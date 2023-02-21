Magellan Midstream Partners L P : 2023 Proxy Statement
One Williams Center
Tulsa, Oklahoma 74172
BARRY R. PEARL
CHAIR OF THE BOARD
OF THE GENERAL PARTNER
February 21, 2023
To our Limited Partners:
You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 annual meeting of limited partners of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. to be held in the Williams Resource Center at One Williams Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, commencing at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.
At this year's meeting, you will be asked to elect one Class I director and three Class III directors to our general partner's board of directors, approve an advisory resolution on our executive compensation, hold an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on our executive compensation and ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023. The board of directors of our general partner unanimously recommends you vote for a one-year frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation and approve each of the other proposals. I urge you to read our proxy statement for further details about the proposals.
On February 27, 2023, we will mail the Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") to all unitholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2023 and post our proxy materials on our website. As described in the Notice, you may request a printed set of the proxy materials, including our Annual Report and Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, if you do not wish to access the materials on our website. In addition, the Notice will provide information regarding how you may request to receive proxy materials by mail or by email on an ongoing basis.
Your vote is important to us and our business. Except on the independent auditor proposal, your brokers cannot vote your units on your behalf until they receive your voting instructions. Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, please cast your vote by following the internet or telephone voting instructions contained in the Notice. Alternatively, you may request a printed copy of the proxy materials and vote by mail by completing, signing and returning the proxy card. We look forward to your participation.
Sincerely,
Barry R. Pearl
Notice of Annual Meeting of Limited Partners
To the Limited Partners of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.:
The annual meeting of limited partners of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will be held in the Williams Resource Center at One Williams Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to consider the following matters:
The election of one recently added Class I director to our general partner's board of directors to serve until the 2024 annual meeting of limited partners and three Class III directors to our general partner's board of directors to serve until the 2026 annual meeting of limited partners;
An advisory vote on executive compensation;
An advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on our executive compensation;
The ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023; and
The transaction of any other business as may properly come before the annual meeting or any adjournments thereof, including, without limitation, the adjournment of the annual meeting in order to solicit additional votes from unitholders with respect to the foregoing proposals.
Only unitholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2023 are entitled to attend or vote at the annual meeting or any recommencement thereof following any adjournments.
By Order of the Board of Directors of Magellan GP, LLC,
general partner of
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Your vote is important! Except on the independent auditor proposal, your brokers cannot vote your units on your behalf until they receive your voting instructions.
MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. Proxy Statement
For Annual Meeting of Limited Partners
To Be Held on April 27, 2023
These proxy materials, which we will make available to holders of our outstanding common units (our "unitholders") beginning on or about February 27, 2023, are being furnished to you in connection with the solicitation of proxies by and on behalf of the board of directors (our "board") of Magellan GP, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, acting in its capacity as the general partner of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, for use at Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.'s 2023 annual meeting of limited partners and at any recommencement thereof following any adjournments (the "annual meeting"). The annual meeting will be held in the Williams Resource Center on April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time at One Williams Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74172. Holders of record of our common units at the close of business on February 9, 2023 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting. If an adjournment of the annual meeting is for more than 45 days, our board will be required to set a new record date. Unless otherwise indicated, the terms "Magellan," "our," "we," "us" and similar terms refer to Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. together with its subsidiaries, and the term "employees" refers to the employees of our subsidiary providing services to Magellan.
Proposals
At our annual meeting, we are asking our unitholders to consider and act upon the election of one recently added Class I director to serve on our board until our 2024 annual meeting and three Class III directors to serve on our board until our 2026 annual meeting (the "Director Election Proposal"), an advisory vote on executive compensation (the "Executive Compensation Proposal"), an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on our executive compensation (the "Executive Compensation Vote Frequency Proposal") and the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023 (the "Independent Auditor Proposal").
Director Election Proposal
Directors serving on our board are elected by a plurality of the votes cast by our unitholders. A plurality occurs when more votes are cast for a candidate than those cast for an opposing candidate. On the Director Election Proposal, you may (1) vote for the election of all nominees named herein, (2) withhold authority to vote for all nominees named herein or (3) vote for the election of one or more of the nominees and withhold authority to vote for one or more of the nominees.
Executive Compensation Proposal
The Executive Compensation Proposal is an advisory vote by our unitholders. Although the advisory vote is non-binding, our compensation committee and board will review the results and give serious consideration to the outcome of the vote. The Executive Compensation Proposal results are determined by a plurality of the advisory votes cast by our unitholders. A plurality occurs when more advisory votes are cast for the resolution than cast against the resolution. On the Executive Compensation Proposal, you may (1) vote for the resolution,
(2) vote against the resolution or (3) abstain from voting on the proposal.
Executive Compensation Vote Frequency Proposal
The Executive Compensation Vote Frequency Proposal is an advisory vote by our unitholders. Although the advisory vote is non-binding, our compensation committee and board will review the results and give serious
