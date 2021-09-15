Log in
    MGLN   US5590792074

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.

(MGLN)
Magellan Health : Rx Management's AIDS Drug Assistance Program Center of Excellence Expands Program That Significantly Improves Medication Adherence and Quality of Care for Patients with HIV

09/15/2021 | 06:31am EDT
Magellan Rx Management, the full-service pharmacy benefits management division of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) has expanded Navigate Whole Health to include the AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP) that applies an innovative and comprehensive approach to managing the quality of care for persons receiving treatment for HIV. Through the program, clinical pharmacists partner with providers to manage complex cases by promoting best-practices for HIV treatment and closing care gaps. The Navigate Whole Health ADAP program also supports participating ADAPs in meeting Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) performance measures.

“Navigate Whole Health ADAP offers a unique opportunity to support participating ADAP customers, providers and their members by concentrating on HIV/AIDS treatments, comorbid chronic diseases, behavioral health conditions, and social determinants that interfere with outcomes,” said Caroline Carney, MD, chief medical officer, Magellan Health. “We are using data science to tailor interventions to deliver the right supports to prevent interruptions in therapy and address behavioral healthcare, including depression and substance abuse.”

Adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART) is critical to reducing viral load, transmission, and resistance. For most patients, nearly perfect (>95 percent) adherence is necessary to achieve optimal viral suppression and clinical success. However, the national average rate of adherence to ART is around 70 percent, and the total annual unadjusted costs per patient for non-adherence to HIV ART therapy ranged from $16,957 to $30,068.1,2

The Navigate Whole Health ADAP pilot program was conducted for nine months. An analysis of the first three months of intervention shows a 26.7 percent increase in HIV/ART medication adherence in six months post intervention. This program also addresses behavioral concerns, like depression, and achieved a 60 percent increase in members being adherent to their antidepressant medication adherence. “It is particularly encouraging to note that 100% of the recommendations made by Magellan clinical team were accepted by prescribers,” says Astha Chopra, vice president, clinical effectiveness, Magellan Health.

ADAP Center of Excellence

Magellan Rx established a national ADAP Center of Excellence (COE) with a dedicated call center to provide timely service and continuity of care. The dedicated ADAP team provides a multi-faceted approach to State ADAP programs across the country with a best-in class operating paradigm to help improve patient outcomes and prevent HIV. Navigate ADAP is one of the ways the Magellan Rx ADAP COE helps improve clinical quality for ADAP members.

“With over three decades of experience in serving some of the largest state ADAP programs, our Magellan team is deeply invested in the national effort to combat AIDS and the HIV epidemic through education, awareness, research and access to medications for those living with the disease. We invested in the Center of Excellence to leverage significant expertise on behalf of all our ADAP customers and their members. This program is one of many examples of our commitment to this work.” Meredith Delk, general manager and senior vice president, government markets, Magellan Rx Management.

About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc., is shaping the future of pharmacy. As a next-generation pharmacy organization, we deliver meaningful solutions to the people we serve. As pioneers in specialty drug management, industry leaders in Medicaid pharmacy programs and disruptors in pharmacy benefit management, we partner with our customers and members to deliver a best-in-class healthcare experience.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)


© Business Wire 2021
