    MMP   US5590801065

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.

(MMP)
  Report
Magellan Midstream Partners L P : to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29

06/24/2021 | 11:31am EDT
TULSA, Okla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) plans to announce financial results for second quarter 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, July 29. Management will discuss second-quarter 2021 earnings and outlook for the remainder of the year during a conference call with analysts at 1:30 p.m. Eastern the same day.

Participants are encouraged to listen to the call via the partnership's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx. In addition, a limited number of phone lines will be available at (800) 919-1728, conference code 21995591.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for at least 30 days at www.magellanlp.com.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

Contact: 

Paula Farrell


(918) 574-7650


paula.farrell@magellanlp.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magellan-midstream-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-july-29-301319531.html

SOURCE Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.


© PRNewswire 2021
