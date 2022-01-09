Magellan Global Fund : Appendix 2A 01/09/2022 | 05:58pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For personal use only This appendix is not available as an online form Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement +Rule 2.7 Appendix 2A Application for quotation of +securities Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non- Australian issuers. *Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity. Part 1 - Entity and announcement details Question Question Answer no 1.1 *Name of entity Magellan Global Fund We (the entity here named) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1 1.2 *Registration type and number ARSN 126 366 961 Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number). 1.3 *ASX issuer code MGF 1.4 *This announcement is ☒ A new announcement Tick whichever is applicable. ☐ An update/amendment to a previous announcement ☐ A cancellation of a previous announcement 1.4a *Reason for update N/A Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A reason must be provided for an update. 1.4b *Date of previous announcement to this N/A update Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1.4c *Reason for cancellation N/A Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1.4d *Date of previous announcement to this N/A cancellation Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1 Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189 Disclosure relief for rights issues). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser. + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 1 31 January 2020 This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 2A Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Application for quotation of +securities 1.5 *Date of this announcement 10 January 2022 only Part 2 - Type of issue Question Question Answer No. 2.1 *The +securities to be quoted are: ☐ Being issued as part of a transaction or Select whichever item is applicable. transactions previously announced to If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of the market in an Appendix 3B issues of securities, please complete a separate ☐ Being issued under a +dividend or Appendix 2A for each type of issue. distribution plan use ☒ Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted ☐ Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been paid up and are now quoted fully paid +securities ☐ +Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire personal ☐ +Securities previously issued under an 2.2a.2 *Are there any further issues of +securities +employee incentive scheme where the N/A restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease ☐ +Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer ☐ Other 2.2a.1 *Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market N/A of the proposed issue of +securities for which quotation is now being sought Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" For yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B". + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 2 31 January 2020 This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 2A Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Application for quotation of +securities 2.2a.2.1 *Please provide details of the further issues N/A of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the only Appendix 3B Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes". Please provide details of the proposed dates and number of securities for the further issues. This may be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional component being quoted on one date and a retail component being quoted on a later date. use 2.2b.1 *Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in N/A relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued under a dividend or distribution plan". 2.2b.2 *Does the +dividend or distribution plan N/A meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2 exception 4 that it does not impose a limit on participation? personal Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued under a dividend or distribution plan". other +convertible securities were Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4 would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of participation e.g. security holders can only participate to a maximum value of $x in respect of their entitlement, or 2) The entity has specified a maximum number of securities that can participate in the plan e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu of dividend payable for x number of securities. 2.2c.1 Please state the number and type of 3,000 MGF Options expiring 1 March 2024 options that were exercised or other (ASX: MGFO) +convertible securities that were converted (including their ASX security code) Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". 2.2c.2 And the date the options were exercised or 7 January 2022 For converted Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the options was exercised or convertible securities was converted. 2.2d.1 Please state the number and type of partly N/A paid +securities (including their ASX security code) that were fully paid up Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid up and are now quoted fully paid securities". + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 3 31 January 2020 This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 2A Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Application for quotation of +securities 2.2d.2 And the date the +securities were fully paid N/A up Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is only "Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid up and are now quoted fully paid securities". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the securities was fully paid up. 2.2e.1 Please state the number and type of N/A +restricted securities (including their ASX security code) where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Restricted securities where the escrow period has use expired or is about to expire". 2.2e.2 And the date the escrow restrictions have N/A ceased or will cease Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the escrow restrictions has ceased or will cease. 2.2f.1 Please state the number and type of N/A personal +securities (including their ASX security code) previously issued under the +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities previously issued under an employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease". 2.2f.2 And the date the restrictions on transfer N/A have ceased or will cease: Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities previously issued under an employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the restrictions on transfer has ceased or will cease. 2.2g.1 Please state the number and type of N/A +securities (including their ASX security For code) issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer". + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 4 31 January 2020 This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 2A Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Application for quotation of +securities 2.2g.2 *Please attach a document or provide N/A details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the only +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms. Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer". 2.2g.3 *Are any of these +securities being issued N/A to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is use "Securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer". 2.2g.3.a *Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them. Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer" and your response to Q2.2g.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table below for each KMP involved in the issue. If the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP, insert the name of the associate in "Name of personal registered holder". Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 2.2h.1 *The purpose(s) for which the entity is ☐ To raise additional working capital issuing the +securities is: ☐ To fund the retirement of debt Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is ☐ To pay for the acquisition of an asset "Other". You may select one or more of the items in the list. [provide details below] ☐ To pay for services rendered [provide details below] ☐ Other [provide details below] Additional details: For 2.2h.2 *Please provide any further information N/A needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including (if applicable) why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B You must answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Other". If there is no other information to provide, please answer "Not applicable" or "N/A". 2.2i *Are these +securities being offered under Yes a +disclosure document or +PDS? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is any option other than "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B". + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 5 31 January 2020 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Magellan Global Fund published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 22:57:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about MAGELLAN GLOBAL FUND 05:58p MAGELLAN GLOBAL FUND : Appendix 2A PU 01/06 MAGELLAN GLOBAL FUND : Appendix 2A PU 2021 Magellan Global Fund Announces Ordinary Dividend for the Six Months December 31, 2021, .. CI 2021 Magellan Global Fund Declares Final Distribution for the Six-Month Period Ending 31 Dec.. CI 2021 MAGELLAN GLOBAL FUND : Appendix 2A PU 2021 MAGELLAN GLOBAL FUND : Appendix 2A PU 2021 MAGELLAN GLOBAL FUND : Appendix 2A PU 2021 MAGELLAN GLOBAL FUND : Appendix 2A PU 2021 MAGELLAN GLOBAL FUND : Appendix 2A PU 2021 MAGELLAN GLOBAL FUND : Appendix 2A PU