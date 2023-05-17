Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMP   US5590801065

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.

(MMP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-17 pm EDT
62.02 USD   +1.04%
05/17Magellan Midstream Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. - MMP
BU
05/17Big tech is back
MS
05/17RBC Cuts Price Target on ONEOK to $66 From $75 on 'Deal Overhang' Amid Plan to Buy Magellan Midstream Partners; Sector Perform Kept
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. - MMP

05/17/2023 | 11:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) to ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Magellan will receive $25.00 in cash and 0.6670 shares of ONEOK for each share of Magellan that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mmp/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
05/17Magellan Midstream Investor Alert By : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
05/17Big tech is back
MS
05/17RBC Cuts Price Target on ONEOK to $66 From $75 on 'Deal Overhang' Amid Plan to Buy Mage..
MT
05/17RBC Downgrades Magellan Midstream Partners to Sector Perform From Outperform, Price Tar..
MT
05/17Citigroup Downgrades Magellan Midstream Partners to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Tar..
MT
05/17Analyst recommendations: Antofagasta, The Home Depot, Intuit, Wy..
MS
05/16North American Morning Briefing: Retail Sales, -2-
DJ
05/15Energy Up as Oil, Natural Gas Rebound -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05/15Equity Markets Nudge Higher With Debt-Ceiling Talks in Focus
MT
05/15Equity Markets Nudge Higher Amid Reports Debt-Ceiling Talks Progressing
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 437 M - -
Net income 2023 1 010 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 020 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 6,79%
Capitalization 12 534 M 12 534 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,11x
EV / Sales 2024 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 655
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 62,02 $
Average target price 63,65 $
Spread / Average Target 2,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron L. Milford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey L. Holman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Barry R. Pearl Chairman
Michael C. Pearson Senior Vice President-Technical Services
James R Hoskin Manager-Engineering Project
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.22.25%12 405
ENBRIDGE INC.-5.37%75 361
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.38%56 320
TC ENERGY CORPORATION0.50%41 236
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-9.85%36 532
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-11.55%34 901
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer