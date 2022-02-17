Log in
    MFG   AU000000MFG4

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(MFG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/17 06:50:19 pm
20.6 AUD   +12.45%
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL : 2022 Interim Results Briefing
PU
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL : Appendix 4D and 2022 Interim Results
PU
02/10Magellan Financial Group's Funds Under Management Slip as of Feb. 9; Shares Slide 4%
MT
Magellan Financial : Appendix 4D and 2022 Interim Results

02/17/2022
Level 36, 25 Martin Place

Sydney NSW 2000 AUSTRALIA

General:

+61 2 9235 4888

Facsimile: +61 2 9235 4800

Website: www.magellangroup.com.au

ABN: 59 108 437 592

18 February 2022

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

INTERIM REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX code: MFG) hereby lodges:

1. Appendix 4D Statement for the half year ended 31 December 2021; and

2. Interim Report for the half year ended 31 December 2021, incorporating the Chief Executive Officer's Interim Letter and the interim financial statements.

Yours faithfully,

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

23 February 2022
24 February 2022
8 March 2022
82.57 cents
72.82 cents
Franked Amount per security
110.1 cents
97.1 cents
Amount per security

Appendix 4D

Magellan Financial Group Limited

ACN 108 437 592

Interim Results for Announcement to the Market

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

change

$'000

$'000

Total revenue and other income

Up by

23%

to

401,022

325,156

Net profit after tax

Up by

24%

to

251,632

202,328

Up by

28%

to

252,844

197,869

Adjusted net profit after tax

Up by

16%

to

248,100

213,070

Basic and diluted earnings cents per share

136.3

110.6

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings cents per share

134.4

116.4

Net tangible assets ("NTA") per share1

As at 31 Dec 2021

$5.35

As at 30 Jun 2021

$4.77

As at 31 Dec 2020

$5.36

1 NTA per ordinary share includes right-of-use assets.

Dividend

personalNet profit after income tax expense and earnings per share are prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards.

Previous comparative period

Interim dividend dates

Ex-dividend date

Record date

Dividend payment date

The Magellan Financial Group Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("MFG DRP") is suspended.

Commentary on results including brief explanation of adjusted net profit after income tax expense

ForFor the half year ended 31 December 2021, net profit after income tax expense of $251,632,000 included amortisation expense of $2,287,000, a net unrealised gain (net of tax) on changes in the fair value of financial assets and liabilities of $11,880,000 and transaction costs related to strategic initiatives (net of tax) of $6,061,000. Adjusted net profit after income tax expense of $248,100,000 excludes the impact of these items to provide additional meaningful information about the performance of the business and period-to-period comparability by adjusting for strategic, non-cash or unrealised items. For a full reconciliation of non-IFRS financial results refer to section 3.1 of the Directors' Report in MFG's Interim Report.

Associates and controlled entities

During the half year, the Group did not acquire any additional interest in associates nor gain or lose control over any controlled entities. Refer to note 7 of the financial statements for further details.

Financial report

Additional Appendix 4D disclosure requirements and further information including commentary on the Group's performance and results of segments are contained in the Interim Report and accompanying Press Release (2022 Interim Results and Announcement). The consolidated financial statements contained in the Interim Report have been reviewed by Ernst & Young.

onlyuse personalForMagellan Financial Group Limited

Interim Report

For the half year ended 31 December 2021

ABN 59 108 437 592

Contents

Chief Executive Officer's Interim Letter

Directors' Report

Auditor's Independence Declaration

Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Financial Statements

1.

Basis of Preparation

Results for the Period

2.

Segment Information

3.

Earnings Per Share

4.

Revenue

5.

Taxation

Investments

6.

Financial Assets

7.

Associates

8.

Financial Liabilities

9.

Fair Value Disclosures

Capital Structure

10.

Contributed Equity

11.

Dividends

Other Items

12.

Commitments and Contingent Assets and Liabilities

13.

Subsequent Events

Directors' Declaration

Independent Review Report

Corporate Information

The interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report should be read in conjunction with Magellan Financial Group Limited's ("MFG") most recent annual financial report available at www.magellangroup.com.au. MFG has also released information to the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") in compliance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the ASX Listing Rules and these announcements are available at www.asx.com.au(MFG's ASX code: MFG).

