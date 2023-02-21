Advanced search
    MMP   US5590801065

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.

(MMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:12:00 2023-02-21 pm EST
52.88 USD   -0.81%
01:53pMagellan Midstream Partners L P : 2023 Proxy Statement
PU
12:04pMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02/07Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Magellan Midstream Partners to $57 From $56, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Magellan Midstream Partners L P : 2023 Proxy Statement

02/21/2023 | 01:53pm EST
One Williams Center

Tulsa, Oklahoma 74172

BARRY R. PEARL

CHAIR OF THE BOARD

OF THE GENERAL PARTNER

February 21, 2023

To our Limited Partners:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 annual meeting of limited partners of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. to be held in the Williams Resource Center at One Williams Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, commencing at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

At this year's meeting, you will be asked to elect one Class I director and three Class III directors to our general partner's board of directors, approve an advisory resolution on our executive compensation, hold an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on our executive compensation and ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023. The board of directors of our general partner unanimously recommends you vote for a one-year frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation and approve each of the other proposals. I urge you to read our proxy statement for further details about the proposals.

On February 27, 2023, we will mail the Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") to all unitholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2023 and post our proxy materials on our website. As described in the Notice, you may request a printed set of the proxy materials, including our Annual Report and Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, if you do not wish to access the materials on our website. In addition, the Notice will provide information regarding how you may request to receive proxy materials by mail or by email on an ongoing basis.

Your vote is important to us and our business. Except on the independent auditor proposal, your brokers cannot vote your units on your behalf until they receive your voting instructions. Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, please cast your vote by following the internet or telephone voting instructions contained in the Notice. Alternatively, you may request a printed copy of the proxy materials and vote by mail by completing, signing and returning the proxy card. We look forward to your participation.

Sincerely,

Barry R. Pearl

Notice of Annual Meeting of Limited Partners

To the Limited Partners of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.:

The annual meeting of limited partners of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will be held in the Williams Resource Center at One Williams Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to consider the following matters:

  1. The election of one recently added Class I director to our general partner's board of directors to serve until the 2024 annual meeting of limited partners and three Class III directors to our general partner's board of directors to serve until the 2026 annual meeting of limited partners;
  2. An advisory vote on executive compensation;
  3. An advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on our executive compensation;
  4. The ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023; and
  5. The transaction of any other business as may properly come before the annual meeting or any adjournments thereof, including, without limitation, the adjournment of the annual meeting in order to solicit additional votes from unitholders with respect to the foregoing proposals.

Only unitholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2023 are entitled to attend or vote at the annual meeting or any recommencement thereof following any adjournments.

Date:

April 27, 2023

Time:

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Place:

Williams Resource Center

One Williams Center

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Record Date:

February 9, 2023

By Order of the Board of Directors of Magellan GP, LLC,

general partner of

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials

for our Annual Meeting to Be Held on April 27, 2023

This notice together with our proxy statement, form of proxy card

and 2022 annual report are available at

www.magellanlp.com/Investors/SECFilings.aspx.

Richard M. Carson

Secretary

Tulsa, Oklahoma February 21, 2023

Your vote is important! Except on the independent auditor proposal, your brokers cannot vote your units on your behalf until they receive your voting instructions. For your convenience, internet and telephone voting are available. The instructions for voting by internet or telephone are set forth in the Notice. If you prefer, you may request a printed copy of the proxy materials, including the proxy card, and vote by mail by completing, signing and returning the proxy card in a postage- paid envelope.

Internet

Telephone

Mail

In Person

Follow the instructions on

the Notice to vote by internet.

Follow the instructions on the

Notice to vote by phone.

Complete your proxy

card and return it by mail.

Attend the Annual Meeting

and vote in person.

