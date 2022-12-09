Magellan Midstream Partners L P : 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers - Form 8-K

5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.





On December 8, 2022, Melanie Little, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, announced her resignation effective January 1, 2023 to pursue another opportunity. Ms. Little's decision to resign was not due to any disagreement with Magellan on any matter relating to Magellan's operations, policies or practices.