Magellan Financial Group Limited | Interim Report

Average funds under management ("FUM") grew 12% to $112.7 billion (average FUM of $100.9 billion for the half year ended 31 December 2020);
Profit before tax and performance fees of the Funds Management business increased 15% to $293.6 million ($256.2 million for the half year ended 31 December 2020);
adjusted net profit after tax increased 16% to $248.1 million ($213.1 million for the half year ended 31 December 2020); reported net profit after tax of $251.6 million increased 24% ($202.3 million for the half year ended 31 December 2020); and Directors have declared an Interim Dividend of 110.1 cents per share (franked to 75%), which is an increase of 13% over the prior corresponding period.

Chief Executive Officer's Interim Letter

for the half year ended 31 December 2021

Dear Shareholder,

Dear Shareholder,

Magellan Financial Group Limited ("Magellan" or the "Group") has delivered strong financial results for the six months to 31 December 2021:

Magellan's balance sheet is robust with liquid assets (comprising cash and cash equivalents, financial assets and equity accounted investments) of $1,016.7 million as at 31 December 2021. Net tangible assets at that date were $992.8 million. Further details about the financial results, dividends and the dividend policy are noted below.

Today Magellan announced a number of significant capital management initiatives, which are detailed below, including an intention to progress a bonus issue of options to Magellan shareholders. We are also considering the implementation of an on-market share buy-back over the next 12 months, subject to various factors including market conditions.

personalWhilst the balance sheet of Magellan is very strong and the interim financial result is a record, I wanted to acknowledge the challenges the business has had in recent months which include the conclusion of our relationship with St James's Place ("SJP"), changes in

our leadership team and the recent share price performance being well below expectations. We understand the culmination of these events may have impacted the trust you place in our company and we are focused and determined to return stability and simplicity to the business.

Importantly, I assure you we are focused on our key objective and purpose which is to deliver value for our clients who entrust us to manage their assets. The Magellan Global Fund has met its long-term objective of delivering returns of 9% per annum net of fees since inception, however we recognise that we need to sharpen our investment processes to improve investment performance.

Despite the challenges, the underlying qualities of our business have not diminished.

The financial health of the business is very strong. It is not reliant on a single client and our employees are united and focused on the work ahead. I, along with the senior management team, could not be more proud of how our employees have responded to the recent challenges - they are calm and determined to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead to grow our business and are doing so with great camaraderie. Both our employees and Directors are very aligned to your interests as 85% are shareholders and a large number are also unitholders across our various funds.

We have deeply experienced investment teams and our fundamental, proven investment discipline has provided clients with strong, consistent investment results with downside protection since inception. Looking forward, Magellan has a key priority to further sharpen its investment processes to improve investment performance. There is no change in Magellan's focus on quality investment portfolios built at appropriate prices with portfolio construction also seeking to minimise risks of permanent capital losses.

built at appropriate prices with portfolio construction also seeking to minimise risks of permanent capital losses.

As a business that puts our clients and employees first, we wholeheartedly support Hamish Douglass taking the time he requires to prioritise his health and we look forward to his return. In the meantime, we are very fortunate to welcome back Magellan's Co-Founder Chris Mackay who will work closely with Magellan's investment team and oversee the portfolio management of the global equity retail funds and global equity institutional mandates. As many of you will know, Chris was Magellan's inaugural Chief Investment Officer from inception in 2006 to 2012 and he was Chairman until 2013. Chris has worked from our offices and has been actively engaged with the investment team since that time. His transition back into our business has been seamless. He is a deeply experienced investor with a strong long term track record of managing global equities.

Our infrastructure business which manages approximately $20 billion of FUM is market leading and has been led by Gerald Stack since 2007, along with Ofer Karliner, Ben McVicar and David Costello as portfolio managers. It, along with Airlie Funds Management, our Australian equities business led by John Sevior, Matt Williams and Emma Fisher, operates independently and both are unaffected by the personnel changes above.

Magellan Financial Group Limited | Interim Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

