : 2022 Interim Results Briefing

Magellan Financial Group Limited Interim Results
For the half year ended 31 December 2021
Group update
Board and governance
Strengthened independence and governance
Hamish McLennan appointed independent non-executive Chairman of Magellan Financial Group ("Magellan")
• Robert Fraser appointed Deputy Chairman of Magellan and continues as independent non-executive
Chairman of Magellan Asset Management, Magellan's core business
Process underway for additional independent non-executive director
CEO and management
Interim CEO, Kirsten Morton, is doing an outstanding job
• Core business operations are stable and operating very effectively and profitably
Addition of Chris Mackay to senior management adds further depth of experience and support to Interim CEO
Board will make CEO appointment when appropriate, after concluding process
Attractive capital management
•
Intention to progress with a 1-for-8 bonus issue of options to Magellan shareholders
Intention to progress with an issuance of ~10 million unlisted options to be issued to Magellan staff ($35 exercise price, 5 year term)
Board considering on-market share buy-back
Dividend policy confirmed - 90-95% payout
DRP suspended
No plans for further investments in Magellan Capital Partners