Table of Contents

Proxy Statement

1

Proposals

1

Outstanding Common Units Held on Record

Date

2

Quorum Required

2

Broker Non-Votes and Abstentions

2

How to Vote

2

Revoking Your Proxy or Changing Your Internet

or Telephone Vote

3

Solicitation and Mailing of Proxies

3

Other Matters for the 2023 Annual Meeting

4

Director Election Proposal

5

Board Diversity

5

Class I Director Nominees - If Elected, Term

Expires at the 2024 Annual Meeting

6

Class III Director Nominees - If Elected, Term

Expires at the 2026 Annual Meeting

7

Class I Directors - Term Expires at the 2024

Annual Meeting

8

Class II Directors - Term Expires at the 2025

Annual Meeting

10

Executive Compensation Proposal

12

Executive Compensation Vote Frequency

Proposal

13

Independent Auditor Proposal

14

Audit Fees

14

Audit-Related Fees

14

Tax Fees

14

All Other Fees

14

Governance

16

Director Independence

16

Risk Oversight

16

Meetings of the Board and its Committees

17

Board Committees

18

2022 Report of the Audit Committee

18

Director Nominations

19

Communications to the Board

20

Code of Ethics

20

Prohibition on Hedging

20

Executive Officers of Our General Partner

21

Compensation of Directors and Executive

Officers

23

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

23

Overview of our Executive Compensation

23

Unitholder Return Performance

25

Role of Unitholder "Say on Pay" Advisory Votes

25

Role of the Compensation Committee

26

Role of the Compensation Consultant

26

Role of Management

27

2022 Executive Compensation

27

Executive Officer and Independent Director

Equity Ownership Guidelines

37

Retirement of Executive Officer

37

Resignation of Executive Officer

37

Deductibility of Executive Compensation

37

Compensation Committee Report

37

Summary Compensation Table

38

Grants of Plan-Based Awards

39

Narrative Disclosure to Summary

Compensation Table and Grants of Plan-

Based Awards Table

40

Outstanding Equity Awards at 2022 Fiscal

Year-End

41

Units Vested

42

2022 Pension Benefits

42

Potential Payments Upon Termination or

Change-in-Control

43

Potential Benefits and Payments Upon

Termination or Change-in-Control ("CIC") As

of December 31, 2022

44

CEO Pay Ratio

45

Pay Versus Performance

46

Narrative to Pay Versus Performance Table

49

Director Compensation Table

53

Narrative to Director Compensation Table

55

Securities Authorized for Issuance Under

Equity Compensation Plans

56

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial

Owners and Management

57

Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting

Compliance

58

Transactions with Related Persons, Promoters

and Certain Control Persons

58

Review, Approval or Ratification of

Transactions with Related Persons

58

Unitholder Proposals for 2024 Annual Meeting

of Limited Partners

59

Where You Can Find More Information About

Us

59

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. Proxy Statement

For Annual Meeting of Limited Partners

To Be Held on April 27, 2023

These proxy materials, which we will make available to holders of our outstanding common units (our "unitholders") beginning on or about February 27, 2023, are being furnished to you in connection with the solicitation of proxies by and on behalf of the board of directors (our "board") of Magellan GP, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, acting in its capacity as the general partner of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, for use at Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.'s 2023 annual meeting of limited partners and at any recommencement thereof following any adjournments (the "annual meeting"). The annual meeting will be held in the Williams Resource Center on April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time at One Williams Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74172. Holders of record of our common units at the close of business on February 9, 2023 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting. If an adjournment of the annual meeting is for more than 45 days, our board will be required to set a new record date. Unless otherwise indicated, the terms "Magellan," "our," "we," "us" and similar terms refer to Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. together with its subsidiaries, and the term "employees" refers to the employees of our subsidiary providing services to Magellan.

Proposals

At our annual meeting, we are asking our unitholders to consider and act upon the election of one recently added Class I director to serve on our board until our 2024 annual meeting and three Class III directors to serve on our board until our 2026 annual meeting (the "Director Election Proposal"), an advisory vote on executive compensation (the "Executive Compensation Proposal"), an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on our executive compensation (the "Executive Compensation Vote Frequency Proposal") and the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023 (the "Independent Auditor Proposal").

Director Election Proposal

Directors serving on our board are elected by a plurality of the votes cast by our unitholders. A plurality occurs when more votes are cast for a candidate than those cast for an opposing candidate. On the Director Election Proposal, you may (1) vote for the election of all nominees named herein, (2) withhold authority to vote for all nominees named herein or (3) vote for the election of one or more of the nominees and withhold authority to vote for one or more of the nominees.

Executive Compensation Proposal

The Executive Compensation Proposal is an advisory vote by our unitholders. Although the advisory vote is non-binding, our compensation committee and board will review the results and give serious consideration to the outcome of the vote. The Executive Compensation Proposal results are determined by a plurality of the advisory votes cast by our unitholders. A plurality occurs when more advisory votes are cast for the resolution than cast against the resolution. On the Executive Compensation Proposal, you may (1) vote for the resolution,

(2) vote against the resolution or (3) abstain from voting on the proposal.

Executive Compensation Vote Frequency Proposal

The Executive Compensation Vote Frequency Proposal is an advisory vote by our unitholders. Although the advisory vote is non-binding, our compensation committee and board will review the results and give serious

2023 Proxy Statement

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

1

Disclaimer

Magellan Midstream Partners LP published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 18:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
