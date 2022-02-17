Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/17 06:50:16 pm
20.62 AUD   +12.55%
05:42pMAGELLAN FINANCIAL : 2022 Interim Results Briefing
PU
05:42pMAGELLAN FINANCIAL : Appendix 4D and 2022 Interim Results
PU
02/10Magellan Financial Group's Funds Under Management Slip as of Feb. 9; Shares Slide 4%
MT
Magellan Financial : 2022 Interim Results Briefing

02/17/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Magellan Financial Group Limited Interim Results

For the half year ended 31 December 2021

nal use only

onlyuseGroup Update

Hamish McLennan nal

Group update

Board and governance

only

Strengthened independence and governance

Hamish McLennan appointed independent non-executive Chairman of Magellan Financial Group ("Magellan")

Robert Fraser appointed Deputy Chairman of Magellan and continues as independent non-executive

Chairman of Magellan Asset Management, Magellan's core business

use

Process underway for additional independent non-executive director

nal

Magellan|3

Group update

CEO and management

only

Interim CEO, Kirsten Morton, is doing an outstanding job

Core business operations are stable and operating very effectively and profitably

Addition of Chris Mackay to senior management adds further depth of experience and support to Interim CEO

use

Board will make CEO appointment when appropriate, after concluding process

nal

Magellan|4

Attractive capital management

only

use

Intention to progress with a 1-for-8 bonus issue of options to Magellan shareholders

  • Exercise price $35 per option
  • 5 year term - exercisable at any time until expiry
  • Prospectus expected to be lodged in March 2022
  • An application will be made with ASX to have the options quoted on ASX

Intention to progress with an issuance of ~10 million unlisted options to be issued to Magellan staff ($35 exercise price, 5 year term)

Board considering on-market share buy-back

Dividend policy confirmed - 90-95% payout

DRP suspended

No plans for further investments in Magellan Capital Partners

nal

Magellan|5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:39:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
