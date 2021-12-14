Log in
    MGLN   US5590792074

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.

(MGLN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Magellan Health Provides Free Consultation Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals Impacted by Tornadoes in Kentucky and Several Other States

12/14/2021 | 06:31am EST
Consultation and resources available to local community

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will open a free 24-hour crisis line for individuals impacted by the severe tornadoes in Kentucky and several other states throughout the South and Midwest last week.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential consultation services is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan confidential consultation services are offered free-of charge to the community to assist individuals as they work to cope with the feelings of fear, sadness, anger and hopelessness related to these kinds of natural disasters. Crisis line callers may also seek information and guidance to other available resources, such as community-based support.

Tip sheets with resources specific to trauma and steps towards recovery can be found on Magellan Health’s website here.

In addition, resources specific to disasters, emergency preparedness, response and recovery can be found on Ready.gov.

Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing complex population health, concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.

(MGLN-CSH)


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 904 M - -
Net income 2021 36,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 99,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 484 M 2 484 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 46,3%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Kenneth J. Fasola Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Murray President & Chief Operating Officer
David Patrick Bourdon Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Shulman Chairman
Caroline Carney Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.13.89%2 484
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP36.37%450 337
ANTHEM, INC.33.93%104 377
CIGNA CORPORATION3.35%71 307
HUMANA INC.12.41%59 687
CENTENE CORPORATION30.68%45 601