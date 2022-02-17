Magellan Financial : Appendix 4D and 2022 Interim Results

Average funds under management ("FUM") grew 12% to $112.7 billion (average FUM of $100.9 billion for the half year ended 31 December 2020);

Profit before tax and performance fees of the Funds Management business increased 15% to $293.6 million ($256.2 million for the half year ended 31 December 2020);

adjusted net profit after tax increased 16% to $248.1 million ($213.1 million for the half year ended 31 December 2020); reported net profit after tax of $251.6 million increased 24% ($202.3 million for the half year ended 31 December 2020); and Directors have declared an Interim Dividend of 110.1 cents per share (franked to 75%), which is an increase of 13% over the prior corresponding period.

Chief Executive Officer's Interim Letter

for the half year ended 31 December 2021

Dear Shareholder,

Magellan Financial Group Limited ("Magellan" or the "Group") has delivered strong financial results for the six months to 31 December 2021:

Magellan's balance sheet is robust with liquid assets (comprising cash and cash equivalents, financial assets and equity accounted investments) of $1,016.7 million as at 31 December 2021. Net tangible assets at that date were $992.8 million. Further details about the financial results, dividends and the dividend policy are noted below.

Today Magellan announced a number of significant capital management initiatives, which are detailed below, including an intention to progress a bonus issue of options to Magellan shareholders. We are also considering the implementation of an on-market share buy-back over the next 12 months, subject to various factors including market conditions.

Whilst the balance sheet of Magellan is very strong and the interim financial result is a record, I wanted to acknowledge the challenges the business has had in recent months which include the conclusion of our relationship with St James's Place ("SJP"), changes in

our leadership team and the recent share price performance being well below expectations. We understand the culmination of these events may have impacted the trust you place in our company and we are focused and determined to return stability and simplicity to the business.

Importantly, I assure you we are focused on our key objective and purpose which is to deliver value for our clients who entrust us to manage their assets. The Magellan Global Fund has met its long-term objective of delivering returns of 9% per annum net of fees since inception, however we recognise that we need to sharpen our investment processes to improve investment performance.

Despite the challenges, the underlying qualities of our business have not diminished.

The financial health of the business is very strong. It is not reliant on a single client and our employees are united and focused on the work ahead. I, along with the senior management team, could not be more proud of how our employees have responded to the recent challenges - they are calm and determined to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead to grow our business and are doing so with great camaraderie. Both our employees and Directors are very aligned to your interests as 85% are shareholders and a large number are also unitholders across our various funds.

We have deeply experienced investment teams and our fundamental, proven investment discipline has provided clients with strong, consistent investment results with downside protection since inception. Looking forward, Magellan has a key priority to further sharpen its investment processes to improve investment performance. There is no change in Magellan's focus on quality investment portfolios

built at appropriate prices with portfolio construction also seeking to minimise risks of permanent capital losses.

As a business that puts our clients and employees first, we wholeheartedly support Hamish Douglass taking the time he requires to prioritise his health and we look forward to his return. In the meantime, we are very fortunate to welcome back Magellan's Co-Founder Chris Mackay who will work closely with Magellan's investment team and oversee the portfolio management of the global equity retail funds and global equity institutional mandates. As many of you will know, Chris was Magellan's inaugural Chief Investment Officer from inception in 2006 to 2012 and he was Chairman until 2013. Chris has worked from our offices and has been actively engaged with the investment team since that time. His transition back into our business has been seamless. He is a deeply experienced investor with a strong long term track record of managing global equities.

Our infrastructure business which manages approximately $20 billion of FUM is market leading and has been led by Gerald Stack since 2007, along with Ofer Karliner, Ben McVicar and David Costello as portfolio managers. It, along with Airlie Funds Management, our Australian equities business led by John Sevior, Matt Williams and Emma Fisher, operates independently and both are unaffected by the personnel changes above.