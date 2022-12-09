Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMP   US5590801065

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.

(MMP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
48.49 USD   -2.53%
04:43pMagellan Midstream Partners L P : 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers - Form 8-K
PU
08:00aCitigroup Starts Magellan Midstream Partners at Buy With $56 Price Target
MT
12/01Magellan Midstream to Participate in Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magellan Midstream Partners L P : 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers - Form 8-K

12/09/2022 | 04:43pm EST
5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On December 8, 2022, Melanie Little, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, announced her resignation effective January 1, 2023 to pursue another opportunity. Ms. Little's decision to resign was not due to any disagreement with Magellan on any matter relating to Magellan's operations, policies or practices.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Magellan Midstream Partners LP published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 21:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 077 M - -
Net income 2022 1 017 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 034 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 8,38%
Capitalization 10 196 M 10 196 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,95x
EV / Sales 2023 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 715
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 49,75 $
Average target price 56,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron L. Milford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey L. Holman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Barry R. Pearl Chairman
Michael C. Pearson Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Melanie Anne Little Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.8.40%10 196
ENBRIDGE INC.7.89%79 439
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.65%51 909
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-1.43%43 189
WILLIAMS COMPANIES29.76%40 096
KINDER MORGAN, INC.12.04%39 942