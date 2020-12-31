Magellan Financial : Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

Dec 31 (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden's pick for
Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, earned at least $7 million
from speaking engagements over the past two years, according to
disclosures posted on Thursday.
Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chair, disclosed the more
than 50 speaking gigs, including to government-regulated Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, Barclays Plc and hedge fund
Citadel LLC, as part of a set of documents that move her
candidacy closer to consideration by the U.S. Senate.
In another filing to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics,
Yellen said she would seek written authorizations to participate
in substantive issues involving such firms.
Yellen agreed to resign from her position as a consultant
for Australian investment firm Magellan Financial Group Ltd
if she is confirmed by the Senate. She also outlined
several divestments in public company stock that she would
implement if she is confirmed.
The Treasury Department has broad regulatory powers over
financial companies. High-profile former government officials
like Yellen, who was appointed as Fed chair by Democratic
President Barack Obama and served in the role until 2018, often
take paid speaking jobs after their retirement from public
service.
President Donald Trump's Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin,
a former Goldman Sachs executive and Hollywood film financier,
pledged to divest at least $94 million worth of investments in
43 entities to avoid conflicts of interest when he was appointed
to Trump's Cabinet. In his confirmation hearings, Mnuchin was
attacked for failing to promptly disclose that he was a director
of an offshore business vehicle domiciled in the Cayman Islands
and owned more than $100 million in real estate.
Senator Ron Wyden, the senior Democrat on the committee that
will evaluate Yellen, said she has shared views in a range of
forums, from media interviews to speaking engagements, and has
been fully transparent.
“Secretary-designate Yellen is one of the world’s top
economic minds, and her perspective on economic matters has been
widely sought after since she left the Federal Reserve," Wyden
said.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware;
Editing by Mary Milliken and Leslie Adler)