  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Magellan Financial Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFG   AU000000MFG4

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(MFG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/01 12:19:24 am EDT
15.52 AUD   -1.02%
05/31MAGELLAN FINANCIAL : Update - Application for quotation of securities - MFG
PU
05/31MAGELLAN FINANCIAL : Application for quotation of securities - MFG
PU
05/19UBS Adjusts Magellan Financial's Price Target to AU$13.50 From AU$13, Keeps at Sell
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magellan Financial : Update - Application for quotation of securities - MFG

05/31/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday June 01, 2022

Reason for the update

Correction of Issue Date.

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

108437592

1.3

ASX issuer code

MFG

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Correction of Issue Date.

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

1/6/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

1/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MFGO : OPTION EXPIRING 16-APR-2027

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MFG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

5

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/6/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

1/6/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

5

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 35.00000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 03:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 651 M 467 M 467 M
Net income 2022 402 M 288 M 288 M
Net cash 2022 262 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,12x
Yield 2022 12,2%
Capitalization 2 912 M 2 087 M 2 087 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
EV / Sales 2023 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Magellan Financial Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 15,68 AUD
Average target price 15,42 AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kirsten Elizabeth Morton Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Hamish Roy McLennan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kris Webster Co-Head-Technology, Communications & Media
Vihari Ross Head-Research
Ryan Joyce Co-Head-Technology, Communications & Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED-24.01%2 158
BLACKROCK, INC.-26.92%100 981
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-14.69%80 838
UBS GROUP AG11.39%63 983
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-19.97%37 546
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-16.72%34 651